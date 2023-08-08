130 advertising statistics: trends, automation, and marketing strategies

Is advertising the backbone of modern business success or a necessary evil of the digital age? Some argue that advertising is a powerful tool that fuels growth and innovation, while others decry it as an intrusive, often manipulative aspect of our increasingly online lives.

Whichever category you fall into, the impact of advertising on our society, economy, and individual behaviors is undeniable. What is the actual reach of an online ad campaign, and how effective is advertising in shaping consumer behavior? Contrary to what some believe, advertising is not pure guesswork or abstract artistry.

Jumpstart your ideas with Linearity Curve Take your designs to the next level. Get started

This article looks into the hard facts behind advertising—a comprehensive compilation of the latest advertising statistics. We'll highlight the trends shaping the advertising landscape, uncover the real impact of advertising strategies, and reveal the numbers that help turn casual browsers into committed buyers.

Key trends in advertising * By the end of 2023, digital advertising spending will reach $517 billion, accounting for 66% of total ad spending globally. * Advertisers on Instagram Stories can reach over 500 million daily active users. * Mobile apps account for 90% of users' mobile time, making them an attractive platform for in-app advertising. * A significant 73% of consumers have reported being influenced by a brand's social media video content, leading them to purchase. * Online video ads emit about 2,800 kg of CO2 per million views.

What this means: The projected digital ad spending of $517 billion by 2023, comprising two-thirds of total ad spending, signifies the continuing shift toward online marketing channels. Advertisers can tap into the enormous pool of over 500 million daily active Instagram Story users. They can leverage mobile apps, which occupy 90% of users' mobile time, for targeted in-app advertising. With 73% of consumers swayed to purchase by a brand's social media video content, video ads present a compelling strategy. However, environmental sustainability should be considered, given the CO2 emissions associated with high viewership.

Traditional vs digital advertising statistics

Traditional versus digital advertising: a significant debate on which method has dominated over the years. As researchers dissect their efficiency, the decision between traditional and digital remains fraught with contention.

Today's advertising world is a battleground of billboards versus banner ads, television commercials versus YouTube ads, and print versus social media. This article will unmask intriguing insights into this digital vs traditional dilemma.

Digital ad spending surpassed traditional ad spending worldwide in 2019 and has continued to grow since then.1 In 2021, global digital ad spending reached $389 billion, while traditional ad spending amounted to $192 billion.2 By the end of 2023, digital advertising spending will reach $517 billion, accounting for 66% of total ad spending globally.2 Traditional print ad spending has declined and is projected to decrease by 12% from 2020 to 2025.2 Digital ad spending on mobile devices is expected to reach 72% of total digital ad spending by 2025.2 Digital advertising offers more precise targeting options than traditional advertising methods.1 Conventional advertising platforms like television and radio have experienced a decline in viewership and listenership, leading to a shift in ad budgets toward digital channels.1 Approximately 95% of internet users worldwide use ad-blocking software, leading advertisers to explore new avenues for reaching their audience.2

Digital advertising overtook traditional methods in 2019 and is projected to represent 66% of total ad spend by 2023, mainly due to precision targeting. Traditional advertising platforms are dwindling, pressured by decreased viewership, thanks to the rise of digital advertising technology.



By 2025, mobile advertising is expected to make up 72% of digital ad spending, indicating a future where digital advertising dominates due to evolving consumer behaviors and ad strategies.

9. Digital advertising allows real-time performance tracking and data analysis, enabling advertisers to optimize their campaigns more effectively by 9.9% more than traditional advertising.3

10. The CTR for digital display ads across all formats averages around 0.35%.3

11. Digital video ad spending is projected to reach $78 billion in 2023, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18%.2

12. Conventional advertising techniques like billboards and print advertisements can target broader audiences within specific geographic regions.3

13. Social media advertising is one of the fastest-growing segments in digital advertising, with Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube being the most popular platforms for ad placements.3

14. Influencer marketing, a form of digital advertising, has gained significant popularity recently, with 74% of marketers planning to allocate budgets to influencer campaigns.3

15. Traditional advertising often involves a one-way communication approach, whereas digital advertising allows for two-way interactions and engagement with the audience.3

The average cost to reach an audience of 2000 people

16. Digital advertising can be more cost-effective than traditional methods, allowing for precise budget allocation and optimization.3

17. Traditional advertising channels such as newspapers and magazines have experienced a decline in circulation and readership, making them less attractive to advertisers.3

18. Programmatic advertising, an automated buying and selling process for digital ads, accounts for 88% of all digital display ad spending in 2022.2

19. Digital advertising offers various ad formats, including display ads, search ads, video ads, native ads, and sponsored content, providing advertisers with various options to engage with their target audience.3

20. Traditional advertising methods may require longer lead times for production and distribution, whereas digital advertising allows for more immediate campaign launches and adjustments.3

Ready to kit out your drawing toolbox? Visit our Academy for free drawing and design courses. Get started

The contest between traditional and digital advertising is not one with a clear victor but rather a dynamic balance that fluctuates based on demographics, context, and industry. But one digital advertising segment is increasingly influential: social media.

