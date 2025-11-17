Fine Art Meets Commercial Design: From Traditional Drawing to NFT Creations on iPad
Dive into the creative journey of a versatile artist and designer who merges fine art with commercial design. Learn how lines, curves, and digital tools like Linearity Curve shape their workflow.
By Nadya Kunze
1 minute
Some artists express themselves through emotion. Others through structure. But for Paris Pastel, who has spent over two decades moving between fine art, commercial design, traditional drawing, modern illustration, and digital tools, creativity lives in the space between both.
From painting and studying fine arts in Paris, to working on design projects across France and Korea, to now building everything from packaging and posters to line drawings, NFTs, and editorial art — Paris Pastel’s practice is grounded in one belief:
The line is everything.
And in recent years, the freedom to draw, refine, and experiment with those lines has expanded through tools like Linearity Curve, which fits neatly into their mobile, hybrid workflow.
This is a closer look into Paris Pastel’s journey, process, philosophy, and how they integrate Linearity Curve into their artistic world.
Goseong Pollack Festival Key Visual & Poster Design - https://www.behance.net/gallery/223720731/FESTIVAL
A Journey Between Fine Art and Design
For over 20 years, Paris Pastel, an artist and designer, has navigated the delicate space between fine art, commercial design, and digital illustration. From studying fine arts in Paris to creating packaging, posters, line designs, and NFTs, Paris Pastel’s work blends traditional artistic sensibility with modern digital tools. At the heart of the practice are lines and curves, capturing emotion, structure, and rhythm.
In recent years, the Linearity Curve application has become an essential tool, providing flexibility, mobility, and precision, allowing Paris Pastel to create anywhere, anytime, while maintaining the quality and intentionality of their art.
A Creative Path Across Countries and Disciplines
Paris Pastel’s journey began in France in 1999, studying fine arts in Paris and working primarily as a painter. During this period, they occasionally took on design projects, gaining practical experience in commercial art. In 2020, the pandemic prompted a return to Korea, where Paris Pastel began working full-time as a designer while continuing to explore both commercial and personal projects.
Early exposure to both design and fine art shaped their approach. While design provided the opportunity to bring a client’s vision to life, fine art offered a space for personal expression. As Paris Pastel explains,
Design is ultimately about bringing a client’s vision to life. That led me to feel that I wanted to create something that was truly my own, which is why I turned to fine art. And at the same time, I thought that if it ever became difficult to make a living solely through fine art, I could still work and earn money through design.
This balance between commercial and personal work continues to define Paris Pastel’s practice today.
The Language of Lines and Curves
Lines and curves are not just technical elements, they carry meaning, emotion, and psychological depth.
In my fine art practice, the line is everything. My major was drawing, and when a painter uses a line, even the slightest psychological tremor is recorded within it. That tremble reflects the artist’s life itself. Curves, on the other hand, help create lines that feel psychologically more organized. They prevent lines from becoming too rough or overly emotional.
In commercial design, clean and precise lines are essential, but the artist emphasizes knowing when to blend emotion and structure, depending on the project. This mastery allows their work to retain personality while meeting professional design standards.
Balancing Abstract and Realistic Styles
Paris Pastel works fluidly across abstract and realistic styles, though in commercial projects the approach is often guided by the client. The balance between abstraction and realism is usually determined by client preferences, and the project is discussed thoroughly to understand their vision before moving forward. Without this clarity, multiple revisions would often be necessary.
When there is more creative freedom, abstract and realistic elements merge naturally. Once the concept is clear, Paris Pastel gathers ideas, records inspiration, and sketches freely to see which elements fit the design. During this process, abstract and realistic aspects blend seamlessly, without any conscious boundary between the two styles.
A Case Study in Cultural Storytelling: Year of the Tiger
One of the most illustrative examples of the Paris Pastel's approach is a Tiger Illustration created for 2022 to celebrate the Year of the Tiger.
This piece combines traditional Korean color palettes (Obangsaek and Ogansaek) with symbolic storytelling. The tiger conveys strength and dignity, while the background represents healing, abundance, and vitality. The composition includes:
- Sunset as a symbol of passion and vitality
- Rice for prosperity
- Pine tree for integrity
- Jangseung totem for protection
This illustration demonstrates how cultural context, line work, and visual storytelling merge seamlessly into modern design.
The Creative Process in Detail
Paris Pastel's workflow combines structure, research, and experimentation.
- Gather references and organize concepts
- Identify key design keywords
- Research relevant external designs
- Sketch in multiple styles
- Review sketches with the client and finalize direction
- Proceed to coloring
- Discuss revisions and finalize work
I constantly look at a lot of work, which is fundamental. But more importantly, I try to make sure my inspiration never runs dry. Personally, my imagination is most active right before I sleep and right after I wake up, so I try to record the ideas I experience during those times.
Linearity Curve: Mobility and Precision
Paris Pastel discovered Linearity Curve while searching for a mobile alternative to Illustrator.
I prefer working on the iPad, and while searching for an app that could replace Illustrator, I found Curve.
Mobility became the defining feature:
One of Curve’s biggest strengths is mobility. Illustrator work is usually tied to a desktop computer, so it was limited to the office, but with Curve, designers are now free to work anywhere.
Projects like Busan Drink packaging highlight the app’s effectiveness for precise, shape-driven work, particularly when repeating geometric patterns.
The artist adapts their tool choice based on style:
- Procreate for rough or highly detailed illustrations
- Linearity Curve for clean, modern, minimal designs
This flexibility allows seamless integration of traditional fine art sensibility with digital precision.
NFTs and Digital Freedom
NFT work provides creative freedom beyond commercial constraints:
NFT work is freer than most other commercial work. I simply imagine and create based on the given concept, enjoying the process.
Lines, curves, and tonal adjustments are approached like conducting an orchestra, harmonizing each element to achieve cohesion.
Metacat by Paris Pastel
NFT Character Design
Behance •
Paris Pastel
Advice for Artists and Designers
Artists should stay curious about new tools and actively explore them. Digital tools are just one of many possibilities.
For this artist, curiosity fuels adaptability. The integration of traditional drawing skills with digital tools like Linearity Curve expands what is possible without compromising artistry.
Paris Pastel’s work proves that traditional skills and digital tools can coexist harmoniously. Through a combination of expressive linework, structured curves, cultural storytelling, and modern technology, they create art that is personal, professional, and mobile.
From packaging to illustrations to NFTs, lines carry life, curves bring balance, and digital tools like Linearity Curve expand where and how inspiration can strike.
All artwork featured in this article is the property of Paris Pastel.
Vector Design That Feels Effortless
Create illustrations, logos, brand assets and more on Mac, iPad, and iPhone.Try Now for Free
Try it Out, No Sign-Up Required
Linearity Curve is fully accessible, no account required to try, design and export or explore.
📣 Got feedback or found something that could be better? Let us know at feedback.linearity.io
💬 Need help? Reach us anytime at support@linearity.io
Nadya Kunze
Customer Support & Operations Manager
Nadya runs Customer Support at Linearity and has 7+ years of experience helping customers in SaaS. When she’s not solving problems, she’s drawing, hiking or baking, and she writes for the blog about Linearity, graphic design and other creative topics.