Threads Size Guide 2026: image, video and profile dimensions

In 2026, Threads image sizes follow Meta's familiar Instagram system — the recommended post image size is 1080×1350px (4:5 portrait), profile photos are 320×320px displayed as a circle, videos are 1080×1920px (9:16), and carousels support up to 10 images per post. This guide covers exact dimensions, file limits, and practical tips for every Threads image type.

Image type Post image (portrait) Recommended size 1080 × 1350 px Aspect ratio 4:5 Max file size 100MB Image type Post image (square) Recommended size 1080 × 1080 px Aspect ratio 1:1 Max file size 100MB Image type Post image (landscape) Recommended size 1200 × 628 px Aspect ratio 1.91:1 Max file size 100MB Image type Post image (vertical) Recommended size 1200 × 628 px Aspect ratio 1.91:1 Max file size 100MB Image type Post image (vertical) Recommended size 1080 × 1920 px Aspect ratio 9:16 Max file size 100MB Image type Profile photo Recommended size 320 × 320 px Aspect ratio 1:1 (displayed as circle) Max file size 10MB Image type Video Recommended size 1080 × 1920 px Aspect ratio 9:16 Max file size 1GB Image type Carousel (per slide) Recommended size 1080 × 1350 px Aspect ratio 4:5 Max file size 100MB per slide Image type Link preview image Recommended size 1200 × 600 px Aspect ratio 2:1 Max file size — Image type Recommended size Aspect ratio Max file size Post image (portrait) 1080 × 1350 px 4:5 100MB Post image (square) 1080 × 1080 px 1:1 100MB Post image (landscape) 1200 × 628 px 1.91:1 100MB Post image (vertical) 1200 × 628 px 1.91:1 100MB Post image (vertical) 1080 × 1920 px 9:16 100MB Profile photo 320 × 320 px 1:1 (displayed as circle) 10MB Video 1080 × 1920 px 9:16 1GB Carousel (per slide) 1080 × 1350 px 4:5 100MB per slide Link preview image 1200 × 600 px 2:1 —

Accepted image formats: JPG, PNG, WEBP. Video formats: MP4, MOV (H.264 codec recommended).

For image size specifications across every major platform, the social media image sizes guide covers all platforms in one place.

Threads is Meta's text-based social platform, launched in 2023, it has grown to over 300 million monthly active users and established itself as the primary alternative to X (formerly Twitter). While Threads prioritises text conversation (posts support up to 500 characters, with text attachments up to 10,000 characters), visual content significantly increases engagement and reach.

Threads is deeply integrated with Instagram. Your profile photo, username, and verification status carry over from Instagram automatically. You can cross-post to Instagram Stories directly from Threads, and both platforms share the same image processing pipeline — which means the dimensions you use for Instagram feed posts work on Threads too.

Unlike Instagram, Threads doesn't enforce strict aspect ratio rules — the app displays images at their original dimensions without cropping. But choosing the right dimensions still matters: portrait formats take up significantly more feed space on mobile and consistently outperform square or landscape images in engagement.

Portrait 4:5 images take up more vertical screen space in the Threads feed than square images, the difference in feed presence is immediately visible.

Recommended upload size: 320 × 320 px

Display shape: circle

Aspect ratio: 1:1

Max file size: 10MB

Your Threads profile photo syncs automatically from your Instagram account. If you change your Instagram profile photo, it updates on Threads too. You can manually override this and set a different photo specifically for Threads, but the default behaviour is linked.

The profile photo appears at a small size next to every post and comment — keep the design simple, high-contrast, and recognisable at very small display sizes. A logo or face that fills the circle clearly works better than a complex illustration or group photo.

Practical tips:

Upload at the full 320×320px for the sharpest display — smaller uploads will appear soft

Keep all critical content well within the circle — the circular crop removes the corners

Use PNG for logos; JPG for photographs

If you manage both a personal and brand account, use a consistent profile photo across Threads and Instagram for instant recognisability

Threads doesn't crop images — it displays them at their original aspect ratio. This means you have real flexibility in what you upload. But some formats work significantly better than others.

Size: 1080 × 1350 px

Aspect ratio: 4:5

Max file size: 100MB

Portrait is the recommended format for Threads in 2026. It takes up the most vertical space in the mobile feed — which is how almost all Threads users consume content — and consistently drives higher engagement than square or landscape images. If you already create 4:5 images for Instagram, these post directly to Threads without any resizing.

Size: 1080 × 1080 px

Aspect ratio: 1:1

Max file size: 100MB

Square is the safe, versatile option — good for product photography, brand graphics, and content that doesn't work well in portrait. Takes up less feed space than 4:5 but works consistently across all devices. Also easy to repurpose from Instagram.

Size: 1080 × 1920 px

Aspect ratio: 9:16

Max file size: 100MB

Full vertical format fills the entire mobile screen — dramatic and attention-grabbing for strong visual content. Works well for repurposed Instagram Reels covers, editorial photography, and high-impact brand imagery. Less suited to text-heavy graphics because the tall format gives text very little natural hierarchy.

Size: 1200 × 628 px

Aspect ratio: 1.91:1

Max file size: 100MB

Landscape is the weakest performer on Threads because it takes up the least vertical feed space on mobile. Use it only when the content genuinely requires a horizontal orientation — wide product shots, panoramic photography, or infographics that don't translate to portrait format.

