Illustrator shortcuts in Linearity Curve: the complete mapping guide
A complete mapping of Adobe Illustrator keyboard shortcuts to their Linearity Curve equivalents: tools, file management, editing, path operations, arrangement, and navigation. Essential reference for designers switching from Illustrator to Curve.
By Nadya Kunze
2 minutes
Muscle memory is the biggest practical obstacle when switching design tools. You reach for a shortcut that's been automatic for years and nothing happens — or worse, something unexpected does. This guide maps the most commonly used Adobe Illustrator keyboard shortcuts to their Linearity Curve equivalents so you can maintain momentum from day one.
The good news: the majority of core shortcuts are identical or very close. The differences are mostly in selection tools, node editing, and layer management — the areas worth focusing your retraining on first.
Part of the switching from Illustrator to Linearity Curve guide — a complete walkthrough of the migration process.
Tools
The tool shortcuts are where the most significant differences appear. The most important one to retrain: Direct Select is A in Illustrator, N in Curve.
|Action
|Illustrator
|Linearity Curve
|Notes
|Selection Tool
|V
|V
|Identical
|Direct Select / Node Edit
|A
|N
|Key difference — retrain first
|Pen Tool
|P
|P
|Identical
|Pencil Tool
|N
|W
|Different key
|Text Tool
|T
|T
|Identical
|Rectangle / Shape Tool
|M
|R
|M draws rectangle in AI; R in Curve
|Ellipse / Oval Tool
|L
|O
|Different key
|Zoom Tool
|Z
|Z
|Identical
|Hand Tool (Pan)
|H or Space
|H or Space
|Identical
|Eyedropper / Colour Picker
|I
|I
|Identical
|Scissors Tool
|C
|C
|Identical
|Eraser Tool
|Shift + E
|E
|Curve uses E without Shift
|Rotate Tool
|R
|—
|No shortcut — use the Inspector
|Scale Tool
|S
|—
|No shortcut — use the Inspector
|Artboard Tool
|Shift + O
|—
|Artboards managed via document settings
File and document
These are almost entirely identical between the two tools.
|Action
|Illustrator
|Linearity Curve
|Notes
|New document
|Cmd + N
|Cmd + N
|Identical
|Open
|Cmd + O
|Cmd + O
|Identical
|Save
|Cmd + S
|Cmd + S
|Identical
|Save As
|Cmd + Shift + S
|Cmd + Shift + S
|Identical
|Export
|Cmd + Shift + E
|Cmd + Shift + E
|Identical
|Cmd + P
|Cmd + P
|Identical
|Close document
|Cmd + W
|Cmd + W
|Identical
|Quit
|Cmd + Q
|Cmd + Q
|Identical
|Undo
|Cmd + Z
|Cmd + Z
|Identical
|Redo
|Cmd + Shift + Z
|Cmd + Shift + Z
|Identical
|Preferences
|Cmd + ,
|Cmd + ,
|Identical
|Action
|Illustrator
|Linearity Curve
|Notes
|Copy
|Cmd + C
|Cmd + C
|Identical
|Cut
|Cmd + X
|Cmd + X
|Identical
|Paste
|Cmd + V
|Cmd + V
|Identical
|Paste in Place
|Cmd + Shift + V
|Cmd + Shift + V
|Identical
|Paste in Front
|Cmd + F
|Cmd + F
|Identical
|Paste in Back
|Cmd + B
|Cmd + B
|Identical
|Duplicate
|Cmd + D (repeat transform)
|Cmd + D
|Similar function, slightly different behaviour
|Select All
|Cmd + A
|Cmd + A
|Identical
|Deselect All
|Cmd + Shift + A
|Cmd + Shift + A
|Identical
|Delete / Remove
|Delete
|Delete
|Identical
|Group
|Cmd + G
|Cmd + G
|Identical
|Ungroup
|Cmd + Shift + G
|Cmd + Shift + G
|Identical
|Lock object
|Cmd + 2
|—
|Lock via Layers panel
|Unlock all
|Cmd + Alt + 2
|—
|Unlock via Layers panel
|Hide object
|Cmd + 3
|—
|Use layer visibility toggle
|Show all
|Cmd + Alt + 3
|—
|Use layer visibility toggle
|Action
|Illustrator
|Linearity Curve
|Notes
|Bring to Front
|Cmd + Shift + ]
|Cmd + Shift + ]
|Identical
|Bring Forward
|Cmd + ]
|Cmd + ]
|Identical
|Send Backward
|Cmd + [
|Cmd + [
|Identical
|Send to Back
|Cmd + Shift + [
|Cmd + Shift + [
|Identical
|Fit artboard to window
|Cmd + 0
|Cmd + 0
|Identical
|Fit all artboards
|Cmd + Alt + 0
|—
|Use zoom controls manually
|Actual size (100%)
|Cmd + 1
|Cmd + 1
|Identical
Path and node editing
These shortcuts are mostly active when the Pen Tool or Node Tool is in use.
