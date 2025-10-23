Everyday Precision: How Creators Use Linearity for Technical Drawing
Explore the world of technical drawing with Linearity Curve. Learn how hobbyists, makers, and small businesses create accurate, creative, and scalable vector designs from schematics and floor plans to gardens, packaging, and animated step-by-step guides.
By Nadya Kunze
1 minute
In this article
- What is technical drawing
- Common and unusual types of technical drawings
- Real examples from Linearity users
- Why Linearity fits technical and semi-technical work
- Best practices for accurate vector design
- How to create technical drawings in Linearity Curve
- Bringing motion to your diagrams with Linearity Move
- Coming soon: Measurements
Nadya Kunze
Customer Support & Operations Manager
Nadya runs Customer Support at Linearity and has 7+ years of experience helping customers in SaaS. When she’s not solving problems, she’s drawing, hiking or baking, and she writes for the blog about Linearity, graphic design and other creative topics.
