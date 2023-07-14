Creating a strong customer bond can set successful brands apart from those struggling successful brands.

Whether you're a marketer aiming to refine your strategy or a curious observer, get ready to delve into a universe of insights that will redefine your understanding of branding.

Key trends in branding * A majority of consumers, approximately 59%, prefer purchasing new products from brands they are already familiar with. * 90% of consumers claimed brand loyalty is crucial to purchasing decisions. * Most consumers, precisely 81%, require trust in a brand before purchasing from them. * Maintaining a consistent brand presentation across all platforms can boost revenue by as much as 23%. * 77% of marketing leaders say a strong brand is critical to their growth plans.

What this means: In the business world, having a well-known brand isn't just a bonus, it's a significant factor that influences what customers choose to buy, and it's a sound investment that can earn companies more profits. But recognition alone is not enough, customers who are loyal to a brand are likely to keep coming back, underscoring the importance for businesses to cultivate these relationships and maintain customer satisfaction.

Global branding industry overview

The branding industry expands as businesses worldwide continue to recognize the value of building strong brands. Digital branding, in particular, has surged with the rise of the internet and social media.

While core principles of branding remain relatively constant, the specific strategies used can vary widely based on local cultures, values, and market dynamics.

Let's take a look at some statistics that define this industry on a global scale.

By the end of 2023, over 75% of businesses worldwide will invest more into their brand strategies than infrastructure development. 1 Digital branding efforts will account for 60% of all global marketing budgets in 2024. 3 Global branding investments in artificial intelligence will increase by 150% by 2025. 3 Regarding brand selection, 85% of consumers worldwide rely on online reviews to the same extent as personal recommendations. 1 By 2024, 70% of global brands will rely on customer data platforms to personalize branding experiences. 3 Brands that consistently tell their story see a 20% increase in brand value. 1 The Asia Pacific region is experiencing the most rapid growth regarding branding expenditure, with a projected 15% increase by 2025. 3 Brands focusing on sustainability and environmental impact see a 30% increase in consumer loyalty. 1

In the evolving business landscape, we're witnessing a significant shift as over 75% of global businesses are expected to pivot from infrastructure to brand strategy by 2023. This trend underscores the increasing importance of intangible assets, such as brand reputation, in today's marketplace.



Today's consumers trust online reviews as much as personal recommendations, and it's predicted that by 2024, 70% of brands will leverage customer data platforms to deliver personalized branding experiences. Storytelling, another key element in modern branding, can enhance a brand's value by up to 20%, demonstrating the power of compelling narratives.



Moreover, as businesses prioritize sustainability, they find that their efforts are rewarded with a 30% boost in consumer loyalty, highlighting the growing consumer preference for brands that demonstrate corporate responsibility.



All these elements are reshaping the global branding landscape, weaving together to form a new blueprint for business success.

9. Nearly 90% of consumers expect brands to support social and environmental issues. 1

10. On average, brands with an articulated purpose grow twice as fast as those without. 1

11. Including color enhances brand recognition by as much as 80%. 1

12. More than 60% of Millennial and Gen Z consumers prefer buying from brands that reflect their values. 1

13. Roughly 55% of consumers are willing to pay a premium for products from brands that foster a positive social and environmental impact. 1

14. By 2025, global branding spending on experiential marketing will reach $50 billion. 3

15. Consumers take about 10 seconds to form a first impression of a brand's logo. 1

16. Around 78% of customers believe custom content indicates a brand's interest in building good relationships. 1

17. Experts predict that the value of the influencer marketing industry will reach $15 billion by 2024, a direct result of its effectiveness in brand promotion. 3

18. Emotional engagement is five times more effective in brand promotion than rational engagement. 1

Global branding content preference

19. By 2025, brands that fully invest in omnichannel strategies are projected to retain an average of 89% of their customers. 3

