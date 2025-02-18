ic-home icondesign softwareIllustrator shortcuts in Linearity Curve: the complete mapping guide
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Illustrator shortcuts in Linearity Curve: the complete mapping guide

A complete mapping of Adobe Illustrator keyboard shortcuts to their Linearity Curve equivalents: tools, file management, editing, path operations, arrangement, and navigation. Essential reference for designers switching from Illustrator to Curve.

By Nadya Kunze
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2 minutes
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Muscle memory is the biggest practical obstacle when switching design tools. You reach for a shortcut that's been automatic for years and nothing happens — or worse, something unexpected does. This guide maps the most commonly used Adobe Illustrator keyboard shortcuts to their Linearity Curve equivalents so you can maintain momentum from day one.

The good news: the majority of core shortcuts are identical or very close. The differences are mostly in selection tools, node editing, and layer management — the areas worth focusing your retraining on first.

Part of the switching from Illustrator to Linearity Curve guide — a complete walkthrough of the migration process.

Tools

The tool shortcuts are where the most significant differences appear. The most important one to retrain: Direct Select is A in Illustrator, N in Curve.

Action Illustrator Linearity Curve Notes
Selection Tool V V Identical
Direct Select / Node Edit A N Key difference — retrain first
Pen Tool P P Identical
Pencil Tool N W Different key
Text Tool T T Identical
Rectangle / Shape Tool M R M draws rectangle in AI; R in Curve
Ellipse / Oval Tool L O Different key
Zoom Tool Z Z Identical
Hand Tool (Pan) H or Space H or Space Identical
Eyedropper / Colour Picker I I Identical
Scissors Tool C C Identical
Eraser Tool Shift + E E Curve uses E without Shift
Rotate Tool R No shortcut — use the Inspector
Scale Tool S No shortcut — use the Inspector
Artboard Tool Shift + O Artboards managed via document settings

File and document

These are almost entirely identical between the two tools.

Action Illustrator Linearity Curve Notes
New documentCmd + NCmd + NIdentical
OpenCmd + OCmd + OIdentical
SaveCmd + SCmd + SIdentical
Save AsCmd + Shift + SCmd + Shift + SIdentical
ExportCmd + Shift + ECmd + Shift + EIdentical
PrintCmd + PCmd + PIdentical
Close documentCmd + WCmd + WIdentical
QuitCmd + QCmd + QIdentical
UndoCmd + ZCmd + ZIdentical
RedoCmd + Shift + ZCmd + Shift + ZIdentical
PreferencesCmd + ,Cmd + ,Identical

Basic editing

Action Illustrator Linearity Curve Notes
CopyCmd + CCmd + CIdentical
CutCmd + XCmd + XIdentical
PasteCmd + VCmd + VIdentical
Paste in PlaceCmd + Shift + VCmd + Shift + VIdentical
Paste in FrontCmd + FCmd + FIdentical
Paste in BackCmd + BCmd + BIdentical
DuplicateCmd + D (repeat transform)Cmd + DSimilar function, slightly different behaviour
Select AllCmd + ACmd + AIdentical
Deselect AllCmd + Shift + ACmd + Shift + AIdentical
Delete / RemoveDeleteDeleteIdentical
GroupCmd + GCmd + GIdentical
UngroupCmd + Shift + GCmd + Shift + GIdentical
Lock objectCmd + 2Lock via Layers panel
Unlock allCmd + Alt + 2Unlock via Layers panel
Hide objectCmd + 3Use layer visibility toggle
Show allCmd + Alt + 3Use layer visibility toggle

Arrange and align

Action Illustrator Linearity Curve Notes
Bring to FrontCmd + Shift + ]Cmd + Shift + ]Identical
Bring ForwardCmd + ]Cmd + ]Identical
Send BackwardCmd + [Cmd + [Identical
Send to BackCmd + Shift + [Cmd + Shift + [Identical
Fit artboard to windowCmd + 0Cmd + 0Identical
Fit all artboardsCmd + Alt + 0Use zoom controls manually
Actual size (100%)Cmd + 1Cmd + 1Identical

Path and node editing

These shortcuts are mostly active when the Pen Tool or Node Tool is in use.

Path & node editing

Action Illustrator Linearity Curve Notes
Add anchor point+ (with Pen active)Click path with Pen ToolSame behaviour, no dedicated key
Delete anchor point (with Pen active)Click node with Pen ToolSame behaviour, no dedicated key
Convert anchor pointShift + CAlt + drag handleDifferent modifier
Join pathsCmd + JCmd + JIdentical
AverageCmd + Alt + JNo direct equivalent
Outline StrokeCmd + Shift + OObject menuVia Object menu in Curve
Make Clipping MaskCmd + 7Cmd + MDifferent shortcut
Release Clipping MaskCmd + Alt + 7Cmd + Shift + MDifferent shortcut
Make Compound PathCmd + 8Use Boolean operations in Curve
Release Compound PathCmd + Alt + 8Use Boolean operations in Curve

Pen Tool modifiers — Linearity Curve only

Action Linearity Curve
Create corner node (while drawing)Click without dragging
Create smooth curve nodeClick and drag
Break handle symmetryAlt + drag handle
Close pathClick first node
End open pathEsc or double-click end node
Lock aspect ratio while drawingShift (hold)

Canvas navigation

Action Illustrator Linearity Curve Notes
Zoom inCmd + +Cmd + +Identical
Zoom outCmd + Cmd + Identical
Fit to screenCmd + 0Cmd + 0Identical
Pan / Hand toolSpace (hold)Space (hold)Identical
Zoom to selectionCmd + 3Not available
Show / hide rulersCmd + RCmd + RIdentical
Show / hide gridCmd + 'Cmd + 'Identical
Snap to gridCmd + Shift + 'Cmd + Shift + 'Identical
Show / hide guidesCmd + ;Cmd + ;Identical
Lock guidesCmd + Alt + ;Lock guides via settings in Curve

Shortcuts with no Curve equivalent

These Illustrator shortcuts have no direct keyboard equivalent in Linearity Curve. The underlying function exists — it's just accessed through the menu or Inspector rather than a shortcut.

Illustrator shortcut Function In Linearity Curve
Cmd + 2Lock objectLayers panel — tap lock icon on layer
Cmd + 3Hide objectLayers panel — tap visibility icon
Cmd + 8Make Compound PathBoolean operations in Inspector
Cmd + Alt + 0Fit all artboardsManual zoom
Shift + MShape Builder ToolShape Builder — click in toolbar, no shortcut
WWidth ToolNot available — use stroke weight profiles
Cmd + Alt + JAverageNot available — align manually via Inspector

Most of these are tools that Curve handles differently by design — the Shape Builder is a toolbar tool, compound paths are handled by Boolean operations, and object locking and hiding live in the Layers panel. The muscle memory adjustment here is smaller than it might seem because these operations happen in a different part of the workflow.

Customising shortcuts in Curve

Linearity Curve on Mac allows you to customise tool shortcuts via Mac System Settings. If there's a specific Illustrator shortcut you use constantly and its equivalent in Curve is mapped to a different key, you can remap it:

  1. Open System Settings on your Mac
  2. Go to Keyboard → Keyboard Shortcuts → App Shortcuts
  3. Click + to add a new shortcut
  4. Select Linearity Curve from the application dropdown
  5. Enter the exact menu item name and assign your preferred key combination

This is particularly useful for: remapping the Node tool from N to A if your muscle memory for Direct Select is strong, or remapping frequently used menu items that don't have default shortcuts in Curve.

Full Linearity Curve shortcuts reference — Linearity Academy

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