The Best Vector Design Software for Beginners (Especially on Apple Devices)
Looking for the best vector design software for beginners? Compare top tools for Mac and iPad and see why Linearity Curve is the easiest way to start designing.
By Eoin
1 minute
Getting started with vector design can feel intimidating. Between complicated interfaces and steep learning curves, many new users struggle to find the right place to begin. But the good news? There are a few great tools out there that are perfect for beginners — and especially friendly if you’re working on a Mac, iPad, or even iPhone.
So what’s the best vector design software for beginners? That depends on your device, budget, and how deep you want to go into design. In this post, we’ll break down some of the most popular options for Apple users.
What to Look for in Beginner Vector Software
Before we dive into the list, here’s what matters most when choosing beginner vector design software:
- Ease of use – An intuitive interface you can learn without hours of tutorials
- Affordability – Especially if you’re not ready for pricey subscriptions
- Compatibility – Works seamlessly on macOS and iPadOS
- Core features – Basic tools like pen, shape, typography, export to SVG/PDF
- Room to grow – Something that won’t limit you as you improve
Let’s take a look at the top options.
1. Linearity Curve (formerly Vectornator) – Best Overall for Beginners
Platforms: macOS, iPadOS, iOS
Price: Free (Pro features available with a subscription $79/year for all platforms or $12,99/month)
Linearity Curve (formerly Vectornator) is widely considered the best vector design software for beginners, and it’s not hard to see why. It combines a clean interface with powerful vector tools and it’s fully optimized for Apple devices.
If you’re on iPad, you’ll love the touch gestures, Apple Pencil support, and smooth UI. On Mac, it feels like a native design app. You can create logos, icons, illustrations, or social media graphics without dealing with clunky menus or steep learning curves.
Even better: Curve is completely is packed with features like Auto Trace (for turning raster images into vectors instantly), flexible path editing, color controls, typography tools, and real-time collaboration.
Vector Design That Feels Effortless
2. Adobe Illustrator
– Industry Standard, But a Steep Learning Curve
Platforms: macOS, iPadOS
Price: $22.99/month (iPad), $20.99–$59.99/month (desktop plans)
If you want to dive deep into professional design work, Illustrator is the long-time industry leader. But it’s not the best vector design software for beginners. While powerful, the interface can be overwhelming at first, and it’s definitely on the pricey side if you’re just experimenting.
That said, Illustrator on iPad is more beginner-friendly than the desktop version and offers essential tools in a cleaner layout. Still, you’ll need some patience and a budget.
3. Affinity Designer
Platforms: macOS, iPadOS
Price: $69.99 one-time for Mac / $18.49 for iPad
Affinity Designer is a middle-ground choice. It’s a one-time purchase, offers full vector editing tools, and runs well on both Mac and iPad. However, the learning curve is steeper than Linearity Curve.
There’s no Auto Trace feature like in Curve, and the UI isn’t quite as beginner-focused, but if you want long-term growth and don’t mind paying upfront, Affinity is worth a look.
4. Amadine – Lightweight and Beginner-Friendly
Platforms: macOS, iPadOS
Price: $29.99 (Mac), $9.99/year or $19.99 lifetime (iPad)
Amadine is a lightweight vector design app made for beginners and hobbyists. It has a friendly interface and covers the basics well: shapes, text, path editing, and layer management. While it doesn’t have advanced features like Auto Trace or team collaboration, it’s an affordable and approachable tool.
Still, when comparing it to Linearity Curve, it feels limited over time.
Why Linearity Curve Stands Out
When it comes to the best vector design software for beginners, Linearity Curve checks more boxes than any other option—especially if you’re working on Apple devices.
Here’s what sets it apart:
- Free to use — no barrier to entry, no time limit with some features available with a Pro plan.
- Auto Trace — instantly turn hand drawings, logos, or photos into editable vectors
- Cross-device support — switch between iPad, Mac, and even iPhone without missing a beat
- Clean, modern interface — made to be picked up and used by real people, not just pros
- Real-time collaboration — share files with your team or client instantly
Whether you’re just starting out in vector design or looking to convert your sketches, artwork, or ideas into scalable visuals, Linearity Curve offers a smooth, beginner-friendly experience that grows with you.
There are plenty of tools out there, but only a few that make vector design actually fun to learn. If you’re new to the space and looking for the best vector design software for beginners, start with something that gives you freedom.
Linearity Curve is built for Apple users, and designed to take you from your first shape to your first full project—without getting in your way.
