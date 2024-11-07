Exporting a clean SVG from an iPad illustration might sound simple, but anyone who’s tried it knows: not all SVGs are created equal. Whether you’re handing off files to a developer, uploading assets to the web, or prepping a logo for print, exporting clean, optimized SVGs is key to keeping your vector work lightweight, scalable, and professional.

If you’re using Linearity Curve on iPad, you’re already halfway there. This powerful vector design tool makes it incredibly easy to export clean SVGs — without bloated code, hidden layers, or formatting issues that usually sneak in from desktop tools.

In this post, we’ll walk you through how to export clean SVG from iPad illustration step by step using Linearity Curve, and why it’s the go-to choice for creatives on the move.