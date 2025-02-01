Designing brand assets is one of the most important (and underrated) parts of building a strong, consistent visual identity. From logos and icons to social templates and branded illustrations—everything should scale, stay sharp, and look good on any platform. That’s exactly why learning how to design brand assets in vector matters so much.

If you’re just getting started or looking to streamline your process, tools like Linearity Curve make it easier than ever to create clean, scalable assets without wrestling with overly complex design software.

Let’s walk through why vectors are essential for branding and how to actually start designing them the smart way.