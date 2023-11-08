Hey designers!

We all understand the struggle of seamlessly integrating that perfect image into our designs. Yet, it's not just the endless scrolling through libraries that poses a challenge. The time-consuming process of experimenting with different images in your compositions can be just as demanding.

Whether it's struggling with intricate design elements, juggling layers, or dealing with the hassle of importing images from external sources, these common annoyances can quickly dampen the creative process.

Linearity Curve doesn't just help you find an image; it empowers you to effortlessly drag and drop to replace it with something better, saving you from the headache of dealing with these time-consuming challenges. So next time you want to test how an image fits with your design, follow these simple steps.

How to find and add images to your canvas

Did you know that Linearity Curve comes equipped with an integrated Unsplash library boasting over 1 million royalty-free images? You can easily search for and incorporate the perfect picture into your design without leaving the app. Here's how:

Navigate to the Library Tab and locate the "Unsplash" option in the bottom right corner. Use the search bar to find the image you need. Browse through the options and select the image that best suits your project. Click on the image to seamlessly add it to the center of your canvas, ready for you to position it exactly where you want.

Can't find what you're looking for in our integrated library? No worries! You can also choose an image from your Photos App or import one from your files.

How to replace an image with drag and drop

Swapping out an image in Linearity Curve is as easy as a flick of the wrist. Here’s how:

On iPad

Replacing an existing image on your iPad is as simple as dragging and dropping the new one over the old one. But before you start, ensure the new photo is easily accessible in your Library Tab.

To import a new photo into your project, you have multiple options:

Select a free image from the integrated Unsplash Tab. Choose one from your Photos App. Or import it from your files.

To replace an image on your canvas, follow these steps:

Use the Selection Tool to choose the original image you want to replace. Select the new image from your library and drag it over the existing image to replace it.

Super straightforward, right?

On Mac

Swapping out an image on Mac also works with a simple drag-and-drop action.

Here's what to do:

Select the image you'd like to replace using the Selection Tool. Navigate to the Library popover located at the top right corner of your Mac screen. Drag and drop the new image over the existing one.

Before you begin the drag-and-drop process, make sure to activate the Selection Tool. The Image Replacement feature won't work if you haven't done this step.

When you're in the zone designing, you know efficiency is everything. Linearity Curve simplifies the image replacement process, allowing you to quickly experiment until you find the perfect image. Give it a try today and experience an uninterrupted creative flow without any technical hassles.

More questions about replacing an image in Linearity Curve

Can I replace multiple images at once? Currently, Linearity Curve (formally Vectornator) does not support replacing multiple images at the same time. If you have more and one image in your design, you will need to repeat the same steps mentioned in this article for each replacement image.

Can I replace an image inside a mask? Yes. Once you replace a previous image with your current image, enter crop mode to freely position it inside your mask.

Does replacing an image affect its quality? No. Every image layer remains crisp and clear, even when it's replaced. The image size on your canvas is directly influenced by the dimensions of the preceding image, as it will be placed precisely in its original position.

Can the position and size of an image be affected by replacing it in the Linearity Curve? When you replace an image, the new one will take the place and size of the original image. If you want to move or resize the image, you can use Linearity Curve’s editing tools, just like you would with any other element.