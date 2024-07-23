Academy

Inclusive Character Design in Linearity Curve

Inclusive Character Design in Linearity Curve

In this tutorial, Nastya shares practical tips for designing authentically diverse characters.

What you’ll learn

Nastya explores ethnicity, age, disabilities, and more, providing helpful tips for inclusive character design.

Educational value

Our world is made up of all kinds of different people. And when we create characters that represent this beautiful diversity, we're not only being more true to life, but we're also making our stories and creations more relatable and inclusive.

By the end of this tutorial, you'll understand how to:

  • Sketch different body types
  • Choose the right skin tone
  • Import your sketch into Linearity Curve
  • Trace your sketch with the Pen Tool
  • Adjust your paths with the Node Tool
  • Add color
  • Use masks

Nastya Kuliabina
Illustrator