20. Companies that maintain consistency in their branding will likely experience a revenue increase of up to 23%. 1

21. About 70% of brand managers consider building an audience more important than direct sales. 1

22. User-generated content increases brand engagement by 28%. 1

23. An estimated 64% of consumers purchase after watching branded social videos. 1

24. By the end of 2023, podcast advertising, an emerging branding trend, is expected to reach a value of $1 billion. 1

25. By 2024, voice search branding will represent a $40 billion opportunity for brands worldwide. 3

26. Roughly 45% of a brand's image can be ascribed to its messaging and communication style. 1

27. Brands that engage on social media platforms see a 4% higher customer loyalty rate. 1

28. B2B companies that engage in blogging generate an impressive 67% more leads than those that do not. 1

29. According to a recent study, more than 60% of consumers expect brands to provide content that tells a story or provides solutions. 1

30. Personalized email marketing improves click-through rates by an average of 14% and conversions by 10%. 1

The global branding industry is experiencing significant shifts, including a focus on brand strategy, AI integration, data-driven personalization, online reviews for trust, and sustainability.

These elements are redefining business growth and consumer loyalty in the ever-evolving marketplace.

Understanding these trends is just the beginning. Applying this understanding to create effective branding strategies and maximize digital marketing's potential is also important.

Branding strategies and digital marketing statistics

Branding strategies and digital marketing are intertwined aspects of a business's overall marketing plan.

Digital marketing gives you various platforms (like websites, social media, emails, etc.) to present your brand consistently. This consistency helps establish and solidify your brand identity in the minds of consumers.

As of 2023, 74% of global marketers consider investing in social media marketing as the top priority to increase brand visibility. 1 85% of businesses claim that video marketing provides a good return on investment (ROI). 1 Nearly 95% of companies invest in mobile marketing strategies, acknowledging their rising importance due to increased smartphone usage. 1 According to research findings, content marketing has been proven three times more effective in generating leads than outbound marketing, boasting a remarkable cost reduction of 62%. 1 As of 2023, influencer marketing continues flourishing, with 78% of brands increasing their budgets. 2 87% of consumers say social media inspire them to purchase. 2 Almost 80% of businesses leverage search engine optimization (SEO) to improve organic visibility and increase website traffic. 2 By 2023, the average person is expected to spend more than 100 minutes daily watching online videos. 2

Digital expertise is now not just an advantage, but a necessity. An impressive 74% of marketers are putting social media at the top of their priority list, and an overwhelming 85% are recognizing the profitable returns of video marketing, signaling a shift in our digital toolbox.



Additionally, we're seeing the power of SEO embraced by 80% of businesses, while the allure of mobile marketing and the influence of social media celebrities are introducing new ways for us to connect, inspire, and make sales.

9. Nearly 70% of marketers find data-driven personalization a critical email marketing strategy. 2

10. Since 2021, the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) into digital marketing strategies has experienced a significant surge, witnessing an impressive 83% increase. 2

11. 52% of brands worldwide intend to use augmented reality (AR) to improve customer experience. 2

12. As of 2023, 65% of all digital ad spending is expected to go toward mobile advertising. 2

13. When making purchasing decisions, 76% of individuals place as much trust in online reviews as they do in personal recommendations. 1

14. 58% of all website visits are made through mobile devices, highlighting the importance of mobile-responsive websites. 2

15. Voice search has grown exponentially, with 50% of all searches estimated to be voice searches in 2023. 2

16. User-generated content has a 4.5% higher conversion rate than professionally produced content. 2

17. Nearly 90% of digital marketers use visual content in over half of their published posts. 2

18. Podcast listeners have increased by 53% from 2021 to 2023, making it a popular platform for brand promotion. 2

Top global podcast genres

19. About 70% of marketers believe consistently delivering quality content enhances brand reputation. 4

20. Chatbots for customer service have increased by 67% since 2021. 2

21. 75% of marketers say that targeted personalization increases customer engagement rates. 2

22. Based on estimates, by the end of 2023, businesses are projected to generate an average revenue resulting in a return on investment (ROI) of $2 for every $1 business spend on Google Ads. 4

23. Around 60% of B2B marketers report that search engine optimization (SEO) outperforms all other marketing initiatives regarding lead generation. 2

24. Retargeting ads have a 76% higher chance of being clicked on than regular display ads. 2

25. Studies indicate that brands that actively participate on social media channels experience greater customer loyalty, at about 88%. 2

26. Nearly 77% of consumers are likelier to buy from brands they follow on social media. 2

27. Research suggests that emojis in email marketing subject lines increase the open rate by 56%. 2

28. Instagram stories have become an effective marketing tool, with 500 million people using the feature daily in 2023. 2

29. In 2023, more than 45% of online shoppers start their product search on Amazon, emphasizing the growing importance of ecommerce. 4

30. Interactive content generates two times more conversions than passive content. 4

A successful digital marketing plan doesn't just sell a product or service; it communicates a brand story and value, shaping customer perception and building a relationship between the brand and its audience.

