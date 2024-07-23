Design with Curve
Inclusive Character Design in Linearity Curve
In this tutorial, Nastya shares practical tips for designing authentically diverse characters.
Level
Beginner
Device
iPad
Category
Design with Curve
What you’ll learn
Nastya explores ethnicity, age, disabilities, and more, providing helpful tips for inclusive character design.
Educational value
Our world is made up of all kinds of different people. And when we create characters that represent this beautiful diversity, we're not only being more true to life, but we're also making our stories and creations more relatable and inclusive.
By the end of this tutorial, you'll understand how to:
- Sketch different body types
- Choose the right skin tone
- Import your sketch into Linearity Curve
- Trace your sketch with the Pen Tool
- Adjust your paths with the Node Tool
- Add color
- Use masks
Published on:
Nastya Kuliabina
Illustrator
Would you recommend this tutorial?
Get started with Linearity today.Get Started