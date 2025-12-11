Store Your Files Locally with Linearity Pro

With Linearity Pro, you can now choose where your files live. Save designs directly on your device, in iCloud, or in any local folder, and decide when (or if) they sync with Linearity Cloud.

Many of you told us that while cloud storage is useful, it shouldn’t be the only option. " Let me store my files where I want,” you said. You want the flexibility to decide how and where your work is stored:

The freedom to choose where your files live

More control over your work , even when you’re offline

, even when you’re offline Less reliance on a single way of working

We heard you. And today, we’re excited to announce: with Linearity Pro, you can now choose to store files locally.