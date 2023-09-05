The challenge has often been faced within the design industry, where information floods our screens: How can vast amounts of data be distilled into comprehensible, memorable insights? Data visualization is an indispensable tool for marketers and designers.

By transforming complex statistics into engaging and meaningful graphics, patterns and trends that might have been overlooked in raw spreadsheets are brought to the forefront. Why does this matter? It becomes more engaging and appealing for consumers.

Data frequently backs decisions in marketing and design. The choice of a color scheme, the placement of a call to action (CTA), or the design of a campaign can all be influenced by statistical insights. With effective data visualization, however, this data could remain abstract and utilized.

Misinterpreted or overlooked information can have significant consequences for decision-making processes. By offering a bridge between raw numbers and actionable insights, data visualization ensures that decisions are not just data-driven but data-informed in an immediately relatable way.

Key trends in data visualization * Visual information constitutes 90% of the data relayed to the brain, making data visualization essential for marketing efforts. * Incorporating video content within email results in a 200–300% surge in the click-through rate (CTR). * 68% of enterprises increased their data visualization investments in the past two years, recognizing its impact on growth. * With modern data visualization tools, 72% of organizations report that they can access insights faster, sometimes even in real-time. * By 2025, the global data visualization market is projected to reach $10.2 billion, up from $7.6 billion in 2021.

What this means: Visual information dominates, making up 90% of our brain's data intake, underscoring data visualization's crucial role in marketing. It offers clearer data understanding but faces challenges like accuracy and overload. However, there's a demand for expertise and potential cost challenges. The global data visualization market is set to grow from $7.6 billion in 2021 to $10.2 billion by 2025, reflecting its rising business significance.

Data visualization statistics in marketing

In marketing, numbers tell stories. Using data visualization techniques, these numbers are transformed into compelling visuals. You can make insights more easily digestible with hidden spreadsheets. This becomes a pivotal tool for communicating data-driven strategies for marketers and designers alike.

Visual information constitutes 90% of the data relayed to the brain, making data visualization essential for marketing efforts.5 Posts with visual content get 94% more views than those without.8 Infographics garner shares and likes across social media platforms due to their engaging nature, 3 times more than any other type of content.9 After three days, people remember 10% of spoken information but recall 65% of visual communication.10 Advertisements presented in color are perused up to 42% more frequently than their black and white counterparts.10 The brain processes visuals a staggering 60,000 times faster than text.5 61% of B2B marketers prioritized creating visual assets as part of their content marketing strategy in 2022.9 70% of businesses said visuals were "very" or "extremely" influential in their marketing decision-making process.10

Visual information dominates our cognition, accounting for 90% of data in the brain, boosting marketing success. This preference for visuals leads to significantly higher engagement, with visual content outperforming auditory messages in retention.



Infographics, merging data and design, achieve triple the virality of other content. Hence, many B2B marketers and businesses prioritize visuals as crucial marketing tools. In a content-rich world, visuals capture attention and foster engagement.

9. Video content on a landing page can elevate conversion rates by as much as 80%.9

10. 56% of companies have increased their spending on data visualization tools in the past year.10

11. Marketers prioritizing blogging efforts are 13 times more likely to have a positive return on investment (ROI), with visuals significantly boosting blog engagement.9

12. 62% of young consumers desire the ability to search by image, driving platforms like Pinterest and Google to invest in visual search capabilities.10

13. Utilizing visual aids in presentations increases their persuasive impact by 43%.5

14. Emails containing images exhibit a click-through rate that is 42% higher compared to emails lacking visual content.9

15. 85% of marketers prioritize optimizing infographics for mobile viewing.9

16. Incorporating video content within email results in a 200–300% surge in the CTR.9

17. Facebook posts with images experience 2.3 times more engagement than those without.7

18. Data visualization tools improve decision-making by 19%.10

19. 65% of brands use infographics for content marketing, indicating the importance of visual data in brand strategies.9

