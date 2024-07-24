Make every marketing asset count

Marketing materials, particularly digital assets, are indispensable tools for businesses looking to connect with potential customers. However, with so many digital marketing touchpoints to consider, developing effective assets can become cumbersome for teams looking to level up their marketing efforts.

Each asset type plays a unique role in the marketing mix, and a well-rounded marketing strategy often incorporates a combination of all assets to maximize results. Fortunately, by strategically leveraging Linearity’s intuitive software, your marketing team can conceptualize at record speeds and cut design time in half to bring more ideas to life in minutes.