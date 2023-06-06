The top 15 marketing agencies to suit your every need

If we could only give you one piece of business advice, it would be this: do not underestimate the impact of a solid marketing plan on your business growth.

Even if your business has its own marketing team that's working to promote your brand, when it comes to large-scale growth, there’s only so much an internal team can manage.

For businesses of all sizes, there comes a point when outsourcing marketing strategy and implementation is worth the expense. Getting an expert, outside perspective can do wonders for your brand’s development. From modernizing your social media presence, getting more eyes on your company, or improving public perception of your brand, complex marketing strategies sometimes require specialist insight.

In this post, we’ll talk you through the different types of marketing agencies out there, how to decide which firm is right for you, and reveal our list of the top 15 marketing companies working today.

Jumpstart your ideas with Linearity Curve Take your designs to the next level. Get started

What does a marketing agency do?

In a way, it would be quicker to go through what marketing agencies don’t do: as we know, marketing is an incredibly broad and complex aspect of your business strategy, and encompasses a whole range of activities.

A marketing agency can help you with each stage of the process. This might involve strategizing and building brand identity and brand guide, conducting market research and analytics, creating content for your website and social channels, or managing brand reputation and communications. And that's just scratching the surface.

You might particularly benefit from the services of a marketing agency if you’re just starting up a new venture, rebranding your business, looking to roll out new advertising campaigns, or dealing with a specific PR situation.

How do I go about choosing an agency?

Finding the right agency for you will depend on several individual factors. Here are some things to consider when choosing a marketing company:

Your business goals

Before choosing a marketing agency, it's essential to determine your specific business objectives. Are you looking to increase sales? Grow your audience base? Build brand awareness? By identifying your goals, you can narrow down your search to agencies that specialize in the services you need.

Your budget

The price points of different marketing services can vary widely, so it’s crucial to determine your budget before selecting an agency. Some agencies charge a flat fee, while others charge based on the services provided. Be sure to ask about their pricing structure and whether they offer any package deals.

Their specialties

As we’ll show you below, marketing agencies often specialize in specific services, such as digital marketing, advertising services, or social media marketing. Consider whether you’d prefer an all-rounder to help spruce up your entire marketing strategy, or whether you’d benefit from a targeted approach focusing on a single marketing objective.

Their office location

While many agencies these days offer remote services from all over the world, you might prefer to work with a locally-based company. A nearby agency might be able to offer more personalized insight into the local market, which could be important for your business’s needs. On the other hand, opting to work remotely with an agency opens up an entire world of companies, which could make it easier to find that perfect fit.

Their previous work

A crucial step in the decision-making process will be to look at examples of the agency’s previous work and assess its track record. Ask for case studies of their work with similar clients, as well as reports on measurable results. Don’t be afraid to ask around for reviews and references to get a better sense of the company’s culture, reputation, and working style.

Get creative with our ready-to-use templates. Linearity Curve offers templates for every social media platform and various use case templates for posters, business cards, slides, app store screenshots, and more. Get started

The companies in question

So without further ado, here’s a list of our favorite marketing agencies, organized by specialization.

Full-service marketing agencies

The Small Projects Bureau works primarily with startups and smaller companies with meaningful goals. The full-service agency offers a complete range of services in branding, digital presence development, and content marketing. If you’re a small business with a product or service that’s making a difference, this could be the agency for you.

Here's another full-service agency with a whole range of capabilities. They create fun, captivating campaigns for clients of all sizes. Offerings include media planning and brand strategy, as well as digital services like website design, video content creation, and campaign analytics. Bonus points for having an office location on both the East and West Coasts!

Branding agencies

When it comes to branding, these guys know what they’re doing. Previous clients include Netflix, Ecosia, the Washington Post, and Linearity! That's right, Koto Studio helped us with our rebrand, and they did a great job. Koto can help you build a creative strategy in line with your business goals, which could involve anything from coming up with a new brand name to delivering launch campaigns and marketing communications.

