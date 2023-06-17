Have you ever taken a closer look at the printing paper you always buy? It’s quite impressive, really, if you’ve ever stopped to appreciate the math that goes into a simple piece of paper.

You have more than likely heard of A5 or Tabloid paper sizes, but for most of us, the most important page size that matters is A4 or US Letter. Let’s see why this size is so essential.

A4 size: 210 x 297mm (8.27 x 11.6 inches)

A4 is the most common paper size, used for a wide range of documents, including magazines, catalogs, letters, forms, notebooks, and the list goes on.

A4 is part of a set of page sizes recognized worldwide as the ISO A or ISO 216 standard. These international paper sizes are based on the German DIN 476 standard from 1922. A4 is actually often referred to as DIN A4.

The ISO standard

The ISO standard names the A-series with the letter “A” followed by a number. Counter-intuitively, the larger that number, the smaller the paper.

The most convenient characteristic about the ISO paper standard is that each format is the exact same aspect ratio.

So if you fold an A4 paper in two along its shortest sides, you get an A5 sheet. Two A4 pages next to each other equal the A3 paper size.

The dimensions always stay the same, and the height to width ratio is always 1 to 1.41 which is the square root of 2.

The range of A-sized paper starts from A0, the biggest size, and has a surface of one square meter. With an aspect ratio of 1:1:41, A0 ends up being 841 x 1189mm. A bit of math goes a long way!

The rest of the sizes are easy to figure out since folding an A0 sheet of paper results in A1 which is then 594 x 841mm- the height of A1 is equal to the width of A0, and its width is half the height of A0.

But honestly, there’s no need to strain yourself to figure all this out. This table has all the information you need:

A0 A1 A2 A3 A4 A5 A6 A7 A8 A9 A10 33-1/8 x 46-13/16 inches 23-3/8 x 33-1/8 inches 16-1/2 x 23-3/8 inches 11-3/4 x 16-1/2 inches 8-1/4 x 11-3/4 inches 5-7/8 x 8-1/4 inches 4-1/8 x 5-7/8 inches 2-15/16 x 4-1/8 inches 2-1/16 x 2-15/16 inches 1.5 x 2.0 inches 1.0 x 1.5 inches 841 x 1188mm 594 x 841mm 420 x 594mm 297 x 420mm 210 x 297mm 148 x 210mm 105 x 148mm 74 x 105mm 52 x 74mm 37 x 52mm 26 x 37mm

B and C series

While the most popular series of the ISO standard is the A-series, there is also a B and a C series.

B series

The B series was brought to provide a wider range of paper sizes, while the C series is used for envelopes that perfectly fit the A-papers.