Learn how to create video content that's sized to perfectly fit the TikTok aspect ratio. Read our TikTok size guide to find out the best fit.

Graphic Dimensions Aspect Ratio File Format TikTok In-Feed Video 1080 x 1920 9:16 MP4 or MOV TikTok Stories 1080 x 1920 9:16 MP4 or MOV TikTok Profile Photo 200 x 200 1:1 JPG, or PNG TikTok In-Feed Ad Video 540 x 960, 640 x 640, or 960 x 540 9:16, 1:1, or 16:9 MP4, MOV, MPEG, 3GP, or AVI

TikTok is a competitive platform. For your content to see increased engagement, you must satisfy the illusive ‘TikTok Algorithm.’ That includes having videos that are sized perfectly for the platform.

Since its inception in 2016, TikTok has only increased in popularity. In fact, between the years 2019 and 2021, its active users in the US alone grew from 35.7 million to 86.9 million.

TikTok is currently a leader among the social media platform giants regarding short-form video content. It isn’t looking like it will be usurped from this position any time soon (sorry, Instagram Reels).

TikTok is a social platform built with creatives and creators in mind. However, that hasn’t stopped people of all backgrounds from flocking to the app.

It provides the perfect space to share short and sweet video content with your audience. Since TikTok has a wide range of active users, it’s unsurprising that the content on the platform falls into an even more comprehensive range of categories and niches.

The platform is jam-packed with a multitude of features that are on hand to help you make the best video you possibly can.

You can quickly edit your videos in the social media app by adding elements such as music, sound effects, filters, stickers, text, and more. It’s easy to see how users get carried away while creating their videos.

TikTok videos are a form of self-expression. However, one thing that all users should try to conform to is the dimensions and aspect ratio of their videos. Luckily, we are here to help you get your head around this.

Trust us.

Whether you’re a creative sharing your artwork progress videos, an up-and-coming influencer, a marketer who is running a brand account, or just your average Joe, knowing TikTok’s dimension requirements will make your videos better and your target audience happier.

This TikTok size guide will take you through the optimal video dimensions and aspect ratios for your TikTok videos and ads. We will also offer some pro tips to take your videos to another level.

Portrait or landscape

It’s time we answer the age-old question that anyone using the TikTok platform eventually asks themselves: “Do I publish my content in portrait or landscape orientation?”

While TikTok supports either video orientation, it is our advice to stick to portrait videos.

Why is that? TikTok is an app designed to be accessed via a mobile phone.

And how do you usually hold your smartphone while scrolling through the videos? You hold it upright. Therefore, videos should mimic the vertical screen and portrait orientation.

If you post a landscape video, you’re not taking full advantage of the entire screen space and risk your content getting lost among all the vertical videos.

Image Source: Wikimedia Commons

TikTok in-feed videos size

TikTok entered the market with a purpose.

To be a social media platform for sharing short-form video content. And they haven’t faltered or changed directions since their inception.

Since TikTok is all about videos, you should be all about getting your videos to look the best. A big part of that is the size dimensions and aspect ratio.

The size dimensions recommended by TikTok itself are 1080 x 1920 pixels with an aspect ratio of 9:16.

The aspect ratio of 9:16 indicates a portrait video. However, you can post horizontal videos with a landscape aspect ratio of 16:9 or even a video with an aspect ratio of 1:1. The downsides of this?

Since the video won’t take up the whole screen, you’ll most likely see black borders around your content when posted.

Posting video content that isn’t optimized in terms of size and correct ratio reduces the chances of your content landing on the “For You” page.

For those not in the know, the For You page on TikTok is like the holy grail of content. If you are lucky enough to have your content featured here, you’ll be in for a massive influx of views, likes, comments, and followers.

TikTok in-feed video size and formatting guide

Nobody wants to watch blurry videos where you can’t make out what’s going on.

This is why it is essential to stick to the optimal video resolution, dimensions, format, and size:

TikTok video size dimensions: 1080 x 1920 pixels

1080 x 1920 pixels TikTok video aspect ratio: 9:16

9:16 TikTok video format: MP4 or MOV

MP4 or MOV TikTok video maximum video file size: 287.6 MB in size on iOS and 72 MB in size on Android

287.6 MB in size on iOS and 72 MB in size on Android TikTok video maximum length: 180 seconds

Pro tips:

Even though the maximum length for a single video is now 180 seconds (or a 3-minute video), it is better for engagement if you don’t exceed 15 seconds. Any longer than that, and you risk your viewers losing interest. Edit your videos before uploading them to TikTok using a professional video editing app. This way, you can enhance your content in a way that looks professional. After that, you can use the editing features in the app to add additional elements. Film your videos in portrait mode from the get-go to reduce the editing you need. Add animated elements to your video to attract user attention.

TikTok stories size

Thanks to Snapchat and Instagram Stories, disappearing short-form content is extremely popular.

Unsurprisingly, TikTok has also cottoned onto this trend with the introduction of TikTok stories.

The beauty of TikTok stories is that they disappear from your profile after 24 hours and have a maximum time limit of 15 seconds.

These two aspects differentiate TikTok stories from your regular in-feed videos.

TikTok stories are a way to allow your followers a deeper and more personal look into your life beyond the camera. They are a great way to strengthen your relationships with your followers and improve loyalty among your follower ranks.

Like in-feed videos, the maximum dimensions for TikTok stories are 1080 x 1920 pixels, and the optimal aspect ratio is 9:16. You can post videos with a 1:1 and 16:9 ratio, too.