Traditional marketing funnel vs the modern marketing funnel

20. 53% of marketers use interactive content types, such as polls or interactive infographics, to engage their audience.9

21. 67% of consumers consider clear, detailed visuals significant and wield even greater influence than product details, complete descriptions, or customer ratings.9

22. 74% of marketers say virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) are poised to integrate into daily life within five years, altering how we view data.10

23. Visual content generates 7 times higher conversion than any other form of content.9

24. 58% of marketers believe that 3D data visualization will be a dominant trend in the near future.5

25. Posts and content that include compelling visuals, on average, keep viewers engaged for up to 10% longer than without.9

Mercedes-Benz Case Study Concept The Mercedes-Benz team established a unified dashboard style before any development. In partnership, the Datalabs Agency melded the essence of the Mercedes-Benz (or Daimler) brand with contemporary data visualization practices. Significant care was given to icons, fonts, and color schemes. Additionally, they made the impactful decision to adopt dark-themed backgrounds. Solutions Initially invited to design a single sales dashboard, the conversation with Mercedes-Benz quickly expanded to revamping their entire sales system, fueled by Datalabs' irresistible ideas. The general manager's enthusiasm further propelled this shift. The data team brainstormed over 20 innovative dashboards, reflecting the expansive nature of Mercedes-Benz. Impact These concepts ranged from planning tools and competitor insights to real-time sales trackers, all imbued with a fresh style featuring dark backgrounds, bold blue charts, Benz icons, and innovative layouts, with the Stock and Production dashboard standing out as a prime example. This has become a game-changer for the automotive industry, making real-time tracking possible and easy to manage. ❮ ❯

In the marketing landscape, data visualization has been shown to transform complex data into actionable insights. Marketers and designers are empowered by compelling stories through design and precision. The significance of these visual tools is not only aesthetic but strategic. Let's explore how these visual insights can actively drive business growth.

Data visualization statistics on business growth

In business, growth patterns are often hidden in plain sight. By data visualization, these patterns are subtly revealed. For marketers and designers, understanding these insights is not just beneficial—it's essential. Let's look into the relationship between data visualization and business growth.

82% of businesses that use data visualization tools report a better understanding of their company's data.6 Companies leveraging data visualization tools witnessed a 28% improvement in decision-making speed.12 74% of marketers believe 10-50% of their reports would only be helpful with visual data.6 Businesses utilizing advanced data visualization are 24% more likely to achieve above-average growth.6

68% of enterprises increased their data visualization investments in the past two years, recognizing its impact on growth.11 Organizations that utilize visual analytics are 15% more likely to say they significantly exceed business goals.6 53% of businesses highlight the ability to quickly identify and add data sources as a significant benefit of data visualization.11 Interactive data visualizations increase stakeholder engagement by 52% compared to static reports.11

Data visualization revolutionizes business strategies, enhancing data understanding and decision-making efficiency. This visual emphasis unlocks the full potential of reports, especially in marketing. With increasing investments in these tools, businesses boost their growth prospects and deepen stakeholder engagement, paving the way for a future where data is genuinely immersive.

9. 63% of business leaders believe data visualization helps them identify insights they might have missed otherwise.6

10. Companies that use data visualization tools regularly report 18% higher revenue growth than those that don't.12

11. 49% of businesses consider visualization critical in deriving insights from data sourced from various departments.12

12. 60% of businesses using data visualization tools see a noticeable improvement in their customers' experience.12

13. Data visualizations reduce meetings about growth metrics by 22%, as stakeholders can understand data faster.6

14. 77% of businesses state that data visualization helps simplify complex datasets, making growth metrics accessible to non-data experts.11

15. 43% of businesses find that data visualizations significantly enhance forecasting accuracy.11

16. Visual data is 30% more likely to be shared across a company than raw data, fostering a unified understanding of growth.6

17. When growth metrics are visually presented, 41% of companies report reduced decision-making time.11

18. Businesses investing in advanced data visualization are 19% more likely to spot trends impacting growth.6

Online sales for teas across the globe

19. 70% of organizations believe data visualization contributes significantly to defining and adjusting business strategies.12