The following section delves into the expansive realm of social media advertising statistics, further unraveling the complexities and opportunities of digital advertising.

Social media advertising statistics

Social media advertising has become the pinnacle of modern marketing. As researchers analyze its impact, social media advertising remains a key player in advertising. As we dive into the world of social media advertising, we’ll bring to light the intricacies and implications of this modern phenomenon.

As of 2023, there are 5.18 billion active social media users worldwide, representing a penetration rate of 59.9% of the global population.2 Facebook boasts a staggering user base of more than 2.8 billion monthly active users, solidifying its position as the foremost social media platform for advertising.4 With a whopping user count surpassing 1 billion monthly active users, Instagram has emerged as a sought-after platform for advertising that revolves around captivating visual content.4 Anticipated to reach a staggering $155 billion in 2023, expenditure on social media advertising is expected to constitute a substantial 30% of the overall digital ad spending.2 The average CTR for Facebook ads across all industries is approximately 0.90%, while the average CTR for Instagram ads is around 0.60%.4 Video ads on social media platforms have shown strong performance, with an engagement rate 2–3 times higher than non-video ads.4 Approximately 96% of social media advertisers use Facebook Ads, followed by Instagram Ads at 72% and LinkedIn Ads at 16%.3 Facebook Ads reach an estimated 2.14 billion people, while Instagram Ads reach around 928 million.4

By 2023, there will be around 5.18 billion active social media users, with Facebook and Instagram as top ad platforms due to their vast reach. Social media ad spending is forecasted to reach $155 billion, constituting 30% of total digital ad spend.



Despite modest click-through rates, the sheer user reach enhances the platforms' effectiveness, especially for video ads. Advertisers' widespread use of these platforms highlights their potential for a broad reach and significant influence.

9. Social media ad spending in the USA is projected to surpass $72.3 billion by the end of 2023, representing the country's largest share of digital ad spending.2

10. The typical cost per click (CPC) for advertisements hovers around $1.72 on Facebook, whereas Instagram ads command an average CPC of roughly $1.41.3

11. Advertisers on Instagram Stories can reach over 500 million daily active users.4

12. Social media advertising is viral among younger demographics, with 88% of people between 18 and 29 using social media regularly.4

13. Influencer marketing on social media has grown significantly, with 69% of marketers planning to increase their influencer marketing budgets.4

14. Regarding B2B marketing, LinkedIn claims the title as the most impactful and efficient social media platform, responsible for generating a remarkable 80% of B2B leads.4

15. 93% of Pinterest users reported using the platform to plan or make purchases, making it an attractive platform for ecommerce advertising.4

ROI through retargeting in marketing strategies

16. With a robust user base exceeding 330 million monthly active users, Twitter stands out as a powerful platform for real-time marketing initiatives and fostering customer engagement.4

17. A substantial 79% of users have completed online purchases after being influenced by brand content they encountered on social media platforms.3

Social media ad targeting options allow advertisers to reach particular audiences based on demographics, interests, behaviors, and location. - Chris Hughes

18. Facebook Messenger ads have a 70% open rate and a 20% click-through rate, making them an effective channel for engaging with users.4

19. 92% of marketers believe social media advertising is crucial for their business, with 73% planning to increase their social media ad budgets.3

Is social media advertising a shifting terrain fraught with unpredictability? This question remains hotly debated, but what's undeniable is these platforms' substantial influence and reach.

To offer a comprehensive view of the current advertising ecosystem, let's explore another rapidly growing facet of digital advertising that's intertwined with social media: mobile advertising.

Mobile advertising statistics

Mobile advertising has become a potent tool for marketers. The rise of mobile advertising is viewed under a magnifying glass. We’ll venture into the depths of mobile advertising statistics, shedding light on its dominance, efficacy, and the ongoing tug-of-war between advertisers and consumers.

