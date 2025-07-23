The Adobe Illustrator alternative that delivers
Find out why Linearity Curve, the go-to vector graphic design software, is preferred over Adobe Illustrator.
Why choose Linearity Curve over Adobe Illustrator?
While Adobe Illustrator is a benchmark for its industry-standard design tools, Linearity Curve introduces advanced features that elevate graphic design to new heights. Our powerful vector editing tools help you draw complex illustrations and graphic designs in a flash,.
Make use of AI features too such as Auto Trace
Linearity Curve works on different Apple operating systems and devices like Mac, iPad, and iPhone, allowing you to get creative anytime, anywhere, even without an internet connection. You work is synced automatically.
Features
Illustrator
Clean and user-friendly interface
Free plan
3000+ fully-customizable templates
Background removal
Figma plugin
Animation integration
Intuitive interface
3m+ royalty-free images and icons
Team collaboration
Free trial
Design 30% faster
with features like our Quick Actions bar, Shape Builder, and templates.
Optimize with AI-powered tools
like Auto Trace, Background Removal, and coming soon, AI-generated text and images.
Collaborate with your team
in one shared workspace. And coming soon, collaborate with each other in real time.
Adobe Creative Cloud is getting more expensive
Adobe's Creative Cloud is known for it's high cost with Adobe Illustrator alone prices at $22.99 per month. Linearity Curve is a cheaper alternative. There’s a free version, and the Pro plan is at just $79/year (that’s only $6.58/month).
We’ve kept an integration with Adobe in case you still need it - Linearity Curve lets you export your files in .ai format.
|Plan
|Price / Month
|Price / Year
|Adobe Creative Cloud Pro
|$69.99
|$839.88
|Adobe Illustrator (alone)
|$22.99
|$275.88
|Linearity Curve Pro
|$6.58
|$79
Innovation meets simplicity
Linearity Curve (formerly Vectornator) is an easy-to-use graphic design tool, ideal for illustrators and createives.
Setting itself apart from other graphic design softwares, Linearity Curve emphasizes accessibility and ease of use. Designers & artists can take advantage of powerful drawing tools, productivity-boosting AI features, free templates, and team workspaces.
Plus, we ensure transparency with clear policies on cancellations and AI usage, with no hidden surprises.
- Full disclosure on AI and machine learning usage, ensuring you retain ownership of your creations
- Transparent cancellation policy with no hidden fees
I can honestly say, as a professional designer and content creator, that Linearity Curve is an invaluable tool to have as part of my work set-up.
Corporate Designer, Logo Designer, Hand Letterist
Design your way
Unleash your creativity with Linearity Curve, a versatile vector graphics editor that exceeds limitations. If you're using Adobe Illustrator on your iPad, your team is limited to the Apple Pencil as their only stylus option. However, Linearity Curve offers the flexibility to use third-party styluses like the Wacom Bamboo Stylus, or even drawing tablets like the Wacom Bamboo Slate. Choose the tool that works for you.
- Design on iPad, iPhone, or Mac
- Optimized for Apple Pencil
- Compatible with third-party styluses
Linearity Curve features at a glance
Linearity powerful suite of tools is ideal for designers of all levels.
AI Backgrounds
Integrate custom, AI-generated backgrounds into your existing photos.
Background Removal
Remove photo backgrounds with the tap of a button.
Pen Tool
Define precise vector points and create custom paths with Bèzier curves.
Brush Tool
Freely draw editable vector paths.
Shape Builder
Quickly sculpt complex designs from multiple shapes
Auto Trace
Instantly turn your raster images into vectors
Feel at home in the Apple ecosystem
If you're already accustomed to using Apple products, you'll love how this vector software integrates seamlessly into your team's workflow. Our software has been optimized to provide a seamless design experience across all your Apple devices, and takes full advantage of iOS-specific gestures.
The interface? Sleek and powerful.
The experience? Inspired and alive.
Endless third-party importing options
Linearity Curve (formerly Vectornator) supports importing files from Figma, Illustrator, Sketch, and many more file formats. With Linearity Curve, you can also continue editing your files in other programs.
We're here to make your team's workflow simpler with our sophisticated features.
Save time with Background Removal
In Linearity Curve, Background Removal is a one-step process, streamlining the task even for those handling complex designs. Simply select your image and click 'Remove Background.' This user-friendly feature doesn't require advanced design skills, making it accessible to a broader range of users.
In contrast, removing image backgrounds in Adobe Illustrator can be intricate, involving tools like the Pen tool for path creation and clipping masks. Alternatively, users may attempt background removal with the Magic Wand tool, a process that demands more design skills.
Unblock your team's creativity with templates
Stuck staring at a blank canvas? With templates, you can jumpstart your team's ideas and bring them to life in no time.