Use cases

Bring motion graphics in-house

Linearity Move transforms your static assets into stunning motion graphics and your design team into animation superstars.

Boost conversion with professional animations

Stop outsourcing, start saving money

All-in-one graphics and animation suite

Unlock animation for your business

  • Say goodbye to outsourcing. With Linearity Move, you no longer need to hire outside help to create dynamic animations and marketing assets.
  • For a fraction of the cost of an agency, your team can create breathtaking graphics and animations entirely in-house.
Create content that converts

Flat designs bring flat results. Grab your audience’s attention with professional-quality motion graphics.

2-in-1 design and animation software

Easy to learn for design teams of any level

Save money on high-quality animations

Complete functionality, zero complexity

Use Linearity to create

Animated ads

Social media

Logo animations

Backgrounds

Announcements

Illustrations

Shorts

Reels

Presentations

Videos

Move the needle on your marketing ROI

Increase engagement and conversion by making your assets dance.

Create attention-grabbing animations faster than ever before—and watch your marketing costs shrink.

Don’t let your business stand still.

Animations grab and keep attention. From educational infographics to flashy banners, Linearity Move lets you create stunning motion graphics for every application.

Decrease CAC with tailored content

Simplify complex ideas

Multiply your content’s reach

Increase brand engagement

Animations are the future. Don’t miss out.

Motion graphics don’t just look cool, they drive results.

30%

higher click-through rates

80%

higher CVR over static content

50%

drop in CPC

Animate on autopilot

Create engaging animations without moving heaven and earth. Let Linearity’s automatic tools do the heavy lifting.

    Auto Animate

    Turn your illustrations into moving images in seconds.

    Animation presets

    Choose from a wide range of preset animations for quick animating.

    Morphing

    Transform one object into another with a single command.

    Pinning

    Animate your designs with ease by pinning start and end points within keyframes.

    Design and Animate mode

    Seamlessly toggle between designing and animating.

    Professional quality

    Export up to 8K resolution in any format.

Hit the ground running with free animated templates

No learning curve here. Choose between 3k+ animation templates designed to supercharge your creative process. 

Start animating fast with free tutorials

Your Linearity Move account gives your team access to dozens of video tutorials. Increase your abilities and boost productivity. 

Create a stunning animated promotional video with Linearity Move

9 mins

Create a dynamic animated banner in Linearity Move

8 mins

Create an amazing animated icon in Linearity Move

11 mins

How to animate a photo in Linearity Move

10 mins

“Animating in Adobe After Effects feels like maths compared to Linearity Move”

Cristoffer

Art Director at YadiYada

Integrations

Linearity is compatible with Figma, Illustrator, and any other vector design format. Install our Linearity Figma Plugin to seamlessly import and animate your assets in Move.

Available on AppStore

Enjoy a seamless, Apple-native experience on both iPad and Mac. Need to really get into the details? Grab your Apple Pencil for extra precision.

Frequently-asked questions

Have more questions? Visit our help center.

Get started with Linearity today.

