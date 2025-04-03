The AI-powered Background Removal Tool ic-bg-removal icon is designed to work with raster images. It automatically detect and separate the foreground of an image from the background with one tap, so you don’t have to spend precious time tracing around your subject.

Any time you select a raster image onto the canvas, the Background Removal Tool ic-bg-removal icon will appear in the context-aware Image section ic-photo icon of the Style Tab. The button is located below the Crop button.

Select the imported raster image and tap Remove Background. The image background will be removed within seconds.