Interactive content refers to any type of content that requires active engagement from its users or audience, beyond passive consumption like reading, watching, or listening. This type of content often allows for two-way interaction and can vary widely in format.

Interactive content is particularly valuable in digital marketing , education, and entertainment. It can significantly increase engagement, make complex information more digestible, and provide personalized experiences to users.

Key trends in interactive content * 85% of B2B marketers intend to incorporate or have already integrated interactive infographics into their strategy. * 93% of marketers concurred that interactive content is more successful at educating buyers than only 70% for static content. * On average, buyers dedicate 13 minutes to consuming interactive content, surpassing the 8.5 minutes spent on static content. * A substantial 88% of marketers concur that using interactive content is an effective means of distinguishing your brand from competitors, helping to establish a unique identity in the market. * The top five most effective types of interactive content for the top of the funnel are contests, games, quizzes, interactive infographics, and assessments.

What this means: The shift towards interactive content in B2B marketing strategies is becoming increasingly prominent in today's digital landscape. Many marketers are integrating interactive infographics into their strategies, recognizing their superiority in educating buyers compared to static content. This preference is further underscored by the time buyers invest in interactive content, significantly more than what they spend on static counterparts. Such content not only captivates the audience longer but also plays a crucial role in distinguishing a brand from its competitors, aiding in establishing a unique market identity. At the top of the sales funnel, interactive elements like contests, games, quizzes, and assessments are proving most effective, highlighting a strategic pivot towards more engaging, dynamic content forms in the digital age.

General interactive content statistics

Interactive content refers to digital or online materials that actively engage users and encourage them to participate in the content rather than passively consume it. This type of content requires user input, interaction, or engagement, which can lead to a more immersive and personalized experience.

Compared to static content, interactive content garners twice as much audience engagement.1 Interactive content has been found to generate twice as many conversions compared to passive content.1 77% of marketers recognize that interactive content possesses "reusable" worth, leading to increased visibility and returning visitors.2 85% of B2B (business-to-business) marketers intend to incorporate or have already integrated interactive infographics into their strategy.1 15% of consumers favored Instagram Stories that included quizzes or poll features, ranking as the platform's third most popular Story format .3 43% of consumers preferred interactive video content over other types of video content. This preference stems from the ability it gives consumers to choose the information they wish to view and when they want to do so.4 A total of 53% of marketers report that they incorporate interactive content into their strategies.5 An impressive 93% of marketers have stated that they find interactive content effective for educating buyers.6 A substantial 88% of marketers concur that using interactive content effectively distinguishes your brand from competitors, helping to establish a unique identity in the market.7 The most widely shared quiz over the past 5 years has garnered 5.4 million social interactions.8 A significant 80% of users on your website are more inclined to watch a video, whereas 20% are likely to read a piece of written content.7 A significant 79% of marketers agree that integrating interactive content with other content marketing tactics is one of the most effective ways to enhance message retention.5

Interactive content is revolutionizing digital marketing, doubling engagement and conversions compared to static content. It's a vital part of B2B strategies, with 85% of marketers using interactive tools like infographics and consumers preferring interactive videos for their personalized experience.



This approach boosts engagement and aids in brand differentiation, with 88% of marketers seeing it as a unique brand identifier. The impact of interactive content is evident in the widespread reach of interactive quizzes and the preference for video content.



Additionally, marketers find it highly effective for buyer education, aligning with strategies to enhance message retention. Overall, interactive content represents a significant shift in brand engagement and education methods.

The top 5 most effective forms of interactive content are contests, games, quizzes, infographics, and assessments. These formats engage and resonate with audiences effectively, driving interaction and results.5 Calculators, interactive white papers, interactive eBooks, interactive lookbooks, and wizards are among the top five most effective types of interactive content for the middle of the funnel.5 The most commonly used locations for interactive content distribution include landing pages, social media platforms, microsites, and blogs.5 Configurators are among the most effective types of interactive content for the bottom of the funnel.5 71% of consumers opt for shopping with Augmented Reality (AR) technology, as it assists them in making more informed and intelligent purchasing choices.9 Close to 50% of marketers have already embraced shoppable videos in their marketing strategies.10 More than half of B2B buyers consider interactive content the most helpful in addressing their business challenges.1 Additionally, over a third of marketers report that approximately one-tenth of all their content is interactive.1 An impressive majority of over 80% of marketers concur that interactive content is a superior method for engaging users compared to static content.11 An overwhelming majority of over 90% of marketers agree that interactive content is highly effective in educating buyers.11 More than two-thirds of all marketers expect that the significance of interactive content will grow in the coming years.11 More than 75% of marketers discovered that integrating interactive content with other marketing initiatives improves message retention.2

The types of interactive content used by marketers

75% of marketers affirmed that non-gated interactive content contributes to lead nurturing.2 Nearly 50% of agency personnel have contributed to developing live virtual events or Q&A sessions.2 More than one-third of marketers have observed that interactive videos have led to increased conversions.12 25% of marketers have reported increased sales after incorporating interactive video into their strategies.12 In a recent survey, almost 80% of respondents confirmed that interactive videos outperformed traditional videos in driving sales.12 There have been more than 217,000 tweets related to content marketing.12

The data and statistics presented emphasize interactive content's growing importance and effectiveness in marketing. Marketers increasingly recognize its potential to engage users, enhance message retention, and drive conversions.

