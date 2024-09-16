11 creative ways to use Background Removal for your designs

Ever found yourself wasting time trying to manually erase backgrounds from images? It’s frustrating, especially when you need a clean, professional result fast.

That's where the Background Removal Tool shines—it quickly isolates the main subject of your photo, letting you focus on the fun part: designing. Whether you’re adding photographic elements to a presentation or crafting a sleek product image, this tool makes the process seamless.

Curious how you can make the most of it? Let's explore some creative ways to put it to use!

You probably have experience cutting and pasting images together to create collages from old magazines. While this analog process can be fun, it can also be time-consuming.

With Linearity Curve's Background Removal Tool, you can quickly and easily create digital photo collages. You won't be limited to your own images either; you can also browse over 1 million royalty-free, high-resolution images inside Linearity Curve, thanks to our Unsplash integration .

One way to add fun to your photos is to place them in compositions with illustrated elements.

In this example, we added a vibrant green brush stroke behind and in front of the main subject to create a more dynamic composition.

Designing a poster presents many challenges, from typography choices to visual hierarchy. However, Linearity Curve's Background Removal Tool makes prepping photographic visuals much easier.

We used the Background Removal Tool to make our main subject stand out with additional graphic elements. We extended the colorful, confetti-like light streaks in the photo by adding vector shapes in complementary colors. The circular shape behind the main subject complements the warm tones in the photo, and we balanced the composition with the typography in the top corner.

If you’re a small business owner, you know that taking photos of your products is essential for success.

Professional product photography is a powerful way to showcase the quality of your products. Great lighting and props are essential, but there is another way to make your images stand out: using Linearity Curve's Background Removal Tool. It allows you to blend photo cut-outs of your products with eye-catching graphics and complimentary background colors.

Visuals like these give you an edge over classic product photos and provide a unique way to engage with your audience. Incorporate your brand colors, logo, and text into them and use them on social media , emails, or your website.

The Background Removal Tool is a game-changer for those running small businesses. We already covered how it can help you create better product photos, but it can also be used to create branded visuals .

Professional designer Hannah Nolloth combined photos of dogs with vector graphics to create eye-catching promotional assets for a dog food brand. We love all the small details she included—it's a great example of how creative design can be used to promote a product.

Whether you're looking to show off your unique personality, make a bold statement, or bring a smile to someone's face, pasting stickers on any surface is a great way to express yourself. And with Linearity Curve's Background Removal Tool, you can easily design your own.

We designed these adorable circular stickers using photos of pets (shout out to Minit in the red bow tie, our in-house designer’s pet pooch). We removed the backgrounds, placed our furry subjects over patterned backgrounds, and added illustrated accessories to bring out each pet's personality in a unique way.

Why not create custom sticker designs using photos of your own pets?

Don't forget that you can use Background Removal in conjunction with other Linearity Curve tools.

In this beautiful example, designer Nastya Kuliábina used both Background Remover and Auto Trace .

She imported images of leaves, auto-traced them, and colored them in a peachy hue to complement her background composition. Then, she overlaid a photo cut-out of her main subject.

Adding a photo to your resume will set you apart from the other applicants, but finding the perfect shot with a neutral background isn’t easy.

If you don’t have the time or cash for a professional photoshoot, use Linearity Curve's Background Removal Tool to clean up a photo from your archives.

Find a photo in which you look confident and approachable. Import it into Linearity Curve and tap or click "Remove Background" to quickly remove the unwanted areas.

Now that you have a cut-out of yourself, it's time to get creative and experiment with different background colors to really showcase your personality or match the job you're applying for. Try something vibrant and fun, or choose something more muted and subtle. Perhaps you could use a single color for a classic look or combine colors to create an eye-catching image. Whatever you decide, it's sure to make a great first impression on your potential new employer.

Make your designs pop with our AI Backgrounds feature . This tool lets you instantly create custom AI-generated backgrounds that blend with your photos. No more pricey photoshoots or complicated setups—just type in your idea or choose from a theme, and watch your vision come to life.

Whether you’re placing your subject on a sunny beach or in a bustling city, the AI takes care of the details, like lighting and shadows, to ensure a natural look. Choose from our library of preset scenes or generate your own with a simple prompt—it’s that easy.

Before we continue, please note that while it's not necessary to remove the background before using AI Backgrounds, it can be done. You can add an AI Background to any isolated subject created with Background Removal. Once you have a clean cut-out, you can use the AI Background feature to place your subject in a new environment.

Pro tip: You can adjust the size of your image’s crop area before generating an AI Background, so you have full control over where the background appears.

Need to make quick edits? Combine Background Removal with the Magic Eraser for a seamless editing experience. Linearity’s Magic Eraser empowers you to instantly remove unwanted elements like logos, text, or objects.

Magic Eraser automatically fills the erased area with the surrounding pixels— no stamping or brushes needed.

That’s why we call it “Magic.”

Once you’ve isolated your subject with Background Removal, you can use Magic Eraser to clean up any distractions. Just swipe over the area you want to remove, and the tool will blend the space with surrounding content for a flawless finish. Photo-editing and compositing are now simple tasks in a streamlined design workflow.

You can fine-tune your edits by adjusting the size of the Magic Eraser. Remove small blemishes on a face or larger unwanted objects in your composition. You’ll have the precision to clean up any photo or raster image.

Animations are a powerful way to make your designs stand out and engage your audience, whether in social media posts, online ads, or announcement banners. By using the Background Removal Tool in Linearity Curve, you can easily isolate subjects or objects from your photos and integrate them into your design. But why stop there?

To add a dynamic element, you can open your Curve file in Linearity Move and animate your design. Whether you want to make subtle motion graphics or bring an entire scene to life, Move provides intuitive animation tools that work with your Curve creations.

For example, you can remove the background from a product image, then place that isolated subject into an animated ad, allowing it to slide, bounce, or rotate. This added movement grabs attention and can significantly increase engagement with your designs.

Incorporating the Background Removal Tool into your design workflow opens up a world of creative possibilities. From crafting personalized stickers to designing polished product images, this tool helps you effortlessly elevate your visuals.

Whether you're an entrepreneur looking to create eye-catching marketing assets or a designer pushing the boundaries of digital art, Background Removal allows you to focus on what matters—your creativity.

Ready to take your designs to the next level? The tools are at your fingertips! Get started with Linearity for free below, or check out our special pricing for pros, teams, and education .