As of 2023, there are 5.18 billion unique mobile device users worldwide, representing a penetration rate of 64.6% of the global population.7 Mobile ad spending is projected to reach $362 billion by the end of 2023, accounting for 72% of total digital ad spending.2 Mobile advertising spending in the United States is expected to surpass $355 billion by the end of 2023, representing the country's largest share of digital ad spending.2 The average CTR for mobile ads across all formats is approximately 0.58%.7 Mobile video ad spending is projected to reach $78 billion in 2023, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18%.2 In 2021, mobile advertising accounted for 59% of total digital advertising revenue in the United States.2 Mobile apps account for 90% of users' mobile time, making them an attractive platform for in-app advertising.7 85% of users prefer native mobile ads over traditional banner ads.6

In 2023, the 5.18 billion global mobile users will lead to mobile ad spending of $362 billion, making up 72% of total digital ad spend. The USA echoes this with a projected $355 billion in mobile ads. Despite a 0.58% click-through rate, the large user base ensures significant reach.



With mobile video ads growing at 18% annually and mobile apps and native ads capturing most of users' time and preferences, the rise of personalized mobile ad strategies in the digital realm is apparent.

9. Mobile ads with geolocation targeting have a 20% higher click-through rate than non-geotargeted ads.6

10. The average cost per click (CPC) for mobile ads is around $0.18, making it a cost-effective advertising channel.6

11. Daily, smartphone users dedicate an average of 3 hours and 40 minutes to their mobile devices, presenting abundant prospects for mobile advertising engagement.7

12. Mobile ads have proven highly effective in generating immediate conversions, as 70% of mobile searches result in online actions within just one hour.7

13. In-app mobile ads have an average viewability rate of 82%, indicating high visibility and engagement potential.7

14. Mobile ads incorporating interactive elements, such as playable or interactive videos, have a 50% higher conversion rate.6

15. Mobile ad-blocking usage is increasing, with 27% of global Internet users using ad-blocking software on mobile devices.7

The most accessed apps via mobile device

16. 90% of mobile users say they’re more likely to purchase from companies that provide relevant mobile ads.7

17. Mobile advertising offers various ad formats, including interstitial ads, native ads, rewarded video ads, and in-app banners, providing advertisers with diverse options to engage with their target audience.6

18. The average mobile ad completion rate for video ads is 87%, indicating high user engagement with mobile video content.7

19. 51% of all digital ad impressions are served on mobile devices.7

20. Mobile advertising allows for precise audience targeting based on demographics, location, behavior, and device type, enabling advertisers to reach their desired audience effectively.6

While mobile advertising increasingly dominates the digital landscape, the debate regarding its ultimate efficacy remains competitive in the digital era. Mobile advertising has become an essential marketing platform with an extensive user base and dynamic advertising strategies.

As impressive as the statistics may be, they raise the question: Are we on the verge of a new era in digital marketing? Diving into our next topic of video advertising, we’ll continue this exploration and chart the progress of another influential player in digital advertising.

Video advertising statistics

Visual storytelling captivates online audiences. Does this mean that video advertising holds the trump card in the digital marketing arena?

As we explore video advertising, we touch more on the tangible impacts of this vibrant form of marketing. By scrutinizing the data, the rise of video advertising is more than just a fleeting trend.

Video advertising spending is projected to reach $69.9 billion in 2023, accounting for 14% of total digital ad spending.10 85% of internet users in the United States watch video content monthly on any device.10 YouTube is ranked as the second most frequently visited website worldwide, establishing itself as a significant platform for video advertising.8 The typical internet user devotes approximately 100 minutes daily to online videos.8 By the end of 2023, expenditure on mobile video advertising is projected to reach $78 billion, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18%.8 Video advertisements exhibit a higher average CTR of 1.84% compared to other advertising formats.9 90% of consumers say video content influences purchasing decisions.8

Video advertising will reach $69.9 billion by 2023, driven by platforms like YouTube, with 2 billion active monthly users, and mobile video ads projected at $78 billion.



Video ads' effectiveness is evident with a 1.84% CTR and influence on 90% of consumer purchases. Social media further intensifies this trend, with video ads engaging 2-3 times more than non-video content.