These statistics highlight the growing trend to use various social media platforms not just to promote products but to build brand loyalty.

Branding on social media statistics

Social media branding aims to build and cultivate a community around your brand. It's about creating a perception of your brand in the minds of your audience and nurturing relationships with them.

The following statistics will help you understand how to effectively implement your branding on social media with measurable results.

A significant majority of consumers, approximately 71%, who enjoy a positive experience with a brand on social media, are highly inclined to recommend it to their friends and family. 5 A considerable 60% of individuals utilizing Instagram use the platform to explore and discover new products. 6 Over 65% of individuals feel more confident in brands responding to social media inquiries and complaints. 6 81% of consumers prioritize trust when making purchasing decisions. 6 Consumer mentions of a brand on social media contribute to approximately 19% of all brand-related conversations. 5 Instagram boasts a per-follower engagement rate of 4.21%, significantly higher than Facebook's 0.07%. 6 94% of consumers show loyalty to transparent brands that actively share on social media. 6

Social media contributes to 19% of all brand conversations, meaning that nearly one in five discussions about the brand occur on social media platforms.



Platforms like Instagram, with 60% of users discovering new products and an unmatched 4.21% engagement rate, have become the modern agora for brand interaction.



Trust, transparency, and timely response are the three pillars underpinning consumer confidence, influencing 81% and 65% of buying decisions.

8. 80% of consumers prefer watching live videos from brands over reading blog posts. 6

9. 75% of consumers have made purchases based on product discoveries through social media. 6

10. The average engagement rate for Facebook ads in 2020 was 0.27%. 6

11. 89% of marketers consider influencer marketing to have a comparable or better return on investment than other channels. 6

12. Brands that maintain consistent presentation are significantly more likely to enhance their visibility, with a 3.5 times greater chance. 6

13. Tweets with videos attract 10 times more engagement than those without videos. 6

14. A striking 96% of individuals engaged in online discussions about brands need to follow the brands' owned profiles. 5

15. In social media, visual content enjoys an exceptional advantage, being shared over 40 times more frequently than other types of content. 6

16. More than half, precisely 53%, of Americans who follow brands on social media platforms exhibit higher brand loyalty. 5

17. Acquiring a new customer costs 5-25 times more than retaining an existing one, emphasizing the significance of brand loyalty on social media. 5

18. Marketers with a social media selling strategy reported a 100% higher lead-to-close rate than those without. 5

19. 91% of social media users utilize social channels through mobile devices. 5

20. 30% of online shoppers express the likelihood of purchasing from social media networks like Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram, Twitter, or Snapchat. 6

21. 72% of Instagram users have made purchases based on products they saw on the app. 6

22. Over 58% of marketers using social media for a year or longer have improved their search engine rankings. 6

LinkedIn is the highest-rated social network in B2B lead generation marketing.

23. 60% of businesses utilize social listening to enhance sales and customer service. 5

24. Influencer posts with a brand tag receive 56% more engagement than those without. 6

25. 64% of consumers expect brands to provide real-time responses on social media. 6

26. Cheerful customer reviews shared on social media can boost conversion rates by 270%. 6

27. Infographics on social media can increase website traffic by up to 12%. 6

Leveraging the power and reach of various social media platforms to build a consistent and engaging brand narrative is important today.

With the right blend of consistent visual identity, content strategy, audience engagement, influencer collaboration, and data-driven decision-making, social media can become the most effective tool in your branding strategy.

The role of branding in sales and revenue statistics

Branding plays a vital role in sales and revenue generation for any business. It helps create a unique identity and value proposition for a company's products or services, setting them apart from competitors.

