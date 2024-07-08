Make an impact with your social media design
Take control of the timeline with Linearity. Now your design team can create striking, top-tier content in-house without breaking the bank.
Cut timelines, create content faster
Execute fast with AI-powered tools
Seamless design-to- animation workflow
Slash costs, not quality
Elevate your brand’s presence on social media without expensive agencies and tools. Linearity puts professional-grade animation and design into your hands while keeping money in your pocket.
Create viral visual content
Instagram reels
Facebook videos
Instagram stories
Instagram ads
Tiktok videos
Tiktok ads
Meta ads
YouTube pre-roll
Pinterest cards
YouTube videos
Create top-quality content in-house
With Linearity Move, your design team becomes an animation team. Intuitive design and time-saving tools mean you can cut the cord on expensive outsourcing.
Professional animations, in-house efficiency
Increase engagement, multiply conversions
User-friendly, no expertise needed
Free templates for social media posts
Start designing today, start posting tomorrow
Dynamic templates make crafting engaging social media content a cinch.
Quality content doesn’t need to be expensive
Linearity makes it easy for your social media team to produce professional-quality content without outsourcing the work.
30%
higher social engagement
50%
faster content creation
80%
cheaper than outsourcing
Beat deadlines, boost engagement
- Accelerate your content pipeline. Linearity’s intuitive interface means faster turnarounds, keeping your feed fresh and your followers hooked.
- Integrated brand asset libraries help you stay on brand across all social media channels.
- Streamline A/B testing with time-saving design tools. Mix-and-match headlines, images, and colors to find the winning combination.
Boost your team’s productivity with these powerful tools
Deploy Linearity’s AI and animation tools for a smarter approach to digital ad creation.
Auto Animate
Turn static assets into animated social content in seconds.
Background Removal
Isolate your photo subjects in a click.
AI Backgrounds
Replace photo backgrounds with custom, AI-generated backdrops.
Professional quality
Export up to 8K resolution in any format to shine on all social channels.
Design and Animate mode
Seamlessly toggle between designing and animating.
Animation presets
Choose from a wide range of preset animations for quick production.
Hit the ground running with free tutorials
Your Linearity Move account gives your team access to dozens of video tutorials. Increase your abilities and boost productivity.Free tutorials
As a team, we use it as an alternative to Adobe Illustrator. We appreciate how it enables us to create content quickly and easily.
Mehmet Akif Kaya
Mehmet Akif Kaya
Founder of Mikroterra