8. In 2021, 92% of marketers said video is integral to their marketing strategy.8

9. In-stream video ads, played before, during, or after video content, have a completion rate of 70-90%.8

10. A significant 73% of consumers have reported being influenced by a brand's social media video content, leading them to purchase.10

11. 85% of Facebook video views occur without sound, highlighting the importance of captions and visual storytelling in video ads.10

12. The average user retention rate for a 90-second video is 53%, indicating that viewers tend to watch most short videos.9

13. Video ads are a potent medium for B2B marketing, as 75% of executives engage with work-related videos weekly.9

14. Watching a video persuades 64% of consumers to enhance the probability of consumers making online purchases.8

15. 68% of YouTube users watched a video to help them make a purchase decision.9

16. Video ads placed on premium publisher sites have been shown to increase purchase intent by 6% compared to non-premium sites.9

17. In 2020, over 80% of internet traffic was attributed to video consumption.10

18. Personalized video ads, tailored to individual viewers, have been found to generate higher engagement and conversion rates compared to generic ads.10

While video advertising's remarkable impact is evident, it raises an intriguing question—can native advertising elicit similar or even better engagement? Although debatable, this topic lays the foundation for exploring the depth of native advertising's effectiveness.

In light of the impressive performance of video ads, the metrics surrounding native advertising could present another side of this evolving digital marketing frontier.

Native advertising statistics

Does the rise of native advertising herald a shift in modern consumers' preferences, or is it merely a blip on the digital advertising radar? We'll delve into the central aspect of this debatable topic, explicitly examining the fascinating world of native advertising.

Native advertising is a marketing technique that seamlessly integrates promotional content into its host platform, making it valuable and unobtrusive for the audience. Our in-depth examination of the latest native advertising statistics reveals critical insights and trends to inform your marketing strategy.

Native advertising spending is projected to reach $140 billion globally by the end of 2023.11 Native ads receive 53% more views than traditional display ads.5 Native ads have an 18% higher purchase intent than banner ads.5 85% of internet users find native ads more trustworthy than traditional ads.11 Native ads generate 82% higher brand lift than traditional banner ads.11 Approximately 70% of individuals prefer acquiring product information through content rather than relying on traditional advertisements.5 Native advertising yields an average CTR of 0.30%, compared to 0.12% for display ads.5 Consumers view native ads 53% more frequently than banner ads.5

Expected to hit $140 billion globally by 2023, native advertising garners 53% more views and prompts 18% higher purchase intent than traditional ads, with 85% of users finding them more trustworthy.



Native ads, aligning with modern consumption preferences, offer twice the click-through rate of display ads and get viewed 53% more often, making them powerful assets in the dynamic digital advertising arena.

9. Native ads integrated within editorial content increase brand awareness by 82%.11

10. Native ads receive 9% more attention than banner ads.12

11. Publishers experience a 50% increase in engagement when using native advertising.12

12. 60% of publishers state that native advertising drives more revenue than traditional advertising formats.5

13. Native video ads achieve a completion rate of 32% compared to 19% for pre-roll video ads.11

14. Native mobile ads receive twice as many visual focus points as traditional display ads.11

15. 57% of publishers consider native advertising a crucial part of their monetization strategy.11

Do's and don'ts of native advertising according to consumers

16. Native ads improve the user experience, leading to a 34% increase in consumer attention.5

17. Native ads on social media platforms have a 400% higher CTR than non-native ads.5

18. 70% of individuals prefer to learn about products through content rather than traditional ads.5

19. Native ads blend in with the overall user experience, resulting in a 53% increase in brand perception.5

20. Native advertising budgets are expected to increase by 24% annually over the next five years.5

Will native ads overshadow traditional formats in the future, or are they complementary strategies in a multifaceted approach? The analysis indicates the former, highlighting the superior performance and trustworthiness of native ads.

The next chapter explores the increasingly significant role of artificial intelligence in reshaping the prospects of advertising, potentially altering the dynamics between native and traditional formats.

The role of artificial intelligence in advertising statistics

Artificial intelligence (AI) is set to revolutionize advertising and be an auxiliary tool to existing strategies. This prompts a deep dive into AI's influence and potential future impact.

Marketers and business leaders will benefit from understanding these dynamics as AI's contribution to advertising becomes increasingly pertinent.