Path & node editing
|Action
|Illustrator
|Linearity Curve
|Notes
|Add anchor point
|+ (with Pen active)
|Click path with Pen Tool
|Same behaviour, no dedicated key
|Delete anchor point
|− (with Pen active)
|Click node with Pen Tool
|Same behaviour, no dedicated key
|Convert anchor point
|Shift + C
|Alt + drag handle
|Different modifier
|Join paths
|Cmd + J
|Cmd + J
|Identical
|Average
|Cmd + Alt + J
|—
|No direct equivalent
|Outline Stroke
|Cmd + Shift + O
|Object menu
|Via Object menu in Curve
|Make Clipping Mask
|Cmd + 7
|Cmd + M
|Different shortcut
|Release Clipping Mask
|Cmd + Alt + 7
|Cmd + Shift + M
|Different shortcut
|Make Compound Path
|Cmd + 8
|—
|Use Boolean operations in Curve
|Release Compound Path
|Cmd + Alt + 8
|—
|Use Boolean operations in Curve
Pen Tool modifiers — Linearity Curve only
|Action
|Linearity Curve
|Create corner node (while drawing)
|Click without dragging
|Create smooth curve node
|Click and drag
|Break handle symmetry
|Alt + drag handle
|Close path
|Click first node
|End open path
|Esc or double-click end node
|Lock aspect ratio while drawing
|Shift (hold)
|Action
|Illustrator
|Linearity Curve
|Notes
|Zoom in
|Cmd + +
|Cmd + +
|Identical
|Zoom out
|Cmd + −
|Cmd + −
|Identical
|Fit to screen
|Cmd + 0
|Cmd + 0
|Identical
|Pan / Hand tool
|Space (hold)
|Space (hold)
|Identical
|Zoom to selection
|Cmd + 3
|—
|Not available
|Show / hide rulers
|Cmd + R
|Cmd + R
|Identical
|Show / hide grid
|Cmd + '
|Cmd + '
|Identical
|Snap to grid
|Cmd + Shift + '
|Cmd + Shift + '
|Identical
|Show / hide guides
|Cmd + ;
|Cmd + ;
|Identical
|Lock guides
|Cmd + Alt + ;
|—
|Lock guides via settings in Curve
Shortcuts with no Curve equivalent
These Illustrator shortcuts have no direct keyboard equivalent in Linearity Curve. The underlying function exists — it's just accessed through the menu or Inspector rather than a shortcut.
|Illustrator shortcut
|Function
|In Linearity Curve
|Cmd + 2
|Lock object
|Layers panel — tap lock icon on layer
|Cmd + 3
|Hide object
|Layers panel — tap visibility icon
|Cmd + 8
|Make Compound Path
|Boolean operations in Inspector
|Cmd + Alt + 0
|Fit all artboards
|Manual zoom
|Shift + M
|Shape Builder Tool
|Shape Builder — click in toolbar, no shortcut
|W
|Width Tool
|Not available — use stroke weight profiles
|Cmd + Alt + J
|Average
|Not available — align manually via Inspector
Most of these are tools that Curve handles differently by design — the Shape Builder is a toolbar tool, compound paths are handled by Boolean operations, and object locking and hiding live in the Layers panel. The muscle memory adjustment here is smaller than it might seem because these operations happen in a different part of the workflow.
Customising shortcuts in Curve
Linearity Curve on Mac allows you to customise tool shortcuts via Mac System Settings. If there's a specific Illustrator shortcut you use constantly and its equivalent in Curve is mapped to a different key, you can remap it:
- Open System Settings on your Mac
- Go to Keyboard → Keyboard Shortcuts → App Shortcuts
- Click + to add a new shortcut
- Select Linearity Curve from the application dropdown
- Enter the exact menu item name and assign your preferred key combination
This is particularly useful for: remapping the Node tool from N to A if your muscle memory for Direct Select is strong, or remapping frequently used menu items that don't have default shortcuts in Curve.
Full Linearity Curve shortcuts reference — Linearity Academy
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