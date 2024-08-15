Here at Linearity, we’re dedicated to delivering powerful tools that revolutionize the design process. In June, we launched AI Backgrounds, a game-changing tool that uses AI to instantly generate custom photo backgrounds. And now, we’re continuing to improve your photo editing abilities with the new Magic Eraser for Linearity Curve.

What is the Magic Eraser?

With Magic Eraser, you can easily remove any unwanted blemishes, objects, people, text, logos, and more from any photo instantly. And you don’t need to worry about filling in the empty space—our software will automatically interrupt the surrounding content and fill it automatically.

That means you have the flexibility to work with any photo. No need to reshoot or hunt for a better image—just grab what you’ve got and clean it up with the Magic Eraser.

How does it work?

Anyone familiar with Photoshop’s 'content-aware' fill function knows how tedious and time-consuming photo editing can be. But with Linearity Curve’s Magic Eraser, the process is easier and faster than ever. Simply swipe over unwanted elements, and Magic Eraser instantly fills the gaps with perfectly matched pixels, making your edits seamless and saving you valuable time.

Just follow these steps:

Open a photo you want to edit in Linearity Curve Select the Magic Eraser tool in the Toolbar Glide your stylus or cursor over the unwanted area, and it will be instantly removed once you release your pen or finger Watch as Magic Eraser uses machine learning to analyze the photo and instantly fill the blank space.

Magic Eraser use cases

Magic Eraser is a game-changer for anyone looking to improve their photos quickly and easily. Whether you’re fixing up personal snapshots, refining product photos, or cleaning up pictures for social media, this tool makes it a breeze. Let's dive into some ways you can use Magic Eraser to make your photos look their best.

Erase unwanted objects

Sometimes, unwanted objects can creep into your photos, disrupting the composition and aesthetic. Whether it’s a stray piece of litter, an out-of-place sign, or any other intrusive element, Magic Eraser can help. Simply glide over the object with your cursor or stylus, and watch it disappear, leaving behind a harmonious and balanced photo.

Edit out logos or text

Branding, text, and logos can sometimes clutter the visual appeal of your images. If you need to remove a logo from a product shot or eliminate any branded content for a more neutral presentation, Magic Eraser is your go-to solution. It allows you to swiftly erase logos and text, ensuring your photos are versatile.

Clean up imperfections

The Magic Eraser tool is perfect for tidying up minor imperfections in your photos. Whether it's a small blemish on a subject’s face, dust on a lens, or any other minor flaw, Magic Eraser can quickly remove these elements with a quick swipe of your stylus or cursor.

Remove photo bombers

Capturing the perfect shot in a public place can be challenging, especially when unintentional people wander into your frame. With Magic Eraser, you can easily eliminate these pesky photo bombers, leaving you with a clean, distraction-free image.

Update your Linearity Curve software today to try out the Magic Eraser.