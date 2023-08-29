Do's and don'ts of social media post design

With the radical rise and overwhelming presence of digitization, social media post design has become a critical skill for businesses. As social media platforms and channels continue to evolve, how we engage with an audience through visual content has taken center stage.

Effective content design seamlessly melds creativity, strategy, and authenticity to capture the fleeting attention span of users scrolling through their preferred social media channels. A well-crafted post can convey messages, evoke emotions, and leave a lasting impression in just a few seconds. It's the digital equivalent of a first impression, and nailing it requires a healthy helping of finesse.

Social media posts present themselves in many styles, each tailored to the unique dynamics of various platforms. From the concise and punchy micro-posts of Twitter to the visually immersive stories of Instagram and the professional demeanor of LinkedIn, each platform demands a distinct approach. Picture-perfect images, eye-catching infographics, engaging videos, and even interactive polls – the spectrum of visual content is as diverse as the audiences they cater to.

That’s where our insightful exploration of the crucial do's and don'ts about social media post design comes into play. We'll unravel the key principles that shape captivating posts and foster meaningful connections. As we delve deeper into the nuances of social media post design, we'll look at the elements that separate the thumb-stopping content from the doom-scrolling abyss.

Things to consider when designing content

Meticulous attention to detail is paramount when crafting assets that leave a lasting impression on a brand’s target audience. To make a resounding impact, several crucial factors demand designers' and marketing design teams’ consideration.

Social media image sizes

The canvas for each social media platform vary, and using the correct image and video dimensions is crucial to avoid distorted visuals or awkward cropping. From the square imagery of Instagram to the horizontal visuals of Facebook, each platform has distinct requirements. As social media platforms constantly introduce new content types or rebrand, staying abreast of the latest social media dimensions will ensure your captivating visuals retain their charm.

Color theory

Color selection for social media posts goes beyond aesthetics; it's a direct extension of your brand's essence. By maintaining a cohesive color palette, you not only enhance your visual identity but also create a subconscious connection with your content. Vibrant reds can radiate youthful exuberance, while soothing blues evoke a sense of calm. Carefully align your palette with your brand's personality to resonate with your target audience.

Moreover, colors can effectively convey seasonal themes, celebrate holidays, and highlight special brand occasions, adding depth and meaning to your overall marketing strategy.

Visuals with purpose

The imagery you use should be eye-catching and directly relate to your message. Be it a striking photograph, an engaging infographic, or a thought-provoking illustration – each element should serve a purpose in conveying your brand narrative. A harmonious blend of text and visuals can amplify the impact of your message and resonate with your followers on a deeper level.

Typography matters

The fonts you employ can subtly convey the tone of your content. While fancy fonts might catch the eye, readability should remain paramount. Ensure that your chosen fonts are easy to read across different devices and sizes. Striking a balance between aesthetics and legibility will create a seamless reading experience that encourages your audience to delve deeper into your content.

Tips for designing double-tap-worthy social media graphics

The power of visually striking design assets cannot be underestimated. These thumb-stopping visuals have the potential to captivate your audience, elicit engagement, and ultimately drive your message home. Here are a few tips for crafting social media graphics that command a coveted double tap.

Leverage social media templates

The age-old adage "work smarter, not harder" rings true when it comes to social media graphic design. Many social media graphics creators, as well as our own software, offer a plethora of pre-designed templates tailored to different formats and platforms. Utilizing these templates not only saves time but also ensures your graphics adhere to the optimal dimensions, giving you a head start in creating visually appealing content.

Prioritize visual consistency

Your social media graphics are not solitary warriors; they're part of a larger visual narrative that represents your brand. Maintaining a consistent visual identity across your posts fosters recognition and strengthens your brand's image. From color schemes to typography choices, each element should harmonize with your overall aesthetic, creating a seamless scroll that leaves your audience eager for more.

Emphasize clarity and simplicity

Amidst the fast-scrolling chaos, clarity reigns supreme. Keep your message succinct and easy to comprehend at a glance. Overcrowded visuals can lead to confusion and disinterest. Strive for simplicity that conveys your message effectively. A clean layout, aesthetic yet legible fonts, and judicious use of negative space can make your graphics more approachable and shareable.

Incorporate visual storytelling

Effective social media design assets tell a story within the constraints of a single frame. Craft a narrative that resonates with your audience's emotions, aspirations, or pain points. Whether it's a step-by-step guide, a before-and-after transformation, or a compelling visual metaphor, storytelling adds depth to your graphics, making them more relatable and share-worthy.

How the algorithm affects the success of social media content

Believe it or not, the algorithm plays a pivotal role in shaping the success of content designs. While a strategic social media presence contributes significantly to a brand’s impact, comprehending the inner workings of algorithms is pivotal to unlocking success on diverse platforms.

Algorithms are programmed to discern and spotlight content that resonates with users. As a social media designer or marketing design team, comprehending these algorithmic nuances empowers you to craft posts tailored to algorithmic preferences.

Remain attuned to preferred content formats

Staying in sync with shifting trends within a social platform’s algorithm is essential. Not so long ago, platforms like Instagram and Facebook placed a premium on static imagery but now gravitate towards dynamic content formats such as carousels and bite-sized videos. Conversely, TikTok, a video-first platform, in September 2022, launched a feature that allows creators to post up to 35 static photos in a carousel similar to Instagram.

