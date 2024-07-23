Events
Design and Animate with Linearity
In part three of “Linearity’s How to Sessions,” our experts will share tips and tricks on branding and marketing asset creation and demonstrate how to bring them to life with Linearity Move.
Level
Beginner
Device
Mac
Category
Events
What you’ll learn
Creating branding assets and animating them with Linearity Move
Educational value
The world of marketing design now demands attention-grabbing, impactful, moving content, making animated assets a must-have for every designer. Join us as we dive into the art of creating assets for your brand and animating them with Linearity Move, featuring insights from our talented community members and power-house designer Nastya Kuliabina and our in-house designer and animator, Maddy Zoli.
Published on:
Medet
Community manager