The value of a loyal customer can be up to 10 times their initial purchase. 7 Brand recognition can improve by up to 80% with color. 9 Trust in a brand is a crucial factor for 81% of consumers when purchasing. 7 The brand significantly influences the purchase decisions of 75% of B2B buyers. 7 Studies have shown that delivering messages in the form of stories can enhance memorability by up to 22 times compared to conveying plain facts. 9 Revenue can increase by up to 23% when a consistent brand presentation is maintained across all platforms. 7 Research indicates that customers who establish an emotional bond with a brand typically exhibit a lifetime value of 306% greater. 7 Advocacy plays a role in 20-50% of all purchase decisions. 7

Storytelling, an art in itself, breathes life into brand messaging, making the brand 22 times more memorable to consumers. Meanwhile, maintaining a consistent brand presence across all platforms can boost revenue by an impressive 23%.



Furthermore, data showcases the powerful influence of emotional bonding with customers, which can lead to a staggering 306% increase in lifetime customer value. Advocacy, the act of customers promoting the brand, is significant, influencing 20-50% of purchase decisions.



Overall, this paints a picture of effective branding strategies' immense potential and dynamism, showing how they can influence consumer behavior and significantly drive business growth.

9. Brands that establish a solid emotional connection have the potential to charge 20-200% more than their competitors. 7

10. 59% of consumers prefer purchasing new products from familiar brands. 9

11. Acquiring a new customer can cost up to five times more than retaining an existing one. 8

12. Companies with strong brands have shown higher stock prices than the market average. 3

13. 83% of consumers are more likely to recommend a brand they trust to others. 7

14. 86% of consumers consider authenticity a crucial factor when selecting brands to support. 7

15. Brands perceived as unique can increase their revenue by 10% more than non-differentiated competitors. 3

16. Companies proficient in social selling generate 45% more sales opportunities. 9

Companies that have strong brand perceptions experience revenue growth twice as fast as those with weak brands on average.

17. Within a mere 0.05 seconds, users develop an impression of a website, significantly influencing their choice to either remain on the site or navigate away. 7

18. A positive impression of a brand leads to a higher likelihood of purchase, with approximately 60% of consumers inclined to purchase such brands. 7

19. Ensuring brand consistency can result in an average revenue increase of 33%. 7

20. A positive customer experience leads to a 73% increase in loyalty and sales. 7

21. 64% of consumers maintain a relationship with a brand primarily due to shared values. 9

22. Engaged consumers make purchases 90% more frequently and spend 60% more per transaction. 9

23. 66% of consumers are open to switching from their usual product to one offered by a purpose-driven company. 7

24. Repeat customers spend 67% more than new customers. 7

25. 89% of marketers prioritize brand awareness as their primary objective, which is closely followed by goals related to sales and lead generation. 7

26. Influencer marketing campaigns generate $6.50 for every dollar invested. 3

27. Leading brands in their market can charge a 13% price premium compared to competitors. 8

28. An overwhelming majority of 91% of consumers are willing to offer rewards or incentives to a brand that demonstrates authenticity. 8

29. Posts with images generate 650% higher engagement than text-only posts. 7

A strong brand can make a business more profitable by fostering customer recognition, building trust, cultivating loyalty, justifying premium pricing, enhancing marketing efficiency, and attracting new customers.

It's a powerful tool for driving sales and increasing revenue.

Consumer trends in branding statistics

Consumer trends in branding continually evolve as societal values, technology, and market dynamics shift.

Consumers are increasingly seeking out brands that are authentic and transparent. They appreciate brands that share their values, tell a genuine story, and maintain transparency about their operations, especially regarding social and environmental impacts.

Most millennials, over 60%, expect a consistent brand experience across all platforms. 9 Approximately 50% of consumers were willing to change their preferred brand if a company failed to predict their requirements. 9 Roughly 70% of customers have stated that they are likelier to recommend a brand that offers personalized experiences. 8 Clear, detailed images are considered more important than product information or customer ratings by about 67% of consumers. 9 The most influential factor in the decision to follow a brand, according to 80% of consumers, is authenticity. 9 75% of consumers expect companies to take a stand on social and environmental issues. 8 Research suggests that 33% of consumers buy from brands that positively impact society or the environment. 8

60% of millennials expect a brand to maintain the same image and message across all platforms, promoting a seamless and consistent brand story that helps build customer loyalty.



