Illustrator shortcuts in Linearity Curve: the complete mapping guide

Muscle memory is the biggest practical obstacle when switching design tools. You reach for a shortcut that's been automatic for years and nothing happens — or worse, something unexpected does. This guide maps the most commonly used Adobe Illustrator keyboard shortcuts to their Linearity Curve equivalents so you can maintain momentum from day one.

The good news: the majority of core shortcuts are identical or very close. The differences are mostly in selection tools, node editing, and layer management — the areas worth focusing your retraining on first.

Part of the switching from Illustrator to Linearity Curve guide — a complete walkthrough of the migration process.

The tool shortcuts are where the most significant differences appear. The most important one to retrain: Direct Select is A in Illustrator, N in Curve.