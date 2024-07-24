Make every marketing asset count

Use Case
Boost digital asset development
Marketing materials, particularly digital assets, are indispensable tools for businesses looking to connect with potential customers. However, with so many digital marketing touchpoints to consider, developing effective assets can become cumbersome for teams looking to level up their marketing efforts.
Each asset type plays a unique role in the marketing mix, and a well-rounded marketing strategy often incorporates a combination of all assets to maximize results. Fortunately, by strategically leveraging Linearity’s intuitive software, your marketing team can conceptualize at record speeds and cut design time in half to bring more ideas to life in minutes.
Master all marketing assets
Easily enable effective cross-functional collaboration that allows your team to maintain a consistent aesthetic across marketing assets. Our pre-built templates make it easy for non-designers to contribute to asset creation without facing major technical hurdles.
Simply choose one of over a thousand industry and platform-related designs in the Template Hub and edit colors, fonts, and layouts to your liking.
Content localization at lightning speed
Enable seamless translation of assets to target audiences worldwide. Confidently create localized content without errors by utilizing our software’s ability to flawlessly handle right-to-left writing in Middle Eastern languages like Hebrew and Arabic. Designed to accommodate diverse global markets, Linearity supports languages like Chinese (Mandarin), Japanese, Russian, and other Cyrillic languages. To make our software more accessible to different regions, our website is also available in Mandarin and Spanish.