Crafting your social media strategy to harness these favored formats can yield substantial benefits. willingness to pivot your design methods in response to algorithmic currents ensures your content remains relevant to your audience. Producing designs that the algorithm favors will ultimately result in heightened visibility and increased engagement potential.

Censorship and artistic guardrails

To ensure user safety and content appropriateness, social media algorithms analyze image content for potential violations, like violence, explicit material, or hate speech. When crafting a social media post, understanding which images or subject matter has the potential to be viewed as offensive versus edgy can have a huge impact on a piece of content’s success.

During the 90’s and 2000’s, many brands used shock value to drive attention. Today, this kind of social media campaign would be flagged by the algorithm. Even if the algorithm initially fails to detect anything inappropriate, users are able to report imagery which results in the platform removing the design.

By considering the algorithm's image recognition technology, designers can strategically compose visuals that avoid explicit elements. This approach prevents content from being flagged by the system, safeguarding the visibility of the social media account's posts. Moreover, these algorithms significantly impact user engagement. As they prioritize non-violent and pertinent content, they directly influence a post's reach. Graphic designers must create visually appealing social graphics that align with algorithmic preferences, thus increasing the likelihood of the content being seen by a larger audience.

Top social media design trends

Following social media design trends go beyond mere aesthetics; they can positively influence the success of a social media marketing strategy. By harnessing these trends in social posts, you can create visually compelling and strategically effective content that captures attention and fosters meaningful connections.

Minimalistic marvels

The philosophy of "less is more" has found its way into social media design. Embracing minimalistic elements such as clean lines, ample whitespace, and a restrained color palette can make your content stand out by delivering a clear and focused message amid the digital clutter.

Gen-Z and Y2K aesthetics

The visual culture of today's social media landscape is heavily influenced by the distinctive styles of Gen-Z and the nostalgic Y2K era. Bold colors, playful designs, and retro elements are gaining prominence, capturing the attention of younger audiences and adding a trendy twist to your content.

Dynamic motion graphics

Infusing your posts with dynamic motion graphics, from captivating animations to subtle cinematography, adds a layer of interactivity that appeals to modern audiences. This trend aligns well with platforms emphasizing short-form videos, helping your content shine amidst the fast-paced scrolling. Empower marketing teams to execute animations effortlessly with Linearity Move and social media graphics tools like Linearity Curve.

Immersive augmented reality (AR)

The realm of social media is rapidly expanding into augmented reality, offering users interactive experiences. Utilizing AR elements in your posts, like interactive filters or product demonstrations, can create a captivating and immersive experience that lingers in users' minds.

Bold typography and captivating fonts

Typography is no longer confined to conveying messages; it's a design element in its own right. Experimenting with bold, expressive fonts can add a unique visual flavor to your content, drawing attention and conveying emotions effectively. Leveraging design tools like Linearity Curve, Canva Pro, Adobe Express, and other social media post makers can streamline this process, ensuring a uniform look and feel.

AI-powered innovation

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping social media content design. AI tools can analyze user preferences, generate personalized posts, assist in design creation, and even curate relevant stock images. Integrating AI into your social media strategy can enhance efficiency and streamline the design process.

Examples of effective social media designs

A captivating social media profile is akin to a digital identity, and a skilled social media designer wields the digital paintbrush to create stunning visuals and engaging virtual experiences.

Imagine a blank canvas transformed into a captivating social media poster that seamlessly integrates brand aesthetics with user preferences. The result? A meticulously curated profile that seamlessly weaves together product showcases, user-generated content, and interactive stories, generating an upsurge in engagement and sales.

Another example involves a nonprofit organization leveraging a striking social media design to raise awareness for a vital cause. The designer ingeniously combines impactful imagery, concise text, and a compelling call to action, resulting in a viral campaign that garners widespread support and contributions.

These hypotheticals underscore the pivotal role of a social media designer in transforming mundane visuals into powerful narratives. For some real-life examples, take a look below.

Mailchimp

Handwritten typography, doodles, retro filters, and Mailchimp-yellows. The designers at the famous email marketing company threw everything but the kitchen sink (in a good way) at an Instagram Reel post that announced the return of their Call Paul podcast. The eye-catching visuals garnered the brand a total of 431,000 views.

Olipop

To celebrate Andy Warhol's birthday, low-calorie soda brand Olipop commissioned illustrator and designer @crucidix, to create a version of the pop artist's famous 'Soup Cans' piece. Instead of soup cans, the social media designer brought the brand's iconic soda motifs to life with animation and a vibrant color palette.

iLoveCreatives

Carousels, motion graphics, fun fonts, and more. This creative education platform has nailed the Gen-Z and millennial aesthetic that their audience of savvy freelancers love.

Netflix

The video-streaming giant's design team's carousel posts prove that storytelling is king. Their social media account features carousels that contain basic fonts and emotive screenshots from their most-loved shows. The brand has mastered the art of garnering engagement as their posts always receive a flurry of comments from social media users.

Crafting connections beyond pixels

Design holds the power to transcend pixels and screens. Each pixel, color, and choice of brushstroke on a canvas shapes the social media user's experience.

In the intricate tapestry of the digital age, the mastery of social media post design has become an indispensable craft, an art that weaves together creativity, strategy, and authenticity. Navigating the currents of algorithms and trends, we discovered that successful social media design is more than a fleeting moment; it's a continuous dance of adaptation and innovation.

And, as we journeyed through the diverse landscape of visual content, from Gen-Z aesthetics to immersive AR experiences, a compelling narrative emerged – one of design's profound impact on the digital realm.

