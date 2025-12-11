Typography in design: selection, hierarchy, and practical application

Typography is the visual organisation of language. Before a reader processes a single word, they've already registered the type's weight, scale, and structure, and formed an expectation about what kind of thing they're reading. This guide covers the core typographic principles designers need to work with, from type classification and hierarchy to spacing and pairing, with a practical walkthrough of how to apply them in Linearity Curve.

In this article: Type classification

Typographic hierarchy Type pairing

Spacing: tracking, kerning, and leading

Typography in practice: Linearity Curve workflow

Common typography mistakes

Typefaces are organised into categories that describe their visual character and typical use cases. Understanding these categories is the starting point for making deliberate type choices rather than instinctive ones.

Category Serif Defining characteristics Small strokes (serifs) at letterform terminals — traditional, authoritative Typical use Editorial, publishing, long-form text, luxury branding Category Sans-serif Defining characteristics Clean terminals, no serifs — modern, neutral, legible Typical use UI, digital interfaces, product design, body text Category Monospace Defining characteristics Equal character width — technical, code-like Typical use Code samples, technical content, editorial accent Category Display Defining characteristics Highly expressive, optimised for large sizes — not for body text Typical use Headlines, posters, brand wordmarks Category Script Defining characteristics Handwritten or calligraphic — personal, decorative Typical use Invitations, packaging, accent use in branding Category Slab serif Defining characteristics Heavy block serifs — sturdy, editorial, impactful Typical use Posters, editorial headlines, branding Category Defining characteristics Typical use Serif Small strokes (serifs) at letterform terminals — traditional, authoritative Editorial, publishing, long-form text, luxury branding Sans-serif Clean terminals, no serifs — modern, neutral, legible UI, digital interfaces, product design, body text Monospace Equal character width — technical, code-like Code samples, technical content, editorial accent Display Highly expressive, optimised for large sizes — not for body text Headlines, posters, brand wordmarks Script Handwritten or calligraphic — personal, decorative Invitations, packaging, accent use in branding Slab serif Heavy block serifs — sturdy, editorial, impactful Posters, editorial headlines, branding

The single most important rule in type selection is function before preference. Body text needs to sustain readability across long passages at small sizes — that eliminates most display faces and many scripts before you've opened a type library. A headline can carry significantly more personality because it's read in a glance rather than sustained over paragraphs.

The question to ask before choosing any typeface isn"t "do I like this?" — it"s "what is this type doing, and what does it need to do that well?"

The six major typeface categories, same word, radically different tone. Type choice communicates before content is read.

Typographic hierarchy is the system that tells a reader what to read first, second, and third. Without hierarchy, every element competes equally for attention — which means nothing is read with the right weight.

This is one of the most common problems in early design work: all the content is present, but there's no direction. The reader's eye doesn't know where to start.

Hierarchy is created through a combination of:

Size — larger type reads first

— larger type reads first Weight — bolder type draws more attention than lighter

— bolder type draws more attention than lighter Colour and contrast — higher contrast reads before lower contrast

— higher contrast reads before lower contrast Spacing — more space around an element gives it more visual prominence

— more space around an element gives it more visual prominence Style — uppercase, italic, or tracked type signals a different role

Most design systems define three to four hierarchy levels. Each level has defined size, weight, and spacing — applied consistently across the entire system rather than decided case by case.

Level H1 Typical role Primary headline Size range 32–72pt Weight Bold or Black Level H2 Typical role Section heading Size range 20–32pt Weight Semibold or Bold Level H3 Typical role Subheading Size range 16–20pt Weight Medium or Semibold Level Body Typical role Main content Size range 14–17pt Weight Regular Level Caption / Label Typical role Supporting detail Size range 11–13pt Weight Regular or Light Level Typical role Size range Weight H1 Primary headline 32–72pt Bold or Black H2 Section heading 20–32pt Semibold or Bold H3 Subheading 16–20pt Medium or Semibold Body Main content 14–17pt Regular Caption / Label Supporting detail 11–13pt Regular or Light

Hierarchy through spacing is often more elegant than hierarchy through size alone. More space above an H2 than below it signals its role as a section opener without requiring a larger font size. Many professional typographers reduce the number of size steps and use spacing, weight, and colour to do the differentiation work.

