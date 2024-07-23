Academy

How to use the Pen Tool

This video focused on one of the most important tools in vector design - the Pen Tool. Learn how to use the Pen Tool to trace, draw and create beautiful typography.

    Level

    Beginner

    Device

    Mac

    Category

    Design with Curve

⚠️ Vectornator is now Linearity Curve. In the video, the previous Vectornator interface is displayed.

What you’ll learn

Linearity Curve's Pen Tool is one of its most powerful and user-friendly tool of its kind.

Educational value

In this step by step tutorial, we will showcase some of the most essential tips on how to use the seemingly basic yet complex shapr tool in vector design.

We know that working with the Pen Tool can feel a bit counter-intuitive at first. Yet, it is essential for creating incredible designs and illustrations. So have no fear! This comprehensive tutorial will give you all the theory and the practice you need to get started.

Once you learn to use it well, it would help you create detailed lettering, trace images and create smooth visuals.

Published on:

authorImage
Ben
Content Lead

