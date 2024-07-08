Definitely. Linearity's versatility makes it ideal for businesses who want to create stunning visuals for various social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. We’ve made it easy for you to select the right size for all social platforms, and got templates for all types of content across all the popular social channels. Whether it's Instagram stories, educational content for LinkedIn or a photo thumbnail for YouTube, we give you a quick start. Simply select your content type, use a template or create from scratch.