While half of consumers are ready to switch brands if a company fails to anticipate their needs, emphasizing the importance of personalization and active engagement.



It's evident that authenticity is key, with 80% of consumers stating it is very important - this reinforces the idea that being genuine sells.



In today's world, consumers are more aware and conscious of social and environmental issues. The future of building a brand involves being innovative, responsible, and genuinely engaging to attract and retain customers.

8. Over 85% of consumers conduct online research before purchasing. 9

9. Nearly 70% of customers feel a stronger connection with a brand when its CEO is active on social media. 9

10. About 90% of smartphone users still determine the brand they want to buy when they search for information online. 8

11. Approximately 45% of consumers are likely to abandon an online transaction if their inquiries or issues are not promptly resolved. 8

12. Companies perceived as meaningful have witnessed a ninefold increase in their wallet share. 4

13. More than 70% of consumers expect brands to understand their needs and expectations. 8

14. A majority of consumers, over 60%, have discontinued engaging in transactions with a brand due to a negative customer service encounter. 8

15. Almost 50% of consumers check product or service reviews and ratings before purchasing. 8

16. Approximately 65% of consumers find a positive experience with a brand to be more influential than impressive advertising. 8

Why consumers trust brands

17. 91% of consumers are more inclined to patronize brands that acknowledge, retain, and offer relevant offers and recommendations. 8

18. Roughly 30% of consumers prefer buying from a website they have previously purchased. 6

19. About 74% of customers feel frustrated when website content is not personalized. 6

20. Over 80% of consumers have expressed their increased likelihood to do business with a brand that offers a personalized experience. 9

21. An estimated 66% of consumers would hold a higher opinion of a brand that sends them personalized emails. 6

22. Mobile advertising is projected to account for accounts for 72% of the total digital advertising expenditure in the United States. 4

23. Over 60% of global internet users conduct online research for products. 4

24. About 72% of consumers have stated that they will exclusively interact with marketing messages that are personalized and customized to match their interests. 6

25. Close to 45% of consumers will unfollow a brand on social media if it primarily promotes self-promotion. 6

26. Over 50% of consumers desire a brand that recognizes their identity and understands their consumption habits. 8

27. Nearly 70% of consumers expect seamless integration across multiple channels when interacting with a brand. 6

These trends highlight the fact that modern consumers expect more from brands than just quality products or services.



They want brands to align with their values, provide personalized experiences, and engage with them meaningfully in consumer relationships. Keeping pace with these trends can help brands build stronger relationships with their consumers and succeed in the marketplace.

The future of branding

Making your brand future-proof is vital if you want to achieve success. Let's take a look at the trends set to shape the branding industry for 2023 and beyond as we analyze these statistics.

By 2025, an estimated 85% of customer interactions with businesses will be automated, emphasizing the significance of establishing a consistent brand image across all channels. 10 The market for artificial intelligence in marketing is expected to reach $107.3 billion by 2025, creating new opportunities for personalized branding strategies. 3

Nearly 80% of consumers are more inclined to do business with a brand that offers personalized experiences.

3. The clear communication of shared values is crucial for brands to thrive, as the primary reason for consumers, as cited by 64%, their brand loyalty. 6

4. Reflecting an increasing emphasis on storytelling in branding, the global content marketing industry is predicted to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16% from 2020 to 2025. 3

5. Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) are immersive technologies anticipated to be valued at nearly $30 billion by 2025, providing brands with novel ways to engage consumers. 3

6. Consumer expectations for personalized experiences are underscored by 63% of consumers expect brands to utilize their purchase history to tailor their interactions. 10

7. Recognizing the importance of relevant offers and recommendations, brands that meet specific criteria are more likely to attract the attention of 91% of consumers who demonstrate recognition and memory of their preferences. 10

As we approach 2025, automation is set to steer 85% of customer interactions, emphasizing the need for brand consistency. The emerging $107.3 billion AI marketing market foreshadows a new era of personalized branding, resonating with 80% of consumers desiring tailored experiences.



