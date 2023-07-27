We’ve rebranded. Say hello to Linearity Curve.

Hello again.

You might have noticed things look a little different around here.

Don’t worry, we didn’t go anywhere. We’re still Linearity.

And the software you knew as Vectornator is still here. But it’s not called that anymore.

Jumpstart your ideas with Linearity Curve Take your designs to the next level. Get started

Where we’ve come from

When we launched Vectornator in 2017, our vision was to make digital vector design accessible to anyone. The design tools available at the time were unintuitive and bloated, so we wanted to fix that.

Since then, we’ve gained over 10 million users. They’ve brought us where we are today, and we’re immensely grateful.

0:00 / 0:01 1×

Where we’re going

For years, Vectornator has been an intuitive, easy-to-learn, and powerful vector design tool. But now we’re expanding our horizons and ambitions.

With over 6+ million assets created, we're now ready to revolutionize the marketing design space. The popularity of our product has shown us that there's an untapped niche in sphere of professional design.

Currently, marketing design asset creation lacks two things: Modern collaboration tools within a powerful, intuitive software, and the tools to create professional motion graphics in a quick and cost-effective way.

We're here to change that.

We’re here to help marketing designers make stories come to life.

Say hello to Linearity Curve

We’re changing the name of our software. Now, the design software formerly known as Vectornator is called Linearity Curve. And we’ve got a whole new look and feel.

It’s still the same core tool under the hood, but we’ve been working on some exciting new changes to make it even better.

With this rebrand, we are entering the world of professional marketing design. To that end, we’re adding tools to make both static and motion marketing asset creation easier.

Templates

Whether your team needs inspiration or just to whip up a quick social media post, templates will save your team time and money.

Get creative with our ready-to-use templates. Linearity Curve offers templates for every social media platform and various use case templates for posters, business cards, slides, app store screenshots, and more. Get started

Our new Templates Hub has over 1000 professionally-designed assets that your team can download and use instantly in Linearity Curve.

Linearity Curve already has AI-powered tools like AI Vector Tracing (Auto Trace) and Background Removal. But we’ll soon be introducing even more AI-powered tools directly in the software to help your team create assets faster.

In the near future, you can expect things like AI Layout, AI Image Generation, AI Background Generation, and AI Copywriting in Linearity Curve.

In the modern work environment, teams need to be able to work together. That’s why we’re hard at work on adding new ways for team members to collaborate with each other within Linearity Curve.

We’ll be adding shared team file storage, user permissions, and commenting soon. And next year, you can look forward to real-time collaboration in Linearity Curve.

Say hello to Linearity Move

But that's not all.

We're also pleased to announce that we’re expanding the Linearity design suite by launching our revolutionary marketing animation product: Linearity Move.

This tool will change the way motion marketing assets are created forever.

With an intuitive and easy-to-use interface, Linearity Move will let marketing designers animate their static assets in seconds.

There is no other marketing animation tool like this one on the market. Other tools try to create an all-around package for creating simpler animations, but Linearity Move is optimized for marketing asset creation.

It’s also completely compatible with Linearity Curve - you can open .curve files that you create directly into Linearity Move, and animate them in one click. We also support files from Figma, Sketch, and Adobe Illustrator.

We’re slowly rolling this tool out to a few selected users at first to collect more feedback. Apply for the waitlist here.

We’re extremely thankful to all of you, our users, for helping us to get where we are today.

And we can’t wait to see what this new chapter in Linearity’s story holds.

See you on the other side.