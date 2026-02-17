Join The Linearity Discord community!
By Nadya Kunze
1 minute
We’ve officially launched Linearity Discord community!
If you’re using Linearity Curve or Move (or just curious about what we’re building), this is the place to be.
Why join?
- Talk directly with our team
- Share ideas and suggest features
- Report bugs
- See what we’re working on
- Meet other people using Linearity
Simple as that.
A place for real feedback
Discord gives us a simple way to stay close to what you’re experiencing. Think talking to the Linearity CEO is impossible? It’s not.
We’re reading, listening and taking notes.
If you prefer sharing structured feedback, you can always post it here:
Join the Community
If you care about where Linearity is going, this is your place.
See you there 🧡
App of the Day
6.1K ratings
Get Started for free
Design in Curve.
Create sharp, scalable designs with intuitive tools for logos, illustrations, and professional branding.Download Now
Animate in Move.
Effortlessly create animations for social media, online ads, and motion graphics.Download Now
Trusted and used by leading brands