B2B and B2C interactive content statistics

B2B and B2C (Business-to-consumer) interactive content are content marketing strategies designed to engage and interact with different audiences in the business world.

According to a survey, 53% of marketers utilize interactive content.5 93% of marketers concurred that interactive content is more successful at educating buyers than only 70% for static content.6 An impressive 88% of marketers affirmed that interactive content effectively sets their brand apart from competitors.6 Among those surveyed, 63% indicated using interactive content to educate their audience.5 The quantity of interactive posts has seen a notable 33% rise.8 Over the past 5 years, the quiz that garnered the highest number of shares received an impressive 5.4 million social interactions.8 81% of marketers concur that interactive content is significantly more adept at capturing people's attention than static content.5 Most marketers, specifically 66%, have reported increased audience engagement due to implementing interactive content.5 79% of marketers have noted that integrating interactive content with other content marketing strategies enhances message retention.5

Interactive content is a critical element of modern marketing, adopted by over half of marketers and regarded as more effective than static content by 93% for educating buyers and setting brands apart.



Its use has risen by 33%, demonstrated by a quiz that achieved 5.4 million social interactions, indicating its strong potential for engaging audiences. Most marketers report that it captures attention better than static content and enhances audience engagement.



Additionally, combining interactive content with other marketing tactics has been effective for 79% of marketers, improving message retention and signifying a significant shift in marketing strategies.

79% of marketers have highlighted that interactive content has the advantage of being highly reusable, encouraging repeat readership.5 75% of marketers have recognized that non-gated interactive content provides a glimpse of the brand and nurtures leads.5 68% of marketers have indicated that interactive content simplifies repurposing passive content.5 Notably, interactive content has been shown to generate twice as many conversions compared to passive content.11 Among marketers, interactive assessments are the most commonly used type of content, with 54% employing them in their strategies.5 The top five most effective types of interactive content for the top of the funnel (TOFU) are contests, games, quizzes, interactive infographics, and assessments.5 For the middle of the funnel (MOFU), the top five most effective types of interactive content are calculators, interactive white papers, interactive eBooks, interactive lookbooks, and wizards.5 Interactive content is most commonly used on landing pages, social media platforms, microsites, and blogs.5 Configurators are the most effective type of interactive content for the bottom of the funnel.5 Most B2C content specialists, a whopping 70%, indicate that they adopt a strategic approach to content marketing, with documented strategies in place for 39% of them.13 For 65% of B2C marketers, addressing the specific needs of their customers takes precedence over creating sales and promotional content.13

Challenges that B2B marketers face with interactive content

A significant 62% of B2C marketers emphasize their unique positioning by distinctively designing their content compared to their competitors.13 About 49% of B2C content creators tailor their content to align with various buyer stages, recognizing the importance of catering to different customer journey phases.13 Over the past year, shorter-form articles, typically at most 3,000 words long, have been the preferred content type for B2C marketers.13 Regarding distribution platforms, B2C marketers favor their organization's website (89%), followed by blogs (68%) and email newsletters (67%).13 B2C marketers extract vital performance insights using the following five primary metrics: website interaction levels (67%), conversion rates (65%), email engagement metrics (63%), web traffic statistics (62%), and social media data analysis (58%).14

An increasing number of marketers are experiencing the need to generate great conversions for their target audience to distinguish themselves in a competitive landscape.

Consequently, the popularity of interactive content marketing is on the rise, as it provides a means to achieve this goal.

Interactive video statistics

Interactive video is a multimedia experience that allows viewers to actively engage with the content rather than simply watching it passively.

It combines traditional video elements with interactive elements, such as clickable buttons, hotspots, quizzes, branching narratives, and other interactive features that enable users to choose and influence the direction of the video's storyline or content.

