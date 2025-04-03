Image Replacement

Swapping out an image in the Linearity Curve is a breeze, offering you the ability to replace any current image with a simple drag-and-drop action.

To bring a new photo into your project, you can pick from the free images available in the integrated Unsplash Tab, select one from your Photos App, or import from your files.

To replace the image, select the new image you'd like to use and then navigate to the Library popover located at the top right corner of your Mac screen. From there, just drag and drop the new image over the existing one.