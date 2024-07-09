Harness the power of the Pen Tool
This powerful and efficient tool allows you to define precise vector points and create custom paths using Bézier curves.
Craft your vision with precision
Linearity Curve's powerful Pen Tool is a toolbox staple for every vector designer. It helps you quickly plot Bézier curves—also known as vector paths—that you can curve, edit, and close. With its precise control and accuracy, you can confidently create custom typefaces, logos, illustrations, and more.
Turn your concepts into assets with the Pen Tool
Many design journeys start with a pencil and a sketchbook. Once you've got your design down on paper, our built-in Camera Scanner helps you capture and import it into Linearity Curve without the need for those big, old-fashioned scanners.
Jumpstart your design workflow
Ready to explore Linearity Curve’s powerful tools and features?
What sets the Pen Tool in Linearity Curve apart from other tools?
Creating vector illustrations needs precision, and the Pen Tool in Linearity Curve is the perfect tool.
While the Pen Tool might seem tricky at first compared to the Brush Tool, don’t worry—Linearity Curve has made it much simpler. It's fast, intuitive, and works seamlessly with gestures on the iPad and Apple Pencil. So, you can create detailed vector illustrations and more with ease.
Features
other tools
Precision control
Content-aware options to guide you
Custom-made gestures to speed up your design flow
1 million+ high-resolution images
Choose from a library of free photos to use in your designs.
1k+ design templates
Launch your ideas faster with free, ready-to-use templates.
80k+ royalty-free icons
Drop these vector elements straight into your document.
Master the Pen Tool
Learn how to use the Pen Tool with these essential tips.
Linearity Curve features at a glance
Linearity powerful suite of tools is ideal for designers of all levels.
AI Backgrounds
Integrate custom, AI-generated backgrounds into your existing photos.
Background Removal
Remove photo backgrounds with the tap of a button.
Pen Tool
Define precise vector points and create custom paths with Bèzier curves.
Brush Tool
Freely draw editable vector paths.
Shape Builder
Quickly sculpt complex designs from multiple shapes
Auto Trace
Instantly turn your raster images into vectors