TikTok stories size and formatting guide

Apart from the maximum length, in terms of size and formatting, TikTok Stories are very similar to TikTok in-feed videos:

TikTok stories maximum video size dimensions: 1080 x 1920 pixels

1080 x 1920 pixels TikTok stories aspect ratio: 9:16

9:16 TikTok stories file format: MP4 or MOV

MP4 or MOV TikTok video maximum video file size: 287.6 MB in size on iOS and 72 MB in size on Android

287.6 MB in size on iOS and 72 MB in size on Android TikTok stories maximum length: 15 seconds

Pro tips:

The comments on TikTok stories are public, so make sure to respond to them when possible to show your audience that you are willing to interact with them and value what they say. Since the stories appear in sequence, we recommend posting bursts of shorter content (5 - 8 seconds each) rather than one long story. However, don’t get carried away and post hundreds of stories one after another. Keep the number of stories to 4 or 5, or you may see your viewers dropping off before the end. The content of TikTok stories is meant to be a more natural and almost behind-the-scenes look into your life, so don’t be afraid to have fun with your videos.

TikTok profile photo size

When a user decides to enter your profile on the TikTok app, they will first see your profile picture.

And when you post a video, what do they see on the right-hand side of the screen? Your profile picture. Better make it a good one, then.

TikTok profile photos are cropped into a small circle, making it hard to find the right image that truly captures your essence

You need an image that is clearly you (or represents you), even once shrunk to a smaller size. Talking about size, you’ll notice that the optimal size dimension for a TikTok profile picture is 200 x 200 pixels with an aspect ratio of 1:1.

Good news! A TikTok profile picture isn’t permanent. You can change it as often as you want to.

However, your profile picture does become part of your brand identity on TikTok. So be careful of changing it too often, as your followers may not recognize who’s posting.

TikTok profile photo size and formatting guide

We mentioned some of this information above, but seeing it in a nice neat list is always easier to understand (and remember), so here you go:

TikTok profile photo maximum size dimensions : 200 x 200 pixels

: 200 x 200 pixels TikTok profile photo aspect ratio : 1:1

: 1:1 TikTok profile photo file format : JPG or PNG

: JPG or PNG TikTok profile photo maximum file size: 50 KB

Pro tips:

Every TikTok user has a profile picture. You should try and make yours stand out by choosing a different style, such as anime or cartoon, or by making your background transparent. Get creative! Have you got a partnership with a different company on TikTok or another brand or profile that you use? You can combine your profile pictures to line up perfectly and make your connection clear. Show off your true self, whether this is a selfie or a representation of your talents.

What we mean by this is if you’re graphic designer, show off your best design, and if you’re a surfer, why not show you shredding a wave? The options are endless.

Image source: TikTok

TikTok in-feed video ad sizes

With the number of daily users on the TikTok platform, it should be no surprise that it gets used for marketing and advertising purposes.

Especially for those brands targeting a younger audience of 18 - 24 years old.

TikTok ads can be highly lucrative for you if they are created correctly.

Of course, for this, you need unique content that’s engaging and evokes curiosity in your viewers. However, it would be best to get your video ad formats right.

When it comes to ads on TikTok, you have a bit more freedom with sizing. Ad dimensions can either be 540 x 960 pixels, 640 x 640 pixels, or 960 x 540 pixels, and aspect ratios can be 9:16, 1:1, or 16:9.

The TikTok ad space is competitive, so you need to make sure you’re doing everything possible to make your ads stand out from the rest.

TikTok in-feed video ad size and formatting guide

The type of TikTok ad you need to be aware of is the simple TikTok Video Ad which gets placed in the “For You” feed.

These ads are great promotional videos and can be used to draw in more followers.

This kind of ad gets created through TikTok and is the simplest option for getting your TikTok ad campaign.

Let's look at the optimal size and format for ads:

TikTok in-feed ad size dimensions: 540 x 960 pixels

540 x 960 pixels TikTok in-feed ad video aspect ratio: 9:16

9:16 TikTok in-feed ad accepted video format: MP4, MOV, MPEG, 3GP, or AVI

MP4, MOV, MPEG, 3GP, or AVI TikTok in-feed ad maximum video file size: 500 MB

500 MB TikTok in-feed ad maximum length: 60 seconds

Pro tips:

To create ads, you need a TikTok Business Account, so make sure you switch over before implementing these into your marketing strategy. Use a call to action in your ads. This will clarify to viewers what the next step is for them and will help you convert them into customers. Don’t be afraid to have some fun with your ad. Couple your ad with one of the trending TikTok songs to make your ad more engaging. Monitor your ads’ performance. There is no point in running ads that aren’t helping you meet your objectives and goals. Monitoring your ads means you can stop any campaigns that aren’t performing and learn from them in the future. TikTok recommends that you keep your ads short and sweet. Even though the maximum length is 60 seconds, keep your ads around 9 - 15 seconds. Although you can post ads that are in landscape mode, for the reasons explained above, a portrait aspect ratio is better.

How to resize your videos for TikTok

With the right online video editor, you can quickly crop your videos to the correct frame size while ensuring that you don’t lose any quality or video details.

What is the best thing about using video resizing tools? You can change the video file type in which your video clip output file is saved, choose the correct vertical aspect ratio, and crop your video to the correct length. Using an online tool also allows you to do those pre-posting edits that we suggested you do outside the app.

Ready to start creating TikTok videos?

With the growing rate of TikTok, this social media network is becoming an essential platform for businesses and individuals to take advantage of.

As you can see from above, TikTok is a difficult beast, but it can easily be tamed if you know how. Which you now do.

Ensuring that your videos are formatted correctly will help your content stand out among the feed and give you a better chance of increasing engagement rates.

Regarding optimal video sizes and standard formats, you're looking at 1080 x 1920 pixels, with an aspect ratio of 9:16. Regarding length, the optimal video duration is 15 seconds (maximum 3-minute video length).