In the fast-paced world of design tools, we’ve just made a game-changing leap with our latest feature for Linearity Curve: AI Grab. With a single tap, this innovative tool streamlines your workflow by effortlessly isolating photo subjects from their backgrounds, giving you the freedom to reposition them on your canvas with ease.

Let's dive into the different use cases that AI Grab offers, showcasing how this new feature can elevate your design projects.

Enjoy streamlined photo editing

Linearity Curve is more than just a vector design tool; it also lets you easily manipulate photos using the power of AI.

Anyone who’s used Photoshop knows the frustration of manually tracing around the edges of a photo subject—but who has time for that anymore?

Once you import and select a photo in Linearity Curve, AI Grab quickly extracts the subject from the background, creating a new, editable layer in the Layers Panel. This feature allows you to reposition or edit the subject just like any other design element, significantly streamlining your workflow for quicker adjustments and enhanced creative flexibility.

Plus, AI Grab elevates the process by intelligently filling in the background behind your subject, customized to match the content of your photo.

AI grab does all of this in seconds, letting you jump right into the editing process.

Whether you want to adjust the position, scale, or rotation of your main subject, AI Grab makes it effortless to transform your photo’s overall composition.

Design dynamic digital collages

AI Grab makes it easy to create eye-catching digital collages that express your unique vision. By isolating photo subjects, you can easily mix and match different elements to tell your visual story. Position your subjects against various backgrounds and layer them with other images, graphics, and text for vibrant compositions.

For example, if you’re kicking off a new client project and need to put together a mood board, AI Grab lets you effortlessly pull in different photo elements and arrange them just the way you want.

Make stand-out social media posts

Social media is all about eye-catching visuals, and AI Grab helps you achieve just that. Position your subjects in front of or behind text, graphics, and other design elements to create captivating posts that stand out on crowded feeds.

Create eye-catching product promos

In the competitive realm of digital marketing, creating ads that capture attention is crucial. With AI Grab, you can effortlessly isolate your product or key message and place it alongside striking graphics, resulting in advertisements that convey your message with clarity and impact.

Utilize AI Grab to design standout ads for product launches or promotions. Isolate your product, layer in text and graphics, and craft visually appealing designs that not only attract attention but also drive conversions.

Craft creative presentations

Presentations don’t have to be dull. Spice up standard slide decks by incorporating visually rich content. Use AI Grab to isolate images of your team or projects, positioning them effectively to enhance your narrative and highly key presentation points.

