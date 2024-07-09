Curve Features

Harness the power of the Pen Tool

This powerful and efficient tool allows you to define precise vector points and create custom paths using Bézier curves.

Learn more
Pen Tool - linearity curve
What is the Pen Tool?

Craft your vision with precision

Linearity Curve's powerful Pen Tool is a toolbox staple for every vector designer. It helps you quickly plot Bézier curves—also known as vector paths—that you can curve, edit, and close. With its precise control and accuracy, you can confidently create custom typefaces, logos, illustrations, and more.

mockup program creating street billboards commercial

Turn your concepts into assets with the Pen Tool

working on mac and iphone to recreate lettering graphic design
ipad and apple imac to recreate design typography
mac and ipad same design graphic design

Many design journeys start with a pencil and a sketchbook. Once you've got your design down on paper, our built-in Camera Scanner helps you capture and import it into Linearity Curve without the need for those big, old-fashioned scanners.

Add a new layer on top of your sketch layer, and begin tracing over your lines with the Pen Tool ic-pen icon.

Create curved paths, straight paths, and complex shapes by defining anchor points. Adjust the curves by manipulating the two handles connected to each anchor point.

Like the Batman and Robin of design tools, the Pen Tool and Node Tool are powerful partners. Think of the Node Tool as the Pen Tool’s sidekick! It allows you to create precise paths by adjusting the corner radius and choosing your node type.

For example, you can easily change a curved segment back into a straight line by clicking on the anchor point and selecting "Single Node" in the Style Tab. It's that easy.

Jumpstart your design workflow

Ready to explore Linearity Curve’s powerful tools and features?

Get started for free

What sets the Pen Tool in Linearity Curve apart from other tools?

Creating vector illustrations needs precision, and the Pen Tool in Linearity Curve is the perfect tool.

While the Pen Tool might seem tricky at first compared to the Brush Tool, don’t worry—Linearity Curve has made it much simpler. It's fast, intuitive, and works seamlessly with gestures on the iPad and Apple Pencil. So, you can create detailed vector illustrations and more with ease.

Get started for free

Features

other tools

Precision control

ic-select iconic-select icon

Content-aware options to guide you

ic-select iconic-close icon

Custom-made gestures to speed up your design flow

ic-select iconic-close icon
1 million+ high-resolution images

Choose from a library of free photos to use in your designs.

1k+ design templates

Launch your ideas faster with free, ready-to-use templates.

80k+ royalty-free icons

Drop these vector elements straight into your document.

Master the Pen Tool

Learn how to use the Pen Tool with these essential tips.

pen tool strokes

Linearity Curve features at a glance

Linearity powerful suite of tools is ideal for designers of all levels.

    ic-photo icon

    AI Backgrounds

    Integrate custom, AI-generated backgrounds into your existing photos.

    ic-scissors icon

    Background Removal

    Remove photo backgrounds with the tap of a button.

    ic-pen icon

    Pen Tool

    Define precise vector points and create custom paths with Bèzier curves.

    ic-brush icon

    Brush Tool

    Freely draw editable vector paths.

    ic-shape-builder icon

    Shape Builder

    Quickly sculpt complex designs from multiple shapes

    ic-auto-trace icon

    Auto Trace

    Instantly turn your raster images into vectors

Frequently-asked questions

Have more questions? Visit our help center.

Get started with Linearity today.

Get started for free
illus-2