By 2025, AI in advertising will be a $40.26 billion industry globally.14 84% of advertising executives are confident that leveraging AI will give them a competitive edge in the market.13 AI-driven advertising is expected to reduce advertising costs by up to 50% by 2023.13 72% of consumers expect personalized marketing experiences, which can be achieved through AI-powered advertising.13 Programmatic advertising, enabled by AI, is expected to account for 86.5% of all digital display ads by 2023.13 AI-driven recommendation systems in advertising can increase conversion rates by up to 50%.13 65% of marketers believe that AI-driven audience targeting is crucial for successful advertising campaigns.14 By 2023, 75% of enterprise and customer-facing software applications will include AI features, including advertising platforms.14

AI's role in advertising, projected to hit $40.26 billion globally by 2025, is expanding due to its perceived competitive edge among 84% of executives. It's poised to reduce advertising costs by half by 2023, cater to 72% of consumers' desire for personalized experiences, and drive 86.5% of digital display ads.



AI's role in enhancing conversion rates and expected presence in 75% of enterprise software by 2023 emphasizes its growing influence.

9. AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants can handle up to 80% of customer inquiries, providing personalized advertising experiences.13

10. 63% of marketers already use AI for lead generation and customer segmentation in their advertising efforts.13

11. AI-based predictive analytics can help marketers identify potential high-value customers with 85% accuracy.14

12. Advertisers using AI-based content optimization techniques see an average increase of 38% in click-through rates.14

13. 47% of digital advertising agencies use AI for media buying and planning.14

14. AI-powered ad fraud detection tools can identify fraudulent activities with an accuracy of up to 97%.13

15. 59% of advertisers consider AI crucial for identifying and targeting new market segments.13

Why consumers trust brands

16. AI can analyze large volumes of consumer data and identify patterns to help optimize advertising strategies, resulting in a 10% increase in ROI.14

17. AI-driven dynamic pricing strategies can lead to a 12% increase in revenue for online advertisers.13

18. Chatbots using AI can lead to a 20% increase in business sales by providing personalized recommendations and offers.14

19. AI-driven sentiment analysis can help advertisers gauge public opinion about their brand, leading to more effective messaging and campaigns.13

20. AI-powered content creation tools can generate personalized ads at scale, reducing production time by up to 50%.14

The transformative power of AI in advertising, backed by promising statistics, has been thoroughly explored. It's still being determined, however, whether AI's benefits can entirely eclipse its use's risks and ethical implications.

As AI continues to reshape the advertising world, a parallel trend deserving scrutiny emerges – the environmental impact of advertising. Following this discourse, the discussion will explore the complex interplay between advertising strategies and environmental considerations.

Environmental impact of advertising statistics

While advertising's impact on market trends and consumer behavior has been well-discussed, its environmental footprint has yet to be given the same attention. The implications of widespread digital marketing activities on energy consumption and carbon emissions are subjects of contentious debate.

As such, in the subsequent analysis, the statistics showcasing the environmental impact of advertising offer insights that could ignite thoughtful discussions among researchers, journalists, writers, and entrepreneurs.

Digital advertising accounts for approximately 3% of global greenhouse gas emissions.16 Online video ads emit about 2,800 kg of CO2 per million views.16 The energy consumption of data centers, which support digital advertising, is expected to triple by 2030.16 Display ads contribute to 20% of the overall energy usage of websites.15 Printing and distributing direct mail ads in the USA alone generates approximately 51.5 million tons of CO2 emissions annually.16 Traditional print advertising consumes vast amounts of paper, with 35% of all trees harvested globally used for paper production.15 Billboard advertisements contribute to visual pollution and consume significant resources for production and installation.15 Producing and disposing of promotional and branded merchandise generates substantial waste and environmental impact.16

The environmental impact of the advertising industry, contributing 3% of global greenhouse gas emissions, mainly from digital advertising and energy-intensive data centers set to triple energy demand by 2030, raises concerns.



Traditional advertising, like direct mail ads and paper production, contributes significantly to CO2 emissions and tree consumption. Visual pollution and waste from billboards and promotional items further exacerbate the issue, underscoring the industry's need for sustainable practices and eco-conscious evolution.

9. Advertising materials such as vinyl banners, signs, and billboards contribute to landfill waste when disposed of.15

10. Marketing campaigns that rely heavily on physical collateral, such as brochures and flyers, contribute to deforestation.15

11. The energy consumption and environmental impact of maintaining and operating digital advertising servers and infrastructure are substantial.16

12. Television and radio advertisements require significant energy consumption for production, broadcasting, and distribution.15

13. Outdoor advertising signs, including neon signs and illuminated billboards, consume considerable energy.16

14. Single-use event banners and promotional materials contribute to waste generation at conferences, trade shows, and other events.16

15. Disposing of discarded advertising materials, such as print ads and promotional items, contributes to landfill waste.16