Communication of shared values is critical for 64% of consumers, while the growing content marketing industry and emerging AR and VR technologies underscore the importance of innovative engagement strategies.



Brands who use purchase history to personalize experiences are meeting the expectations of 63% of consumers and fulfilling the desires of 91% who appreciate the recognition and relevant rewards.



This means we're looking at a future where personalization and innovation underpin customer-centric branding and growth.

8. In a 2023 study, 87% of consumers believed that companies should prioritize societal issues as much as they do their business operations. 10

9. By 2024, mobile devices are projected to account for 73% of all e-commerce sales, highlighting the need for brands to optimize their mobile experiences. 8

10. Gen Z, comprising 40% of all consumers in 2023, expects interactive and engaging shopping experiences. 8

11. Studies suggest that the adoption of chatbots for customer service will increase by 136% by 2025. 10

12. The rise of values-based marketing is emphasized by the fact that 82% of consumers desire brands to take a stand on social issues. 10

13. By 2025, voice-activated search will become increasingly crucial in branding strategies, as 30% of internet browsing is predicted without a screen. 4

14. The use of AI in customer service is projected to surge by 143% by 2025. 4

15. The importance of search engine optimization for brands is stressed because nearly 50% of global shoppers use Google to discover new items or products. 8

16. Brands with robust online and mobile presence are most responsive to 70% of millennials. 4

17. The understanding of consumer expectations and needs is deemed necessary by 76% of consumers. 10

The issues consumers want addressed across brands

18. A study revealed that 94% of customers exhibit loyalty toward brands that offer complete transparency. 10

19. Detailed product content is considered extremely important to their purchasing decisions by 88% of online shoppers. 10

20. The need for multi-platform branding is illustrated by the projection that by 2025, the average person will own at least six internet-connected devices. 4

21. Facebook marketing videos influenced a purchase decision for 64% of consumers last month. 8

22. By 2025, 72% of marketing teams are expected to allocate more resources to marketing technology. 4

23. Compared to traditional media and non-user-generated content, user-generated content is 35% more memorable and garners 50% more trust among audiences. 9

24. The power of video marketing is evident as 74% of consumers share video content from brands on social media. 8

25. On average, companies with a definite purpose grow twice as fast as others. 8

26. By 2026, nearly 50% of the world's population will be active social media users, presenting a fertile ground for brands to connect with consumers. 4

27. The importance of sustainable and ethical branding is underscored by the fact that 70% of global consumers feel responsible for purchasing products that are good for the environment and society. 1

The future of branding will likely be shaped by technological advancements, evolving consumer behaviors, and a growing emphasis on societal and environmental issues.

These trends suggest a future where successful branding involves offering quality products and services, aligning with customer values, contributing positively to society and the environment, and using technology to create personalized and immersive customer experiences.

Frequently asked questions

Why is branding important? Branding is crucial because it helps your company establish a unique identity in the market, creates brand awareness, builds customer trust, and ultimately drives customer loyalty. It conveys your business values, story, and purpose, providing a consistent experience for your customers.

How does branding affect consumers? Branding significantly impacts a consumer's buying decision. A strong brand can create a positive impression that the company is reliable, leading to customer loyalty and word-of-mouth recommendations. It also influences the perceived value of a product, often allowing companies to charge more for their products or services.

What are the key elements of branding? The key elements of branding include a brand's name, logo, design, tagline, tone of voice, and brand personality. Other components include packaging, customer service, promotional merchandise, reputation, and the overall customer experience.

What is the role of AI in branding? Artificial Intelligence (AI) plays a significant role in personalizing customer experience, predicting consumer behavior, automating customer interactions, and providing insights for strategic decision-making in branding. It can help create more targeted marketing campaigns and improve customer service.

How can I improve my branding? Improving your branding involves understanding your target audience, clearly defining your unique selling proposition, consistently delivering your brand message across all platforms, creating a memorable logo and tagline, providing exceptional customer service, and regularly reviewing and refining your brand strategy based on market trends and customer feedback.