Approximately 35% of marketing professionals indicate a rise in conversions, with 25% experiencing increased sales when employing interactive video.15 78% of survey participants noted that interactive videos outperformed standard videos in driving online sales.16 Around 64.3% of surveyed preferred live-action interactive videos over animated ones.16 Presently, 20% of marketers are already using interactive video, and an additional 12% are in the process of implementing it.11 Shoppable videos have the potential to boost viewers' purchase intent by a remarkable 9 times.17 A notable 68% of marketers anticipate the growing importance of interactive video in the future.11 An impressive 93% of marketers concur that interactive content effectively educates buyers to some degree.11 Since the onset of the pandemic, approximately 70% of consumers have shown an interest in shoppertainment.18 A majority of marketers, around 67%, believe that repurposing interactive content is a straightforward process.2 Most marketers, accounting for 66%, believe that the primary advantage of interactive videos is the heightened engagement level, while 44% identify longer viewing times as the key benefit.15 Interactive videos have demonstrated their ability to enhance various aspects of performance: increasing conversion rates by 25%, boosting lead generation by 18%, driving web traffic by 21%, generating 11% more referrals, and improving sales figures by 14%.15 A substantial 43% of consumers prefer interactive video content because it allows them to select and view the specific information they are interested in.19

Interactive video reshapes marketing and boosts conversions and sales. Its success in online sales, especially in real-time, is prompting many marketers to adopt this medium for its significant impact on viewers' purchase intent.



Shoppable videos, a popular aspect of interactive content, have thrived with the emergence of 'shoppertainment.' Acknowledged for their educational value, these videos are becoming increasingly central to marketing strategies, valued for their repurpose and ability to enhance engagement and viewing duration.



Excelling in various key performance metrics, interactive videos offer consumers control over content selection, making them a pivotal element in modern marketing.

According to 70% of marketers, interactive videos exhibit strong conversion performance, falling into "convert well" or "convert very well."15 For 28% of marketers, the return on investment (ROI) from interactive video content is rated as either "good" or "great," while 30% hold a neutral perspective on it.15 Interactive videos achieve a 36% higher viewership completion rate than linear videos.15 Performance management software industries achieved a remarkable increase in engagement by 642% and an 189% boost in views by incorporating interactive content in collaboration with influencers.1 When assessing the effectiveness of their interactive content, 53% of marketers rely on website traffic metrics, while 48% use social shares as a key performance indicator.13 Interactive content demonstrates 52.6% higher engagement levels than static content.20 On average, buyers dedicate 13 minutes to consuming interactive content, surpassing the 8.5 minutes spent on static content.20 A significant majority, 77% of marketers, believe that interactive content possesses high reusability potential, which can lead to increased traffic through multiple exposures.21 The consensus among 73% of marketers is that interactive content notably improves message retention.21 87% of B2B marketers concur that interactive content captures the reader's attention more effectively than static content.21 Nearly half, 47% of marketers, rank interactive content among the top three most engaging types of videos.22 Interactive video ranks as the fifth best-performing marketing channel for ROI, trailing behind product-related, humorous, trendy, and behind-the-scenes videos.22 A notable 47% of marketers consider interactive content one of the most potent tools for generating leads.22

Most popular global interactive video content

Content type Percentage (%) Any kind of video content 92% Music videos 49% Comedy, meme, or viral videos 35% Tutorial or how-to videos 28% Product review videos 25% Sport clips or highlight videos 26% Gaming videos 24% Influencer videos and vlogs 23%

Electronics suppliers achieved an impressive lead submission rate of 64% through interactive content.1 The majority, 75% of marketers, discovered that non-gated interactive content was beneficial in facilitating a more advanced level of lead nurturing.21 A significant 86% of buyers prefer interactive content that’s available on demand.1 Companies experiencing rapid growth generate 40% more revenue from personalization than companies with slower growth rates.23 Interactive content has the potential to boost user activity by an astonishing 591%, primarily because it maintains the viewer's focus on the content.15 The influence of interactive video advertisements on purchase intent is an impressive 9 times greater than that of non-interactive videos.17

The data and statistics presented emphasize the growing significance of interactive content in the marketing landscape. Marketers increasingly recognize the benefits of interactive videos, which include higher engagement rates, improved conversion rates, and enhanced message retention.

Frequently asked questions

What’s interactive content? Interactive content is digital content that engages users in two-way communication or interaction rather than static. It allows users to actively participate in the content, such as quizzes, polls, surveys, games, and more.

Why’s interactive content important? Interactive content enhances user engagement, encourages participation, and provides valuable insights into user preferences and behaviors. It can also make content more memorable and shareable.

What are some common types of interactive content? Common types of interactive content include quizzes, surveys, polls, videos, calculators, games, infographics, and storytelling.

How can businesses use interactive content for marketing? Businesses can use interactive content for marketing by creating engaging quizzes to collect user data. Other content types to use include interactive product tours to showcase their offerings, contests to boost user engagement and more. Interactive content is a powerful tool for lead generation and brand promotion.

What are the benefits of using interactive content in e-learning? Interactive content in e-learning can enhance learner engagement, improve retention of information, and provide immediate feedback to learners. It can also simulate real-world scenarios for better learning outcomes.

Sources