Design with Curve
How to use the Brush Tool
Here's how you can use brushes to integrate them into your designs!
Level
Beginner
Device
Mac
Category
Design with Curve
⚠️ Vectornator is now Linearity Curve. In the video, the previous Vectornator interface is displayed.
What you’ll learn
Today's lesson is focused on the Brush Tool and its infinite capabilities.
Educational value
Add, edit, delete, and move around nodes or change their type with Linearity Curve's Brush Tool. Learn how to change your brush profile with just two taps to any of our dozens of presets. The brush is intuitive and smooth tool, so have fun with it and create your own!
Any path in Linearity Curve (formerly Vectornator) can take on a unique profile defined by your brush parameters - which means that the Pen, Pencil, and Shape Tool have expanded their capabilities infinitely.
Published on:
Ben
Content Lead