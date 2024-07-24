Design freely with the Brush Tool
Our fluid and customizable Brush Tool allows designers to effortlessly paint with vectors.
Paint dynamic vector paths
Our touch-sensitive Brush Tool allows you to draw freeform paths with variable widths, providing endless creativity in every stroke. Choose from our collection of preset brushes or create your own customized vector brushes.
Draw first, adjust later
Drawing with the pressure-sensitive Brush Tool in Linearity Curve feels just like using a real paintbrush on paper.
If the smoothness value is set at 0%, the path will follow the free-flowing movement of your hand, and if the value is higher, it will smooth your brush curves and simplify the path.
