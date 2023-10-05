How to use custom fonts in Linearity Curve

Custom fonts can take your designs to the next level, adding a unique touch that makes your work stand out. In Linearity Curve, importing and using custom fonts is simple and seamless, giving you full control over your typography.

Whether you want to reflect your brand identity or add a creative flair, this guide will walk you through the steps to easily incorporate custom fonts into your projects.

What are custom fonts?

Custom fonts are meticulously crafted sets of characters that differ from standard, readily available fonts. These fonts are tailored to specific design needs and can include variations in letterforms, styles, and even kerning. They inject unique personality into your work, enhance brand identity, and evoke emotions effectively. Whether you're a pro seeking consistency or an individual adding a personal touch, custom fonts empower you to craft compelling, stand-out designs.

Where can I find custom fonts?

When it comes to sourcing custom fonts for your design projects, the internet offers endless options. Many websites provide a wide selection of fonts for free or for a premium. Some fan favorites include Google Fonts, Adobe Fonts, FontSquirrel, and Dafont. These platforms offer a diverse range of fonts in various styles and themes, making it easy to discover the right typeface for your design.

Here are more websites we like for finding and downloading fonts:

How can I use custom fonts in Linearity Curve?

Linearity Curves comes preloaded with a large library of diverse fonts, but when you can’t find a fitting typeface, you can also import your own fonts as .TTF or .OTF files.

Download your font

Find and download a custom font in .ttf or .otf format using one of the websites we mentioned earlier.

Bring your font into Linearity Curve

Whether your using Mac, iPad, or iPhone, importing a new font to Linearity Curve is simple.

Open a document, Add text using the Text Tool, Click on the upload button next to the font in the Style Tab. Tap on the font files you want to import Tap "Open" to instantly import them to Linearity Curve.

All your fonts sync effortlessly across devices, so you can focus on creativity instead of managing technical details.

Have multiple fonts you love? You can import several fonts at once, without any extra steps.

Customize your fonts

You can easily adjust your new font using the Letter Spacing and Line Height sliders in the Inspector. Play around until you find a style that works perfectly for your design!