The Pen Tools in Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, and Linearity Curve (formerly Vectornator) allow you to draw paths, but there are some subtle differences in how they work.

Unlike Adobe Illustrator and Linearity Curve, Photoshop is a raster-based image editing software. The pen can be used to draw fixed pixel-based shapes, a bèzier path, or a bèzier path-based shape.

In Illustrator, the Pen Tool is used to draw vector paths that can be scaled to any size. Any path can also be edited after it's drawn to take on the qualities of a different brush stroke or effect.

Linearity Curve's Pen Tool is also vector-based and allows you to create custom paths with bèzier curves. Like in Illustrator, any path you draw in Curve using the Pen Tool can be edited. However, we designed our Pen Tool to feel more intuitive, especially when it comes to using an iPad and Apple Pencil. Find out more about our amazing Pen Tool in our user Guide.