How the four supported aspect ratios compare in the Threads feed, portrait 4:5 takes up the most space, landscape the least.

Recommended size: 1080 × 1920 px (9:16 vertical)

Maximum duration: 5 minutes

Maximum file size: 1GB

Accepted formats: MP4, MOV

Recommended codec: H.264

Threads supports videos up to 5 minutes long — significantly longer than Instagram Reels (90 seconds). Videos auto-play muted in the feed, so the first 2–3 seconds need to communicate the value visually without relying on audio.

Threads also supports 4:5 (1080×1350px) and 1:1 (1080×1080px) video formats for feed posts — use these when you're repurposing content that wasn't originally shot vertically. The 9:16 format is recommended for new content created specifically for Threads because it fills the mobile screen completely.

Video design tips:

Add captions or text overlays — most users watch muted

Keep the most important visual content in the upper two-thirds of the frame — the Threads username and UI appear at the top

Short videos (15–30 seconds) drive the most engagement despite the 5-minute limit

Use the same 9:16 assets from Instagram Reels — they cross-post seamlessly

Recommended size per slide: 1080 × 1350 px (4:5)

Maximum slides: 10 images or videos (or a mix of both)

Max file size per slide: 100MB

Carousels on Threads work the same way as Instagram carousels — users swipe through multiple images in a single post. All slides adopt the aspect ratio of the first image, so the first slide's dimensions determine the format for the entire carousel. If you mix portrait and square images, the first image's ratio wins.

You can mix images and videos within a single carousel — a useful format for before/after sequences, product showcases, and step-by-step tutorials.

Carousel tips:

Design all slides at the same dimensions for a consistent, professional appearance

Use the first slide as a hook — it's what users see before swiping

Carousels consistently outperform single images in Threads engagement — the swipe mechanic signals interaction to the algorithm

Number your slides (1/5, 2/5) so users know how many images to expect

Threads carousels support up to 10 slides, all slides adopt the aspect ratio of the first image.

Because Threads and Instagram share Meta's infrastructure and image processing pipeline, the same image assets work on both platforms without resizing:

Format Portrait feed post Instagram 1080 × 1350 px (4:5) Threads 1080 × 1350 px (4:5) Format Square feed post Instagram 1080 × 1080 px (1:1) Threads 1080 × 1080 px (1:1) Format Stories / Reels Instagram 1080 × 1920 px (9:16) Threads 1080 × 1920 px (9:16) Format Carousel Instagram Up to 10 slides Threads Up to 10 slides Format Instagram Threads Portrait feed post 1080 × 1350 px (4:5) 1080 × 1350 px (4:5) Square feed post 1080 × 1080 px (1:1) 1080 × 1080 px (1:1) Stories / Reels 1080 × 1920 px (9:16) 1080 × 1920 px (9:16) Carousel Up to 10 slides Up to 10 slides

If you're already creating content for Instagram, you can post the same assets directly to Threads without any additional resizing. The 4:5 portrait format performs best on both platforms, design once at 1080×1350px and you're covered for both.

You can also share Threads posts directly to Instagram Stories, and Instagram posts can be cross-posted to Threads from within the Instagram app.

Prioritise mobile. Threads is an almost exclusively mobile platform. Every image decision should be evaluated on a phone screen first. Portrait formats, large text, and high-contrast visuals all work better on mobile than on desktop.

Keep text minimal and large. Threads is text-first — when you add an image, the text of your post appears above it. The image should complement the text, not repeat it. If the image includes text, keep it to a minimum and make it large enough to read at feed size without zooming.

Use PNG for graphics, JPG for photos. Meta compresses uploaded images — PNG preserves sharp edges better for logos and graphics with text. JPG at 85–90% quality is fine for photographs.

Authentic over polished. Threads rewards casual, conversational content more than Instagram's more curated aesthetic. Behind-the-scenes shots, candid photography, and real-time updates tend to outperform highly produced brand imagery. This doesn't mean low quality — it means appropriate-for-the-context quality.

Video gets algorithmic priority. Short vertical videos (under 60 seconds) receive more algorithmic distribution than static images on Threads. If you're creating video content for Instagram Reels, repurpose it for Threads, the format is identical.

Hashtags are minimal on Threads. Unlike Instagram, Threads doesn't rely heavily on hashtag discovery. Use 1–2 relevant tags at most. The algorithm prioritises engagement and conversation rather than keyword tagging.

Linearity Curve is a vector design tool for Mac and iPad that makes creating social media assets fast and precise. For Threads, the key formats, 4:5 portrait (1080×1350px), square (1080×1080px), and 9:16 vertical (1080×1920px), are all supported as artboard presets, so you can start at the right dimensions without manual setup.

With Curve's Auto Trace feature, you can convert photographs and sketches into clean vector graphics for use across Threads carousels and profile imagery. Export as JPG for photographs or PNG for graphics with transparency, both formats are fully supported on Threads.

For animated Threads content, Linearity Move integrates directly with Curve, letting you animate static designs and export as MP4 for video posts.

Jumpstart your ideas with Linearity Curve — get started for free on Mac and iPad.