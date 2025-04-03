The AI-powered Background Removal Tool is designed to work with raster images. It automatically detect and separate the foreground of an image from the background with one tap, so you don’t have to spend precious time tracing around your subject.
Any time you select a raster image onto the canvas, the Background Removal Tool will appear in the context-aware Image section of the Style Tab. The button is located below the Crop button.
Select the imported raster image and tap Remove Background. The image background will be removed within seconds.
Background Removal can cut out even tricky areas such as fur and hair with incredible precision. The isolated foreground can be combined with new design elements to create stunning new marketing assets.
Note:
Remove Background is a destructive operation. If you want to restore the image background, tap Undo.