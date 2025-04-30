Adobe Creative Cloud Is Getting More Expensive

If you’re an Adobe Creative Cloud user, you might want to brace yourself: prices are going up. Again.

Starting June 17, 2025, Adobe is rolling out its rebranded “Creative Cloud Pro” plan. Basically, it’s the same “All Apps” bundle, but now with unlimited generative AI image credits and 4,000 AI credits for things like video and audio editing.

Sounds cool, right? Until you see the price tag. It’s jumping from $59.99 to $69.99/month—that’s $839.88 a year, up from $719.88. A $120 annual increase for features many users might not even use.

Not into AI features? Well, Adobe’s also introducing a “Creative Cloud Standard” plan at $54.99/month, which includes only limited AI credits and skips out on the advanced stuff.

And if you’ve been using Adobe Illustrator as a standalone tool, that one’s going up too. From $20.99/month to $22.99/month, which adds up to $275.88/year, up from $251.88/year. It might not sound like much, but these hikes add up especially when there are affordable alternatives Adobe Illustrator alternatives out there.

Oh, and it’s being phased out for new users after January 2025, so if you’re not already on it, tough luck.