20. Among companies that witnessed steady growth, 56% credit their success to consistently using visual data in meetings and presentations.6

21. 65% of brands state that using data visualizations in their pitches has increased client engagement and understanding.11

22. 48% of businesses found increased team collaboration when data visualizations were incorporated into regular reporting.6

23. 72% of organizations report that they can access insights faster, sometimes even in real-time, with modern data visualization tools.12

24. 57% of companies believe their success in the competitive market is tied to using effective data visualization techniques to understand and act upon business growth insights.6

Data visualization has been quietly recognized as a cornerstone of business growth. By marketers and designers alike, its significance has been appreciated for translating complex data into digestible visuals.

Its importance lies in presenting data and crafting stories that resonate. As we discuss how the brain processes data visualization, one can't help but wonder how this tool will further shape our understanding and decision-making.

Data visualization statistics on brain processing

Vast amounts of data are processed daily in the intricate network of neurons and synapses in the brain. For marketers and designers, understanding how the brain works can be the key to tapping into data visualization.

On average, 20 billion neurons in the human brain fire every second.1 2.5 petabytes is the estimated storage capacity of the human brain, akin to 1 million gigabytes.2 The brain processes visual stimuli within 13 milliseconds.1 20% of our sleeping time is spent in rapid eye movement (REM), where most vivid dreaming occurs.2 70,000 new neural connections are made in the brain during active learning periods.1 The brain manages a staggering 400 billion bits of information per second, yet a mere 2,000 bits are brought into our conscious awareness.1 The human brain identifies emotions in facial expressions in as little as 33 milliseconds.1 Productivity drops by 40% when the brain focuses on multiple tasks simultaneously.2

The human brain boasts immense storage and rapidly processes visuals and emotions, yet only a fraction of its data reaches our consciousness. This depth is enhanced during active learning, emphasizing the brain's complexity. However, its efficiency is compromised by multitasking, highlighting the importance of focused attention and understanding its capabilities.

9. The average brain processes words at a rate of 200–300 words per minute.2

10. 80% of the brain's capacity to reshape itself occurs under age 5.1

11. The brain can process sounds as quiet as 0 decibels.1

12. Bilingual individuals process languages in the same brain region, regardless of language age acquisition.2

13. 95% of daily decisions are made subconsciously.2

14. 50% of the brain's tissue is directly or indirectly related to vision.2

15. Persistent stress can diminish the dimensions of the prefrontal cortex, leading to implications for decision-making and self-control.2

16. Listening to music engages 9 different parts of the brain.2

17. While constituting just 2% of the body's weight, the brain consumes approximately 20% of the body's overall energy.2

18. The sense of taste we perceive is primarily influenced by our sense of smell, accounting for about 80% of the overall experience.2

User behavior in data visualization adoption

19. Visualizing a task activates the same brain regions as physically performing the task.2

20. By age 2, a child's brain is already 80% the size of an adult's.1

21. Consistent physical activity can potentially enlarge the hippocampus, resulting in improved retention of memories.1

22. The amygdala responds more to negative stimuli than to positive ones, making us naturally attentive to threats.1

23. During meditation, there's an increase in alpha brainwave activity linked to relaxation and reduced anxiety.2

24. The human finger can detect textures as tiny as 13 nanometers in height.2

25. On average, the brain can hold 7 pieces of information in short-term memory for about 20–30 seconds without rehearsal.1

In the intricacies of brain processing, a more precise understanding has been offered through data visualization. By presenting complex data in an accessible format, the difficulties of our cognitive functions have been well brought forward.

For marketers and designers, this visual approach is a testament to the power of visualization in conveying complex ideas. Moving forward, this technique's efficacy will be further explored in the context of what the future has in store for data visualization, showcasing its indispensable role in strategy formulation.

