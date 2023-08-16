How freelance illustrators can help scale your marketing impact

Some of the most effective brand identities and marketing strategies rely on captivating visuals to engage and communicate with audiences. Illustrations can help increase brand recognition, tell a story, create a powerful emotional connection, and show off your brand’s personality. And while many businesses recognize the value of incorporating them into their marketing materials, not all have the resources to produce high-quality illustrations in-house. That's where freelance illustrators come in.

Working as an illustrator is an art form in itself, requiring a unique blend of talent, imagination, and technical skills. These creative professionals possess the ability to transform concepts into eye-catching assets that speak directly to the hearts and minds of targeted audiences.

To introduce Linearity's new brand, we decided to include dynamic illustrations that communicate our mission of breathing new life into the design process. While our talented in-house team focused on other areas of the rebranding project, we hired the brilliant freelance illustrator, Tania Yakunova, to produce a series of character illustrations that now feature on our website, blog, social media platforms, and emails.

From concept to creation

Our new visual language is a dynamic fusion of vibrant colors, bold photography, and lively, abstract visuals that radiate boundless creativity. In order to complement this unique style, we entrusted Tania with the task of creating character illustrations that embody diversity, vibrancy, and a sense of connection—and she absolutely nailed it!

These joyful figures feature across our online channels, appearing to live and work together in their own vibrant world. They embody the spirit of Linearity, playing an integral role in our brand's storytelling and inviting creatives to explore their own imaginations through our products.

We interviewed Tania to find out more about her experience as a freelance illustrator, and how she approached the challenge of designing our new brand illustrations. Check them out below and read on to discover what she had to say.

Interview with illustrator Tania Yakunova

Hey Tania! Can you please tell us a bit about yourself and how you got started as an illustrator?

I have accumulated 9 years of experience as an illustrator, complemented by a total of 13 years in the creative industry. Before transitioning into illustration, I spent 4 years in advertising. My academic background includes a degree in social sciences, but I decided to pursue my passion for design and art, which ultimately led me to where I am now.

We love the figurative illustrations you created for Linearity. Can you walk us through your approach to the project?

I really enjoy creating simple, minimalistic illustrations that evoke emotional connections. Characters hold a special place in my heart, and they are a recurring theme in my artwork. I had a lot of fun creating illustrations for this project, and I aimed to make them unique, diverse, and bring happiness to those who see them.

Your illustrations really helped to bring our brand to life. How important do you think it is for companies to have unique and engaging visuals?

I always say that illustration is a powerful form of communication. When I was working as a team lead illustrator for one tech company, I witnessed firsthand how illustrations can help brands establish authentic and relatable connections with their customers. Communication through visuals is not only faster and more efficient but also universally understood.

In the world of digital products, there is often a perception of technology being impersonal. So, it becomes crucial to emphasize that the product is created by humans for humans. By using illustrations, companies can showcase the friendly and approachable nature of the team behind the product. Illustrations help express their ideas, values, and humor, while demonstrating a genuine desire to deliver something valuable to customers.

Did you face any challenges while working on the project? How did you handle them? The brand team and I collaborated to strike a perfect balance between the quirkiness and authenticity of the characters. Although it took us some time, we soon found common ground and were on the same wavelength.

How did you make sure that the illustrations you created fit in with our brand vision and identity?

I believe I was chosen for this project because my illustration style already aligns well with the brand's aesthetic. Working closely with the brand team, I seamlessly integrated Linearity's unique visual identity, colors, and other elements into the characters to give them a standout look. I also made sure my illustrations were all vector-based to be in line with Linearity’s products.

Can you tell us a bit about how you developed your own style as an illustrator? Developing my own style as an illustrator has been quite a journey. It's been an ongoing process of self-education and inspiration. Over time, my unique visual language started taking shape, influenced by everything I saw, experienced, and admired. I remember how others actually noticed my style before I did! What are some of your favorite tools or techniques for designing? Most often I work on the computer using both vector and raster graphic software. But I also love working with traditional media like ink and graphite.

How do you see illustration and design evolving in the future?

Creative professionals are currently experiencing a turbulent period due to the intervention of AI in the fields of art, illustration, and design. I must admit, it's difficult to predict where exactly we'll end up.

What advice would you give to someone who is just starting out as an illustrator?

Take your time. Perfection comes with practice, so practice a lot. Educate yourself, and share what you do as often as possible.

Thanks, Tania!

Check out more form Tania’s illustration portfolio here.

If you’re a freelance illustrator looking to enhance your career with brand-focused projects, you can rest assured knowing that there’s plenty of opportunity out there. Businesses are constantly seeking fresh and captivating illustrations that enhance their marketing materials.

