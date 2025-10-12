When you meet Carina Exner, you get the sense that creativity and calm coexist perfectly in her world. She’s a German art and economics student who divides her time between Germany and the sun-washed cafés of Mallorca, a sketchbook always within reach and an iPad never far from her espresso.

Her creative life started to take shape during a school year abroad in New Zealand, where she first explored art and design more deeply. “That’s when I discovered how much I love visual storytelling,” she says. “I liked how you could communicate a feeling with color and shape, without needing words.”

🍊 You can find more of her work and inspiration on Instagram: @carinaexner

Back then, Carina experimented with different tools — sketching, painting, even dabbling in digital art. But it wasn’t until a few years later, during her university design course in 2023, that she found a tool that clicked: Linearity Curve.