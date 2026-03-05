Linearity Curve 6.8 introduces Glass Effect!

Linearity 6.8 introduces one of the most visually exciting additions to Linearity Curve - Glass Effect. This new effect makes it easy to create translucent materials with refraction, dispersion and lighting.

Alongside this new visual capability, we’ve improved several everyday interactions across the application: from editing and adjusting text more fluidly to making artboards easier to place and select.

Let’s walk through what’s new.

One of the biggest highlights of 6.8 is the new Glass Effect, allowing designers to create beautiful translucent surfaces directly inside Linearity Curve.

This effect behaves similarly to modern glassmorphism materials used in many interfaces today.

You can apply it to shapes placed above content, like a rectangle above text or images, to create a refracted glass look that reacts to the design beneath it.

What you can control

The Glass effect settings in the Inspector gives you precise control over the material:

Frostness: controls how blurred the background becomes.

controls how blurred the background becomes. Refraction: distorts the background content through the glass surface.

distorts the background content through the glass surface. Depth: adjusts the perceived thickness of the material.

adjusts the perceived thickness of the material. Dispersion: splits light into subtle color shifts for a prismatic effect.

splits light into subtle color shifts for a prismatic effect. Light Angle: defines the direction of the simulated light source.

defines the direction of the simulated light source. Light Intensity: controls how strong the lighting effect appears.

Together these settings make it possible to create everything from subtle frosted panels to vibrant glass-style UI elements.

To use it, simply place a shape above your content and enable Glass in the Effects section to start experimenting.

Currently, the Glass Effect can be applied to vector shapes and text objects. Raster images are not supported yet.

Several common layer actions are now easier to find.

Previously, some of these controls were located in different menus depending on the device. In 6.8, they are now available directly in the Layout section of the Style Inspector on both macOS and iPad, making them quicker to access while working on your design.

This includes actions such as:

Group / Ungroup

Move layer to front or back

Mask / Unmask

Repeat actions

Keeping these controls in the Layout section makes the Inspector more consistent across devices and keeps important structure actions in one place.

Creating artboards is now much more predictable.

Previously, when the Artboard Tool was active, you didn’t see how large the artboard would be until after placing it.

Now, Curve shows a preview outline under the cursor before insertion.

Selecting empty artboards is now far more intuitive.

If an artboard contains no elements:

Clicking anywhere inside the artboard selects it

Hovering inside the artboard highlights it

Clicking the title also selects it

If an artboard contains elements:

Clicking an element selects the element

Clicking empty background space does not select the artboard

Clicking the title selects the artboard

As always, we fixed a number of smaller issues behind the scenes:

Several minor crashes resolved

Improved overall stability

Small interface inconsistencies polished

We’re also working on Super Resolution, a new feature that will allow you to upscale images while preserving clarity and detail.

This will make it easier to work with lower-resolution assets and prepare images for larger layouts without losing quality.

Superresolution will be arriving in an upcoming update and we’re excited to share more soon.

Update to the latest version of Linearity Curve 6.8 to start designing with the new Glass Effect and enjoy smoother text editing, improved artboard controls and a more consistent Inspector on macOS and iPad.

