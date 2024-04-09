Succeeding as a company, brand, or small business in the hyper-competitive world of social media marketing is increasingly challenging.

Capturing viewers' attention and increasing user engagement are more important than ever, but they’re also harder to achieve. People are literally being bombarded with social media content from every angle all day long.

If you’re responsible for managing social media accounts, it’s your job to figure out how to make your social media assets stand out from the crowd, and that’s not easy.

Not only are social media platforms more competitive environments than ever before, but new social networks and features emerge to change the game. For example, TikTok skyrocketed into popularity in 2018, creating a knock-on effect in the rest of the social media industry.

The most influential change was when Instagram pivoted from a photography-based social platform to put video content at the forefront. The Instagram Reels feature was launched in 2020.

Despite user backlash, we can expect Instagram and other platforms to keep pushing social media videos in the future.

The rise of the moving image across social media channels creates new opportunities for your brand to get noticed. Video and animated graphics have become essential assets for any social media strategy.

Bring motion in-house Animate marketing assets in seconds with Linearity Move. Get started

Why social media animations are so powerful

Animated social media sits in contrast to static social media images, like photos or other status design assets. Animated posts can contain design elements like moving text, objects, icons, logos, and any other animations.

Animated social graphics are closely linked to the world of motion graphic design . Think: product announcements, .gifs, explainer videos, infographics, and any kind of short animation in a social post format.

Here’s why animated social posts work:

They’re attention-grabbing and attention-holding

Picture someone scrolling through social media on their lunch break. What do you think is going to capture their attention more—a static social post or an animated one? Of course, we know the answer is an animated post.

As humans we have evolved to pay more attention to moving images, and so these automatically grab our attention more.

Animated social media graphics don’t just grab attention. They also hold onto it. People spend more time on your content when it’s animated. Eye-catching designs are just better when they are in motion.

They increase engagement and conversion rates

One of the key metrics of any social media marketing strategy is to increase audience engagement and increase the number of conversions.

In this context, a conversion means getting the users to respond to a call to action, like clicking on your link, subscribing to your service, or purchasing your product.

Animated social media graphics have been shown to increase conversion rates compared to static images.

7 out of 10 marketers are looking to increase their are looking to increase their Instagram ad spend on video posts.

Adding a call to action (CTA) at the end of your social media design assets is a tried and tested way to boost conversions in active users.

They can explain complex concepts simply

Animation has been used for a long time to help explain concepts and ideas that may otherwise be difficult to understand. Research shows that people understand concepts better when the explanation is visual rather than just text or even audio.

One of the best things about animated social media graphics is that they can make messages more digestible.

If you want to communicate a new product feature or make any kind of company announcement, then a good animated video will do that for you.

What to keep in mind when making animated social media graphics

When you’re getting ready to create your first animated graphics, there are a few things that you need to keep in mind:

Get your dimensions right

Each social media platform has various post format dimensions . An Instagram Story is different from a TikTok video.

The easiest way to ensure you use the optimal post sizes is to create your own library of social media templates.

Check out our free social media templates that you can download for all of the leading media networks.

Stay on brand

When you’re making an animated social media video you want to make sure that you are staying on brand and using the same logo, color palette, fonts and so on as you do in the rest of branding and graphic designs.

You might be tempted to go all out and let your creative freak flag fly, but we suggest keeping it as on brand as you can.

Follow the principles of design

Some social posts have that ‘designed-on-the-fly’ aesthetic. But sticking to the principles of design will help you communicate easy-to-understand and memorable content.

Of course, there’s always room for experimentation and breaking the rules , but you still need to understand the fundamentals: color, balance, spacing, and more.

How to make animated social media graphics

When it comes to actually creating your own animated social media graphics, you have several options:

1. Do it yourself

If you’re a dab hand at design, then you can just jump right in and start creating your own. All you’ll need is your favorite piece of animation software and some inspiration.

If you have some knowledge of graphic design but lack animation skills, you could always take an online animation course to up your game. We also recommend watching our animation tutorials .

Ready to create brand assets that pack a punch? Visit our Academy for free marketing design courses. Get started

2. Hire a freelancer or agency

If you aren’t a graphic designer but need to have animated graphics for your social media channels, you can hire a freelance designer or even use a creative agency.

Platforms like Fiverr and Upwork are filled with keen freelancers who will be more than happy to help you with your mission (in return for money). The quality can be variable, but if you find someone you like, you’re onto a winner.

Agencies will provide the most professional and high-quality services, and this is, unfortunately, why they’re also very expensive. This option isn’t for the budget-restrained.

3. Use an animation maker with templates

There are so many animation makers out there to help you create your own social media assets and animated graphics.

Many of these platforms provide templates that you can customize. You can also import your own logos, colors, and so on.

The downside of this approach is that the output might end up looking a little generic, especially with limited presets and animation features .

Linearity Move sits in that sweet spot between ease of use and having an advanced feature set. Beginners, non-designers, and professional creatives alike can easily get started with animation: import, click, animate.

Start animating your social media assets

Understanding the importance of animated graphics was the first step, but now you know how to start creating your own. This marks the beginning of a transformative journey for your brand's online presence.

Starting with a clear strategy is essential—identify your goals, understand your audience, and decide on the message you want to convey.

Then, consider the technical aspects: familiarize yourself with animation software like Linearity Move and tools that cater to your skill level, from user-friendly platforms for beginners to more advanced software for those with experience in digital animation.

Ready to use innovative animation design software for your social media graphics? Try Move for free, or check out our pricing options for teams .