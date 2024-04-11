What’s new in Linearity Move

At Linearity HQ, we're committed to providing you with the best design and animation tools. Our latest release is full with exciting features and improvements, designed to elevate your Linearity Move workflow.

So what’s new? From text line height control to seamless alignment with smart guides, we're giving you the tools you need to bring your animations to the next level. Plus, with upgraded export capabilities and quicker access to essential actions, your workflow is set to become smoother and more efficient than ever before.

Here are all the new improvements you can enjoy when you update your Linearity Move software.

Now, you have total control over line heights, allowing you to fine-tune every aspect of your animated text. Whether you're aiming for subtle movements or eye-catching effects, adjusting line heights with precision is key. With options to tweak values in points (pt) or percentages, you can ensure that each text element fits perfectly into your scene.

You can even set line heights below the default value, giving you the power of "negative line height." Plus, setting the line height to zero (0) achieves a true zero line height, allowing you play around with animated words and phrases, making them appear closer together or even stacked on top of each other.

Now, whenever you're moving or creating elements, intuitive smart guides automatically pop up, providing visual cues for flawless alignment and spacing. That means no more squinting at pixels or second-guessing your placements—these guides help you achieve impeccable layouts in your animations with minimal effort.

For those of you already familiar with Linearity Curve, you’ll know that the content-aware Quick Actions bar is one of those design tools you couldn’t live without. And now, you’ll find it in Linearity Move on iPad too.

This convenient feature grants you instant access to essential operations like masking and text alignment, right at your fingertips. No more digging through menus—it's all conveniently located in one place. Plus, it's smart enough to display only the operations relevant to your current selection, streamlining your workflow like never before.

To activate the Quick Actions bar in Linearity Move on iPad, go to Settings > Canvas > Show Quick Actions.

Now, when you drag and drop one keyframe onto another, they combine into a single keyframe. This means less hassle with manual adjustments and smoother transitions in your animations. Plus, the merged keyframe inherits the top one's value, ensuring your animation stays consistent and polished.

Pivot points in Linearity Move are now adjustable, granting you precise control over the rotation and scaling of objects. With this feature, you can tailor the movement of objects exactly to your specifications, ensuring smoother animations and eliminating any unexpected outcomes.

Linearity Move just got a whole lot more versatile! Now, you can seamlessly import SVG files by simply dragging and dropping them into the import screen, making it easier than ever to bring in animation-ready assets from anywhere.

But that's not all—with the ability to export videos with transparent backgrounds, your content gains added adaptability, perfect for overlaying animations onto different backgrounds. Plus, you can now export your projects as GIFS!

Update your software today to try out these new changes. And if you haven’t got Linearity Move yet, it’s free to download and get started. Happy animating!