Clay is a creative branding agency with offices in San Francisco, focussing on online marketing. They pay attention to providing digital marketing solutions which prioritize seamless user experiences and user interface. With a deep understanding that customer experience is integral to a successful digital strategy, they offer a wide range of services including logo design, style guide creation, and UI/UX design for websites and apps.

Recognizing that a strong brand foundation is the first step to successful future marketing campaigns, Brand Vision works to build you a branding package based on competitive analysis and comprehensive creative design services. They can also help with other important stages in the branding process, like narrative and persona building, visual asset creation, and copywriting.

Digital marketing agencies

This digital marketing agency focuses on creating a unique web presence for each of its clients. That includes a broad range of services, from content strategy to graphic design to custom-coded websites. They also offer additional marketing services like paid digital advertising and in-depth audience analysis. Basically, anything that will help improve your brand's online presence, they've got you covered.

Ready to create brand assets that pack a punch? Visit our Academy for free marketing design courses. Get started

This full-service digital marketing agency based in North America helps clients up their digital strategy with services like creative branding, digital experience optimization, and SEO strategies. They also have a useful blog section with marketing advice about digital marketing services, with topics on anything from promoting a podcast to writing a stand-out ‘About Us’ page.

NoGood has particular expertise in improving the marketing strategy of clients in digitally-based industries like SaaS, fintech, and crypto. They offer all sorts of marketing work, including advanced services like pay-per-click (PPC) and search engine marketing, conversion rate optimization, and paid social media ads. On top of these marketing services, the digital agency runs a creative studio to help clients produce stand-out social media content to reach a wider online audience.

Advertising agencies

For those looking to center diverse voices and perspectives in their brand, look no further than Burrell. They specialize in developing brand campaigns that celebrate transcultural, diversity-driven stories, with a specific focus on Black perspectives. With mega-corporations like McDonald's and Coca-Cola in their roster of previous clients, brands hoping to modernize their marketing materials with a multicultural approach can rest assured that this agency knows what it’s doing. They offer an extended suite of services ranging from media planning to PR to engagement marketing.

This agency focuses on all things digital, especially for clients with a B2C focus. They can help with eCommerce optimization, SEO services, and Amazon ads. They’re also experts in lifecycle marketing, which seeks to establish long-term customer relations and build up a loyal customer base to ensure continued growth.

PR agencies

This PR and comms company has specializations in the tech, retail, B2B, and food industries. They work to understand your company’s specific goals, whether it be growing brand awareness, showcasing new products, or establishing thought leadership. Headquartered in New York, CVM also works with local partners in office locations all over the world.

Daggerwing helps companies at points of transition and growth by offering services in change management, organizational transformation, and employee experience. While it might not sound like a traditional marketing practice, your company’s continued success is on the line if it’s not able to survive an important transitional phase. That might be a significant rebrand, merging with another company, or a digital transformation. Firms like Daggerwing will help ensure employee satisfaction through internal changes so you can focus on the ultimate goal of growing your brand.

Social media marketing agencies

LYFE Marketing offers a range of services, including social media strategy development, short video ad campaigns, PPC management, and paid advertising. They develop longstanding relationships with their clients, offering monthly payment plans for ongoing social media management. Their team has plenty of experience working with all of the major social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. Plus, they offer email marketing services for those looking to supplement their social media marketing strategy.

This full-service marketing agency specializes in influencer marketing, social media management, and talent management. They help business owners plan and execute brand-specific influencer marketing campaigns. Working with an extended network of talented influencers, they can help brands reach their target audience on a powerful, authentic level.

Spark Social does social media, and they do it well. With services such as social media management, content marketing, and influencer marketing, they’ve got all of your social media marketing covered. They can also offer in-depth Instagram services such as feed curation, community engagement, and giveaway management.

Over to you

Now that you’ve browsed our list of some of the most impressive marketing agencies in the game today, it’s up to you to decide which one of these expert teams will suit your needs best. Whoever you go with, rest assured that taking on expert marketing advice is one of the best investments you can make in your business growth.

If you're looking for a design platform to create your marketing assets that can keep up with the demands of today's market, look no further than Linearity Curve, and keep reading our marketing design tips to elevate your own branding strategy.