A four-level typographic hierarchy communicates structure before content, the reader knows what to read first without being told.

"Typography is two-dimensional architecture, based on experience and imagination, and guided by rules and readability." — Hermann Zapf, type designer quote-icon icon blockqute-icon icon

Most designs use more than one typeface. Getting pairing right is less about finding two faces that look beautiful together and more about finding two that serve distinct functions without creating visual conflict.

The principle is contrast, not conflict. Two typefaces should be different enough to clearly serve different purposes — a headline face and a body face — but harmonious enough to share a page. The most reliable pairings combine a serif with a sans-serif, because the contrast between the two is functional and clear: each face has an unambiguous role.

Three reliable pairing strategies:

1. Same foundry or superfamily. Many type foundries design companion faces — a serif and a sans-serif built to work together with matching proportions and spacing. Pairing within a superfamily (Freight Display + Freight Text, for example) removes most of the guesswork.

2. Contrast in style, match in weight. A bold display serif headline paired with a light sans-serif body works because the contrast is clear (style) and the visual weight across the page is balanced (both feel proportionally appropriate for their use).

3. Neutral body, expressive headline. A highly legible, neutral sans-serif for body text (Inter, Source Sans, DM Sans) lets the headline face take all the personality. The body stays out of the way; the headline does the character work.

What to avoid:

Two display faces competing for attention

Two typefaces from the same category with similar proportions — they'll look like a mistake rather than a choice

More than two typefaces in one design (almost always)

Pairing type Serif headline + sans-serif body Example Playfair Display + Inter Why it works Clear functional contrast — each face has an unambiguous role Pairing type Slab serif + neutral sans Example Roboto Slab + Roboto Why it works Same family, built to complement Pairing type Display + neutral body Example Canela + DM Sans Why it works Display takes all the character; body stays legible Pairing type Script accent + sans-serif Example Selima + Helvetica Neue Why it works Script used sparingly as accent only Pairing type Example Why it works Serif headline + sans-serif body Playfair Display + Inter Clear functional contrast — each face has an unambiguous role Slab serif + neutral sans Roboto Slab + Roboto Same family, built to complement Display + neutral body Canela + DM Sans Display takes all the character; body stays legible Script accent + sans-serif Selima + Helvetica Neue Script used sparingly as accent only

Spacing is where typography moves from functional to refined. Most legibility problems in real design work aren't caused by the wrong typeface — they're caused by incorrect spacing.

Tracking is the uniform spacing between all letters in a block of text. It controls overall density and rhythm.

Body text: 0 to slightly negative tracking (–10 to 0) — positive tracking makes body text harder to read

Headlines: slight negative tracking (–20 to –50) for large sizes feels tighter and more intentional

Uppercase labels and small caps: always increase tracking significantly (+50 to +200) — uppercase letters need more space between them to read comfortably

Kerning is the spacing between specific letter pairs. Unlike tracking, kerning is manual — it corrects optical imbalances between specific character combinations. "VA," "AW," "To," "WA" are classic kerning pairs where the default spacing looks wrong optically even when it's technically correct. Most design tools handle this automatically using the typeface's built-in kerning tables, but large headlines often need manual attention.

Leading (line height) controls the vertical space between lines of text.

Body text: 140–160% of the font size is the standard readable range. At 16pt, that means 22–26pt line height.

Headlines: tighter leading (110–130%) feels more intentional at large sizes

Too little leading: lines feel cramped, the eye struggles to track from one line to the next

Too much leading: the text loses coherence, lines feel disconnected

Leading has a significant effect on readability, too tight creates cramping, too loose breaks visual coherence.

"White space is to be regarded as an active element, not a passive background." — Jan Tschichold quote-icon icon blockqute-icon icon

The relationship between type size, line length, and leading is interdependent. A wider column needs more leading. A narrow column can tolerate tighter leading. A good rule of thumb: 45–75 characters per line is the comfortable reading range for body text — adjust column width and type size together, then set leading to match.

