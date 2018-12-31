Where did we come from?

At the end of 2017, Vectornator had a completely different look, which most of you probably never saw. In the screenshot below you can see how Vectornator 1.2 looked. While it was a great app, we knew we could make it a lot better.

Vectornator 1.2

This year our focus was to change our interface to make it easier to use and faster to work with. After many iterations with feedback from reviews, our platform Fider and emails from you we ended up with an app that was not only radically different but also a lot better.

Jumpstart your ideas with Linearity Curve Take your designs to the next level. Get started

Here’s some highlights on what features we tackled this year:

A new rendering engine, which brought live rendering to mobile devices

An integration with Icons8, which made it easy for everyone to design

Importing of PDFs, which made integrating with other apps a breeze

More intuitive tool behavior

Vectornator 2018 Version 1.9

In the middle of the year we noticed that Vectornator 2018 is becoming more and more similar to a desktop app, which is best to be used with a mouse and keyboard. That just felt wrong!

This is when we decided to rethink the user interface from the ground up. For months we have been working on a complete redesign and finally released it in November. We have received amazing feedback from you and couldn’t be happier about this decision.

Our vision

At Linearity we strongly believe that the iPad will be the future. With every release of a new iPad we’re amazed by the capabilities that arise with every iteration. Especially the brand new 2018 iPad Pro is amazing and we are confident that it soon will replace your computer completely. That’s why we’re working very hard on closing the gap between desktop graphics design software and iPad apps. It won’t be long anymore, we are sure about that.

Vectornator is now Linearity Curve. Learn more about our recent rebrand and how we chose our new colors. Learn more

We never stop

This was just the beginning and for 2019 we have some even bigger features to unveil. We don’t want to disclose too much so we decided to tease you just a little. The text tool will change radically and we will focus a lot on making Vectornator the place to design interfaces. That’s just two things from a long list 🤯, so be sure to follow along the journey so you don’t miss what’s yet to come!

Thank you

This all wouldn't have been possible without you, our users and your amazing feedback!

We wish you a happy new year and cannot wait to see what you create with Vectornator in 2019.

- Vectornator Team

Instagram | Facebook | Twitter |

Also, subscribe to our Newsletter to be always updated with our latest news. And make sure to check out our article about how to use Vectornator as a t-shirt design software.