Waste generation by industry

16. The adhesive materials commonly employed for billboards and signage may harbor detrimental chemicals that can adversely affect the environment.16

17. The transportation of advertising materials, including shipping and delivery, contributes to carbon emissions.16

The operation of data centers, which serve as a crucial component of digital advertising, necessitates substantial energy consumption for cooling and overall functionality. - Avita Katal

18. Printing and distributing advertising inserts and catalogs contribute to paper waste and deforestation.16

19. Excessive packaging for promotional products and product samples contributes to plastic waste and pollution.16

Ready to create brand assets that pack a punch? Visit our Academy for free marketing design courses. Get started

The environmental implications of advertising are more substantial than often presumed. Confronted with the stark reality of the industry's environmental footprint, a reevaluation of current practices becomes necessary, a discussion gaining traction.

However, the question remains: can the advertising industry evolve toward sustainability while maintaining its effectiveness and reach? The answer to this intriguing debate is explored in the forthcoming section, delving into the fascinating future of advertising statistics.

The future of advertising

As advertising tools and practices evolve, anticipating future developments remains a central concern. Will technological advancements continue to reshape the marketing and advertising industry, or could there be a shift towards more traditional mediums?

Could sustainability become the new cornerstone of advertising strategies? With these compelling questions in mind, let's explore insights into the potential future of advertising.

By 2025, global advertising spending is estimated to reach $700 billion.18 Digital advertising will account for 66% of total advertising spending by 2024.18 Artificial intelligence is expected to power 45% of total advertising by 2025.18 Over 80% of internet traffic is predicted to be video content by 2022, emphasizing the importance of video advertising.18 Voice-activated smart speakers are estimated to reach 55% of USA households by 2022, creating new opportunities for voice advertising.17 By 2023, influencer marketing will become a $15 billion industry.18 Programmatic advertising will account for 88% of digital display ad spending in the United States by 2021.17 Personalized advertising will generate up to $10 billion in additional revenue by 2023.18 Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) advertising spending is projected to reach $30 billion by 2023.18 Contextual advertising, leveraging machine learning algorithms, is expected to reach $125 billion in spending by 2023.18 5G technology is anticipated to drive a $12.3 billion increase in mobile ad revenue by 2024.18 By 2023, it is estimated that 50% of global internet users will be using ad-blocking technology, leading to new challenges for advertisers. 18 Out-of-home (OOH) advertising is forecasted to reach $38 billion in spending by 2022, driven by digital billboards and display advancements.17 Global social media users are expected to surpass 4 billion by 2025, making social media advertising even more impactful.18

Methods future marketers will implement to measure audiences

15. Connected TV ad spending is projected to exceed $21 billion by the end of 2023, driven by the growing popularity of streaming platforms.18

16. Native advertising will make up 74% of all display ad revenue by 2021.17

17. The projected estimate for 2023 indicates that around 30% of Internet browsing will occur without a traditional screen, highlighting the increasing prominence of voice-based and Internet of Things (IoT) advertising.18

18. By 2024, spending on implementing blockchain technology in digital advertising will reach $1.6 billion, fostering transparency and instilling trust in the industry.18

19. Data privacy regulations like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) will significantly influence the future of targeted advertising as they continue to shape the industry.18

As we look towards the horizon of advertising, many intriguing debates are sparked. How will burgeoning technologies shape the future, and how will the advertising industry respond to the pressing environmental concerns?

Given the compelling statistics presented, it is clear that the path forward will be marked by innovation and sustainability. With these discussions in mind, we invite further exploration, investigation, and debate as we navigate toward a new era of advertising statistics.

Jumpstart your ideas with Linearity Curve Take your designs to the next level. Get started

Frequently asked questions

What percentage of total digital ad spending will video advertising account for in 2023? Video advertising will account for 14% of digital ad spending in 2023.

What percentage of global greenhouse gas emissions is digital advertising responsible for? Digital advertising is responsible for approximately 3% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

How much global tree harvesting is consumed by traditional print advertising? Traditional print advertising consumes vast amounts of paper, with 35% of all trees harvested globally used for paper production.

How does AI impact the effectiveness of advertising campaigns? AI can increase the effectiveness of advertising campaigns, with 65% of marketers believing that AI-driven audience targeting is crucial for successful advertising. Additionally, AI-driven recommendation systems in advertising can increase conversion rates by up to 50%.

How does the engagement rate for video ads on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram compare to non-video ads? Social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram observe an engagement rate for video ads that is 2-3 times higher than non-video ads.

Sources