Linearity Curve's Text Tool gives designers precise control over the typographic variables that matter most. Here's how to work with them.

Activate the Text Tool (T) and click to place a text box. The Style panel on the right immediately shows all typographic controls: Font Family, basic styling (bold, italic, underline), Font Size (up to 1000pt), and alignment.

Three text box behaviours control how the container responds to content:

Auto width — the box expands horizontally as you type. Use for headlines and short labels.

— the box expands horizontally as you type. Use for headlines and short labels. Auto height — the box expands vertically. Use for body text where the column width is fixed.

— the box expands vertically. Use for body text where the column width is fixed. Fixed width — the box stays at a set width. Use when you need precise column control in a layout.

Letter Spacing: the Letter Spacing control in the Text panel adjusts spacing between characters in points. Increase for uppercase labels and wide-set display type, keep at or near 0 for body text.

Line Height: shown as "Auto" by default in the Text panel, which lets Curve calculate appropriate line spacing for the chosen typeface and size. Override Auto with a specific point value when you need precise leading control — for body text at 16pt, 24pt is a reliable starting point.

Curve applies the typeface's built-in kerning tables automatically. There's no manual per-pair kerning control — for headline work where optical balance matters, use Letter Spacing globally or adjust letterforms after outlining with Outline Text.

Curve provides access to all fonts installed on your device directly within the Font Picker. For custom fonts, there's an upload button next to the font selector, you can upload TTF files individually or in bulk, on both Mac and iPad, directly within Curve without needing any third-party software.

Text on a path: select both a text box and a vector path, then tap "Text on Path" in the Style panel. The text follows the curve of the path — the individual text properties (font, size, tracking) are maintained and remain adjustable. Once placed, the path loses its own fill and stroke properties.

Outline Text: the "Outline Text" button in the Text Options panel converts text to editable vector paths — turning each letter into an independently adjustable shape. This is essential before exporting for print (to avoid font substitution), before applying complex effects, or when you want to manipulate individual letterforms. After outlining, the text is no longer editable as text — keep a copy of the original text layer.

Mistake Too many typefaces What it looks like Three or more faces in one design — visual noise Fix Limit to two faces; use weight, size, and colour for variation Mistake No defined hierarchy What it looks like All text at similar sizes and weights Fix Set a type scale before designing content — H1, H2, body, caption Mistake Incorrect tracking What it looks like Uppercase body text at 0 tracking, headlines too loose Fix Negative tracking for large headlines, positive for uppercase labels Mistake Line height too tight What it looks like Body text feels cramped, hard to read Fix Set leading to 140–160% of font size for body text Mistake Ignoring contrast ratios What it looks like Light grey text on white backgrounds Fix Check all text/background combinations against WCAG 4.5:1 minimum Mistake Using display faces for body text What it looks like Beautiful headline face applied to paragraphs — becomes illegible Fix Display faces at small sizes; legible text faces for body Mistake Widows and orphans What it looks like Single words or short lines left alone at the end of a paragraph Fix Adjust tracking, line length, or line breaks to eliminate Mistake What it looks like Fix Too many typefaces Three or more faces in one design — visual noise Limit to two faces; use weight, size, and colour for variation No defined hierarchy All text at similar sizes and weights Set a type scale before designing content — H1, H2, body, caption Incorrect tracking Uppercase body text at 0 tracking, headlines too loose Negative tracking for large headlines, positive for uppercase labels Line height too tight Body text feels cramped, hard to read Set leading to 140–160% of font size for body text Ignoring contrast ratios Light grey text on white backgrounds Check all text/background combinations against WCAG 4.5:1 minimum Using display faces for body text Beautiful headline face applied to paragraphs — becomes illegible Display faces at small sizes; legible text faces for body Widows and orphans Single words or short lines left alone at the end of a paragraph Adjust tracking, line length, or line breaks to eliminate

This article is a part of the design principles guide , covering colour, typography, composition, and white space in professional design work.