Join The Linearity Discord community!

By Nadya Kunze
1 minute
We’ve officially launched Linearity Discord community!

If you’re using Linearity Curve or Move (or just curious about what we’re building), this is the place to be.

Why join?

  • Talk directly with our team
  • Share ideas and suggest features
  • Report bugs
  • See what we’re working on
  • Meet other people using Linearity

Simple as that.

A place for real feedback

Discord gives us a simple way to stay close to what you’re experiencing. Think talking to the Linearity CEO is impossible? It’s not.

We’re reading, listening and taking notes.

If you prefer sharing structured feedback, you can always post it here:

Join the Community

If you care about where Linearity is going, this is your place.

See you there 🧡