The future of data visualization

Data visualization has come into its own. It's not just for data nerds anymore; marketers and designers are also realizing how crucial it is for telling a compelling story and making smart decisions.

You'll unlock a deeper understanding and create real connections by turning complex data into captivating visuals. Dive in to see how mastering this art form can shape the way you share information in the future.

By 2025, the global data visualization market is projected to reach $10.2 billion, up from $7.6 billion in 2021.3 65% of businesses plan to increase their data visualization budgets in the next two years.4 Interactive data visualization tools are expected to see a 30% increase in adoption by 2024.5 72% of companies believe that data visualization helps make faster decisions.4 AR and VR in data visualization are predicted to grow by 35% by 2026.12 80% of data scientists believe that visualization tools are crucial for interpreting big data.4 Mobile data visualization tools are anticipated to see a 40% growth rate by 2025.4 68% of marketers state that data visualization improves their content engagement rates.5

The global data visualization market, poised to exceed $10 billion by 2025, reflects businesses' growing emphasis on visual data interpretation. As most companies plan to boost their investments, the rise in interactive and mobile visualization tools indicates a move towards efficient, dynamic data interpretation.



Beyond mere aesthetics, visualization aids swift decision-making, with 72% of companies attesting to its speed. The fusion of AR and VR technologies in visualization hints at a more immersive data experience in the future. With 80% of data scientists deeming these tools essential and marketers noting enhanced content engagement, data visualization's impact across business sectors is undeniable.

9. By 2027, 3D data visualization is expected to dominate over 2D visualization by a margin of 60%.5

10. Real-time data visualization tools are predicted to grow in demand by 50% in the next three years.5

11. 55% of businesses are investing in training programs for data visualization skills.5

12. AI-driven data visualization tools are projected to see a 45% adoption rate by 2026.5

13. 70% of designers believe data visualization enhances user experience.5

14. Cloud-based data visualization platforms are expected to grow by 38% by 2025.5

15. 62% of companies state that data visualization has significantly improved their sales and marketing strategies.4

16. By 2026, over 50% of educational institutions will incorporate data visualization in their curricula.12

17. The healthcare sector's adoption of data visualization tools is predicted to increase by 40% by 2027.3

18. 58% of businesses report reduced operational costs after implementing data visualization tools.3

Anticipated data volume creation and consumption

19. The integration of IoT with data visualization is expected to grow by 33% by 2025.4

20. 64% of companies believe data visualization has improved customer satisfaction rates.5

21. Animated data visualizations in presentations are projected to increase by 37% by 2026.5

22. By 2027, over 60% of mobile apps will incorporate some form of data visualization.5

23. 53% of businesses report that data visualization has enhanced product development processes.5

24. The demand for freelance data visualization experts will grow by 40% in the next four years.5

25. By 2026, 75% of all data will be visualized, up from 50% in 2021.5

As marketers and designers, you can truly harness the power of data visualization to make complex narratives more digestible. By crafting engaging visuals, you'll make intricate data easily understandable. Mastering this tool can revolutionize the way you tell stories and share insights.

Frequently asked questions

Why’s data visualization important? Data visualization allows for the quick interpretation of data, revealing insights that might not be evident when looking at raw data. It can also help in decision-making, data storytelling, and illustrating trends.

What are some common types of data visualizations? There are many types of data visualization. These include: Bar charts

Pie charts

Line graphs

Scatter plots

Histograms

Heat maps

Treemaps

Geographical maps

How do I choose the right type of visualization for my data? It depends on the nature of your data and what you want to illustrate. For example, bar charts are excellent for comparing discrete data, while line graphs work well for showing trends over time.

How can I ensure my data visualization is effective? Keep it simple, ensure accuracy, and cater to your target audience. Using color, size, and position effectively can enhance interpretability.

Are there any best practices in data visualization? Yes. Use consistent colors, avoid clutter, ensure readability, and focus on the most essential data. You should also take care to make your data visualizations accessible for all users, including those with visual impairments.

