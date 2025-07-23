Comparison

The Adobe Illustrator alternative that delivers

Find out why Linearity Curve, the go-to vector graphic design software, is preferred over Adobe Illustrator.

Why choose Linearity Curve over Adobe Illustrator?

While Adobe Illustrator is a benchmark for its industry-standard design tools, Linearity Curve introduces advanced features that elevate graphic design to new heights. Our powerful vector editing tools help you draw complex illustrations and graphic designs in a flash,.

Make use of AI features too such as Auto Trace

Linearity Curve works on different Apple operating systems and devices like Mac, iPad, and iPhone, allowing you to get creative anytime, anywhere, even without an internet connection. You work is synced automatically.

Features

Illustrator

Clean and user-friendly interface

Free plan

3000+ fully-customizable templates

Background removal

Figma plugin

Animation integration

Intuitive interface

3m+ royalty-free images and icons

Team collaboration

Free trial 

Design 30% faster

with features like our Quick Actions bar, Shape Builder, and templates.

Optimize with AI-powered tools

like Auto Trace, Background Removal, and coming soon, AI-generated text and images.

Collaborate with your team

in one shared workspace. And coming soon, collaborate with each other in real time.

Adobe Creative Cloud is getting more expensive

Adobe's Creative Cloud is known for it's high cost with Adobe Illustrator alone prices at $22.99 per month. Linearity Curve is a cheaper alternative. There’s a free version, and the Pro plan is at just $79/year (that’s only $6.58/month).

We’ve kept an integration with Adobe in case you still need it - Linearity Curve lets you export your files in .ai format.

Plan Price / Month Price / Year
Adobe Creative Cloud Pro $69.99 $839.88
Adobe Illustrator (alone) $22.99 $275.88
Linearity Curve Pro $6.58 $79
Create more

Innovation meets simplicity

Linearity Curve (formerly Vectornator) is an easy-to-use graphic design tool, ideal for illustrators and createives.

Setting itself apart from other graphic design softwares, Linearity Curve emphasizes accessibility and ease of use. Designers & artists can take advantage of powerful drawing tools, productivity-boosting AI features, free templates, and team workspaces.

Plus, we ensure transparency with clear policies on cancellations and AI usage, with no hidden surprises.

  • Full disclosure on AI and machine learning usage, ensuring you retain ownership of your creations
  • Transparent cancellation policy with no hidden fees

I can honestly say, as a professional designer and content creator, that Linearity Curve is an invaluable tool to have as part of my work set-up.

Will Paterson
Will Paterson

Corporate Designer, Logo Designer, Hand Letterist

Design your way

Unleash your creativity with Linearity Curve, a versatile vector graphics editor that exceeds limitations. If you're using Adobe Illustrator on your iPad, your team is limited to the Apple Pencil as their only stylus option. However, Linearity Curve offers the flexibility to use third-party styluses like the Wacom Bamboo Stylus, or even drawing tablets like the Wacom Bamboo Slate. Choose the tool that works for you.

  • Design on iPad, iPhone, or Mac
  • Optimized for Apple Pencil
  • Compatible with third-party styluses
devices and pencils for tablet

Linearity Curve features at a glance

Linearity powerful suite of tools is ideal for designers of all levels.

    AI Backgrounds

    Integrate custom, AI-generated backgrounds into your existing photos.

    Background Removal

    Remove photo backgrounds with the tap of a button.

    Pen Tool

    Define precise vector points and create custom paths with Bèzier curves.

    Brush Tool

    Freely draw editable vector paths.

    Shape Builder

    Quickly sculpt complex designs from multiple shapes

    Auto Trace

    Instantly turn your raster images into vectors

Feel at home in the Apple ecosystem

If you're already accustomed to using Apple products, you'll love how this vector software integrates seamlessly into your team's workflow. Our software has been optimized to provide a seamless design experience across all your Apple devices, and takes full advantage of iOS-specific gestures.

The interface? Sleek and powerful.

The experience? Inspired and alive.

Endless third-party importing options

Linearity Curve (formerly Vectornator) supports importing files from Figma, Illustrator, Sketch, and many more file formats. With Linearity Curve, you can also continue editing your files in other programs.

We're here to make your team's workflow simpler with our sophisticated features.

Save time with Background Removal

In Linearity Curve, Background Removal is a one-step process, streamlining the task even for those handling complex designs. Simply select your image and click 'Remove Background.' This user-friendly feature doesn't require advanced design skills, making it accessible to a broader range of users.

In contrast, removing image backgrounds in Adobe Illustrator can be intricate, involving tools like the Pen tool for path creation and clipping masks. Alternatively, users may attempt background removal with the Magic Wand tool, a process that demands more design skills.

Is your team spending hours vectorizing assets from scratch?

That’s not a thing anymore. Linearity Curve saves your team valuable time with AI-powered image tracing technology, perfect for creating a digital design. Auto Trace chooses the best settings for your image but gives you the control to change them.

Bring your photos and drawings to life in vectors effortlessly.

Pen and Brush are the avocado and cream cheese of the graphic design experience. We spent more time perfecting these essential tools to make sure they work and feel great. Especially for long design sessions. The result? A revolutionary user experience that sets us apart as alternatives to Illustrator.

Our iPad design software is not a scaled-down desktop version—it’s a new way of working. Linearity Curve’s precision toolset ensures you get the same level of vector-editing accuracy on mobile and desktop. Peak performance across the entire Apple ecosystem. Whether you're a seasoned designer or just starting with simple designs, Linearity Curve offers an intuitive alternative for crafting visually stunning graphics.

Bring stories to life with Linearity Curve

Unblock your team's creativity with templates

Stuck staring at a blank canvas? With templates, you can jumpstart your team's ideas and bring them to life in no time.

Business Card

Think Logic

Ads

Cozy Spot

Promotion

Artist Residency

Education

Code Conversations

Podcast Cover

Around the Block

Poster

Tattoo Weekend
Frequently Asked Questions

Have more questions? Visit our FAQs page.

Get started with Linearity today.

