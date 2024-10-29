Custom fonts are a key part of a designer’s toolkit, and now, you can easily add your own to any Linearity project.

Until now, importing custom fonts on iOS has been tedious, particularly on iPads. However, we’ve listened to your struggle and solved your font frustrations with our latest release. You can now design and animate using your preferred typography in a way that’s smooth, intuitive, and integrated right within our software.

How to add custom fonts

This update is a game-changer for designers who want to express their unique style and brand identity through typography, without being limited by platform restrictions. Now, you can easily add fonts that match your brand's vision, giving you more control over your creative output.

Whether you’re working from your Mac, iPad, or iPhone, it’s easy to upload and manage your fonts directly in Linearity Curve or Move, without the need for third-party apps.

Easy import process

We’ve made importing fonts incredibly straightforward. A new button located in the font selector in the Inspector allows you to upload fonts with just a click.

This simple addition dramatically improves your design experience, making it faster and easier to add any text style to your projects.

Multi-font import

Have multiple fonts you love? Now, you can import several fonts at once, without any extra steps. This speeds up your workflow and allows you to stay focused on the creative process.

Comprehensive file support

Our new feature supports multiple font formats, such as TTF. If your fonts are zipped, no problem—you can easily unzip and start using them right away.

Cross-device syncing

Yep, that’s right. All new fonts are synced across your devices, allowing you to spend less time on technical hurdles and more time on creating.

Preview and search fonts effortlessly

Finding the right font for your design is now quicker and easier thanks to the addition of the new Font Picker. It lets you preview fonts instantly by simply hovering over them in the list, or using the arrow keys to navigate through options. This update helps you visualize your design effortlessly, speeding up your creative workflow and ensuring you get the perfect look without the guesswork.

Jumpstart your creative ideas with Linearity Curve and Linearity Move

On-trend fonts we love

Now that importing custom fonts is a breeze, your creative possibilities are virtually limitless. We understand that choosing the perfect font can feel a little overwhelming, so we’ve curated a list of our favorites from Dinamo Typefaces to help you get started.

Arizona

ABC Arizona is Dinamo’s first 'superfamily' font that combines five styles—Serif, Text, Mix, Flare, and Sans—into a single, downloadable file. This all-in-one, modern and fresh font is versatile and adaptable to any design project.

Gravity

ABC Gravity is an eye-catching headline font with a variety of stylistic alternates for playful layouts. Its design is inspired by bold grotesque typefaces of the ’60s and ’70s, which have been compressed and stretched into extreme widths.

With this font, you can play around with character positions—make them jump above the baseline or hang from the top—to create bold effects.

Diatype

Diatype is a warm yet sharp typeface designed for readability on screens. Its name pays homage to the pre-digital typesetting machines that inspired its forms and the broader Swiss Neo-grotesque style.

Whyte

The original ABC Whyte font drew inspiration from a classic grotesque type sample discovered in archival research. Recognizing its lasting appeal, Dinamo's lead designer Erkin Karamemet developed a modern variable version, ABC Whyte Inktrap.

The two styles bring their own vibe—ABC Whyte has clean, sharp transitions, while ABC Whyte Inktrap adds character with bold ink traps at each joint. Both families come in 10 weights, each with italics, making up 40 font styles in total, plus loads of punctuation and currency options for international flexibility.

Oracle

Dinamo describe Oracle as “two families that began in the same place but wandered off in entirely different directions.”

Oracle's first font family is a refined, sans-serif typeface with smooth, friendly curves. It includes six different weights and italics, offering plenty of customization options with various alternate characters and styles.

Oracle Triple, on the other hand, is playful twist on a classic design. It takes the idea of monospaced fonts and breaks the bounding box into thirds, which means different characters can take up different amounts of space.

Ready to get started? Update your app today and bring your custom fonts to life in Linearity Curve and Move.