5 Jun 2024 Figma plugin

Now, exporting your Figma assets to Linearity Move or Curve is easier than ever. We just launched our own Figma plugin, allowing you to seamlessly export and elevate your Figma frames and layers with our design and animation tools.

9 May 2024 Pivot point control

Pivot points in Linearity Move are now adjustable, granting you precise control over the rotation and scaling of objects. With this feature, you can tailor the movement of objects exactly to your specifications, ensuring smoother animations and eliminating any unexpected outcomes.

7 May 2024 GIF export and new animation presets

You can now export your Linearity Move animations as GIFS, allowing your content to seamlessly autoplay in a loop wherever you choose. Plus, we've introduced two new animation presets for "Wipe" and "Flipbook" effects, alongside a convenient image crop feature for effortless customization.

5 Apr 2024 Release 1.2.3 for Linearity Move

New Features for Streamlined Animation Line Height Control & Smart Guides: Just like in Curve, get more control over your text and effortless alignment with smart guides. Quick Actions Bar: Access essential operations quickly with the new content-aware Quick Actions Bar. Keyframe Replacement: Merge keyframes simply by dragging and dropping for efficient animation editing. SVG Import: Easily drag and drop SVG files directly into the Move import screen. Enhanced Export Capabilities: Export videos with transparent backgrounds, choose your video codec, and enjoy an updated export screen UI for a smoother experience. We fixed bugs to ensure a smoother user experience.