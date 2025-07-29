If you’ve ever had to turn a client’s logo into something printable, you already know the pain. Half the time it’s a blurry screenshot. The other half, it’s a stretched-out PNG with zero chance of being usable.

At MakerHouse, a small business that designs and 3D prints custom items like coasters and signage, this used to be a regular issue. Every project started with a messy file. Before they could even think about printing, they had to trace, clean, fix, and prep every single logo. And it wasn’t quick.

For every custom project, the MakerHouse team needed a clean, editable vector file before they could move into slicing and print prep. Most clients, however, didn’t send usable SVGs. Instead, the team received screenshots, low-resolution JPEGs, or stretched PNGs—formats that aren’t directly compatible with CAD or slicing software.