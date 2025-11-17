Some artists express themselves through emotion. Others through structure. But for Paris Pastel, who has spent over two decades moving between fine art, commercial design, traditional drawing, modern illustration, and digital tools, creativity lives in the space between both.

From painting and studying fine arts in Paris, to working on design projects across France and Korea, to now building everything from packaging and posters to line drawings, NFTs, and editorial art — Paris Pastel’s practice is grounded in one belief:

The line is everything.

And in recent years, the freedom to draw, refine, and experiment with those lines has expanded through tools like Linearity Curve, which fits neatly into their mobile, hybrid workflow.

You can explore more of Paris Pastel’s work and ongoing creative experiments on Behance.

This is a closer look into Paris Pastel’s journey, process, philosophy, and how they integrate Linearity Curve into their artistic world.