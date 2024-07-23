Add, edit, delete, and move around nodes or change their type with Linearity Curve's Brush Tool. Learn how to change your brush profile with just two taps to any of our dozens of presets. The brush is intuitive and smooth tool, so have fun with it and create your own!

Any path in Linearity Curve (formerly Vectornator) can take on a unique profile defined by your brush parameters - which means that the Pen, Pencil, and Shape Tool have expanded their capabilities infinitely.