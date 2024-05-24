Discord's popular browser-based platform connects gamers and creatives worldwide through virtual chat.

Since launching in 2015, this recreational communication software has seen incredible growth. In January 2023, there were about 154 million monthly active users (MAU) on Discord.

Discord provides a niche platform for connecting with friends and family and also engaging large community groups. Whether you're personalizing your profile or spinning up your own Discord server, it's important to optimize your images.

It's also become an increasingly important platform for AI image generation using Midjourney . The Midjourney Server is the largest server on Discord, with over 16 million users.

This post is our pocket guide for you to create all your Discord visuals at the recommended sizes.

Discord image size table

Image type Recommended size File type Avatar (profile picture) 128 x 128px JPEG, PNG, GIF Personal profile banner 600 x 240px JPEG, PNG, GIF Server icon 512 x 512px JPEG, PNG, GIF Server banner background 1920 x 1080px JPEG, PNG, GIF Server invite background 1920 x 1080px JPEG, PNG, GIF Channel icon 64 x 64px JPEG, PNG, GIF Emoji 128 x 128px PNG, GIF Sticker 320 x 320px PNG, APNG, Lottie Role icon 64 x 64px JPEG, PNG, GIF App cover 800 x 450px JPEG, PNG, GIF App icon 512 x 512px JPEG, PNG, GIF App banner 1920 x 1080px JPEG, PNG, GIF Rich presence asset image (small) 32 x 32px PNG, GIF Rich presence asset image (large) 512 x 512px PNG, GIF

If you’re thinking about getting started on Discord, particularly starting your own community, you'll need some visual assets for an eye-catching Discord profile.

While video games remain the most popular topic for Discord communities, the applications are endless. You can join communities based around various topics: from art and music to novel writing, self-development, and more. As a Discord user, you can browse and choose your favorite Servers.

There's also a paid premium version of Discord called Discord Nitro, which offers boosters like custom animated emojis, animated Avatars, custom banners, and more.

Let's explore a few of the Discord features that require images. We'll provide some best practices for ensuring your profile and Servers look great and engage other users.

Bots and servers on Discord

If you're totally new to the platform, you might be wondering what Bots and Servers are. Do they require you to upload an image?

Servers require an image when you create them. Bots don't.

A Discord Server is a community. Being a community-based platform, Discord is centered around specific interest groups. These might range from a three-person friend group to a community of thousands around a specific topic.

You can upload a Server icon and banner. You can also set a Server invite background to showcase your community to new users.

Image source: Discord

Each Discord server can have multiple channels dedicated to different topics within that server group.

A Discord Bot is AI software that improves the user experience on Discord by helping to perform tasks. You need to toggle Developer Mode on to create Bots.

You can use Bots for moderation, statistics, announcements, playing music, and even to help you find the right meme for a conversation. Discord Bots don't require you to upload an image.

Discord Avatar size

Your Discord Avatar (profile picture) is how other Discord users will see and interact with you while using the platform. It represents you and should communicate something about who you are.

Discord Avatar size

While there's a general file size limit of 8MB on the free version of Discord, you can upload larger files when you upgrade to the Nitro premium package.

Want to design your Discord Avatar from scratch?

Discord Server icon and banner background sizes

To start a Discord Server, you'll need an icon for your Server logo. Think of it as your Server's profile image or Avatar.

💡 This circular icon will appear in your community members’ sidebar and wherever your server is displayed for other Discord users to see.

The best Discord server icon size is a square image of 512 × 512px, which gets cropped into a circle as with the Avatar image.

When setting up your Server, you can also add a Discord banner background and Server invite background image. The banner and invite background images can only be customized if you boost your Server.

A Server Boost on Discord is a paid add-on that lets you enhance your server with benefits like improved audio quality, more emoji slots, better video quality, and custom Server banners.

Discord gives you plenty of screen real estate for these images, allowing you to customize your server.

The minimum size for your Discord Server's banner background is 960 x 540px, and Server invite background images must be at least 1920 x 1080px. As long as you keep a 16:9 ratio, we recommend image sizes of 1920 x 1080px and bigger.

You can use a Discord icon maker to create your Discord icon quickly and easily.

Want to animate your Discord assets? Easy. Switch over to Linearity Move and create stunning animations in a few clicks.

Discord emoji size

Example of a Discord custom Emoji If you're running your own Server, you can upload up to 50 free custom emoji icons to it. Your community members can use your custom emoji to react to messages. Discord recommends uploading images of 128 × 128px in size to create custom emoji. Linearity's software suite gives you access to thousands of free vector icons to create customized Discord emoji.

💡 Discover how AI like ChatGPT can be used to enhance your design process

Frequently asked questions

Why is it important to use the recommended sizes for Discord images? Adhering to the recommended sizes ensures your Discord images look crisp and professional across all devices and screen resolutions. It also helps to avoid any distortion or cropping that can occur if images are too large or too small.

What file formats are supported for Discord images? Discord supports JPEG, PNG, and GIF file formats for most images. Stickers can also use APNG and Lottie formats. Make sure to choose the appropriate format based on the type of image and its intended use.

How can I optimize my images for Discord? To ensure quick loading times and good performance, keep your image file sizes as small as possible without sacrificing quality. Use tools like Linearity Curve, GIMP, or online image compressors to create and adjust your images. For Discord emoji, aim for a file size of 256KB. Discord also performs its own compression.

Are there any special considerations for animated images on Discord? Yes, animated emoji and stickers require the Discord Nitro subscription. Animated images should be in GIF or APNG formats and optimized to keep file sizes small while maintaining smooth animation.

How do I upload custom images on Discord? To upload custom images, navigate to the settings for the relevant area (e.g., server settings for server icons and banners, user settings for avatars and profile banners). Use the upload button to select and upload your image file.

What are some best practices for creating branded Discord images? Consistency : Maintain a consistent style and theme across your images to create a cohesive brand identity .

Simplicity : Keep designs simple and avoid clutter to ensure your images are clear and easily recognizable.

Readability : If your images contain text, make sure it's legible and stands out from the background color.

Testing : Preview your images on different devices and screen sizes to ensure they look good everywhere.

How can I create high-quality stickers for my Discord server? Design your stickers at a minimum size of 320 x 320px. Use high-resolution graphics and consider creating both static (PNG) and animated (APNG or Lottie) versions. Keep the file size under 500KB to ensure they load quickly.

What are some tips for designing effective server icons and banners? Server icons : Keep the design simple and recognizable even at small sizes. Avoid using too much text or intricate details.

Server banners : Use high-quality images that are 1920 x 1080px. Consider the overall theme and color scheme of your server to create a visually appealing banner.