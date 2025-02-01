How to Design Brand Assets in Vector Without Losing Your Mind
Learn how to design brand assets in vector format, logos, icons, templates and more, using Linearity Curve. Perfect for beginners on Apple devices.
By Eoin
1 minute
How to Design Brand Assets in Vector (Without Losing Your Mind)
Designing brand assets is one of the most important (and underrated) parts of building a strong, consistent visual identity. From logos and icons to social templates and branded illustrations—everything should scale, stay sharp, and look good on any platform. That’s exactly why learning how to design brand assets in vector matters so much.
If you’re just getting started or looking to streamline your process, tools like Linearity Curve make it easier than ever to create clean, scalable assets without wrestling with overly complex design software.
Let’s walk through why vectors are essential for branding and how to actually start designing them the smart way.
Why Vector Design Is Non-Negotiable for Brand Assets
Before we talk tools or techniques, let’s be clear: vectors are the gold standard for brand visuals. Why?
- Scalability: Vector graphics are based on math, not pixels—so they stay sharp at any size.
- Consistency: The same asset works on a billboard or a business card, without exporting a million versions.
- Editability: Colors, shapes, and layouts are easy to tweak as your brand evolves.
- File formats: SVG, PDF, and EPS are common formats that work across design, print, and digital platforms.
So if you’re designing logos, icons, patterns, or templates for a brand—vector is the way to go.
Choosing the Right Tool (Hint: You Don’t Need to Overcomplicate It)
One of the biggest blockers for beginners is choosing the right design software. The truth? You don’t need to master heavy-duty tools like Adobe Illustrator to design brand assets in vector. If you’re working on a Mac, iPad, or even iPhone, Linearity Curve offers an easier and much more approachable way to get started.
Here’s what makes Curve a smart choice:
- Made for Apple devices – optimized for macOS, iPadOS, and iOS
- Free to use – no subscription required for the core features
- Auto Trace – instantly convert hand-drawn sketches or raster logos into editable vector shapes
- Clean interface – no clutter, just the tools you need to create
It’s designed with real users in mind—not just pros.
Vector Design That Feels Effortless
Create illustrations, logos, brand assets and more on Mac, iPad, and iPhone.Try Now for Free
How to Design Brand Assets in Vector (Without Getting Overwhelmed)
No need to follow a rigid formula, but here’s a loose process that works well for most beginners:
1. Start with the basics
Sketch out a few ideas—either on paper or in a drawing app. Then use Curve to recreate the layout using vector shapes and paths. Or, if you’re starting from a rough logo or icon, use Auto Trace to convert it instantly into vector format.
2. Use grids and alignment tools
Even if you’re not a “designer,” spacing and alignment matter. Use Curve’s snapping, guides, and layout tools to keep everything looking polished and balanced.
3. Pick consistent typography and colors
Brand assets should always use your official fonts and color palette. In Curve, you can save colors and reuse them across projects, keeping your visuals consistent.
4. Export in the right formats
Once you’re happy with the design, export it as an SVG, PDF, or PNG—depending on whether it’s going to web, print, or social.
What Kind of Brand Assets Can You Create in Vector?
Just about everything:
- Logos
- Icons
- Business card layouts
- Social media templates
- Presentation visuals
- Patterns and backgrounds
- Branded illustrations
And the best part? Once you’ve created them in vector, you can repurpose those same assets across different channels—without starting from scratch each time.
Why Linearity Curve Makes It Easier
If you’ve been putting off designing your brand visuals because it seems too technical or time-consuming, Curve removes most of the friction. You don’t need design experience, just a clear idea of what you want—and a tool that doesn’t get in your way.
No layers of hidden menus. No feature overload. Just smart, intuitive tools that help you go from concept to clean vector asset fast.
Learning how to design brand assets in vector doesn’t have to be overwhelming. With the right tools—like Linearity Curve—you can go from idea to fully scalable, polished brand visuals in less time (and with less frustration).
Whether you’re launching a side project, rebranding your freelance portfolio, or refreshing your company’s identity, working in vector sets you up for long-term success.
Start with one asset. Keep it simple. Use a tool that makes it easy to edit and scale. And let your brand grow from there.
Eoin
CRO
I work with freelancers & agencies to help them to animate their designs in minutes.