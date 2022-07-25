There are lots of graphic design programs out there. So why should you choose the graphic design app Linearity Curve (formerly Vectornator) over a different program? This article will show you why so many marketing designers (beginners and professionals) are choosing to switch to Linearity Curve.

Linearity Curve is a free design vector tool that is vector-based and intuitive to use. It has never been easier to create beautiful vector illustrations.

Let's review some of the features that set Linearity Curve apart from other graphic design apps.

A vector-based tool for marketing designers

Let's be clear here—if you're a graphic designer, you need to be working with vectors. Why? Let's lay it out:

Vectors make your projects optimized for the digital world.

Vector images are compact and easy to export at any resolution for any project. This gives you a smooth and flexible workflow that adapts to the wishes of your clients.

They are infinitely scalable and infinitely re-colorable.

You are not bound to a fixed resolution, color, or file size. You can change the size, resolution, and color of your image - contrary to a raster image - without losing quality. Not only that, but you can zoom in and zoom out of the file and the quality will stay crisp, no matter the zoom percentage.

They make your files take up much less space.

Vectors use paths instead of pixels. Vector-based files are significantly smaller than pixel-based files and thus take less valuable space on your hard drive. In short, vectors are awesome.

Linearity Curve is the perfect vector-based design app. All the tools in Curve are optimized to help you create and manipulate vector shapes quickly and easily. The app contains incredible key features such as Auto Trace, Boolean Operations and so much more.

You can create vector shapes in Curve with:

Build complex shapes point by point with lines and Bézier Curves. The Pen Tool is excellent for shaping curved paths while drawing. Manipulate and control the starting point of the curve and the ease-in and ease-out of it. Switch the Node Types while creating a path to master difficult transitions between straight lines and curves. Create complex paths with total control and precision.

Create triangles, squares, polygons, stars, and more. Easily set the number of sides or points of your shape, and adjust the smoothness of the corner points with just one slider. Draw a perfect square or circle with simple gestures and shortcuts.

Linearity Curve's freehand Tools are easy to apply and offer you a wide range of advanced features.

Draw paths with variable widths with the Pencil and Brush Freehand Tools. Create smooth lines easily with customizable tool attributes.

The Pencil Tool – Draw smooth vector lines just like using a pencil on paper. Start drawing and automatically create shapes that can be filled with color. Use the Smoothness Slider to create elegant and smooth path lines and counteract shaky hands.

The Brush Tool – Paint vector shapes just like you would with a real brush. Discover the powerful and versatile Brush Editor where you can Preview, Save and Edit your brush presets and customize the Shape and Contour of your brush. Additionally, you can even switch the pressure sensitivity on and off.

Linearity Curve looks and feels like native Apple

If you're designing in the Apple ecosystem (and let's face it, most professional designers are) then you need a vector-based graphic design tool that's available on your Apple devices.

But we've all had that experience of opening an app and being confronted with a user interface that is completely different from the user interface of the Apple device you're using. It feels jarring, like writing with your non-dominant hand.

Thankfully, you won't experience that with Linearity Curve.

We've designed Curve from the ground up to look and feel like a native Apple product. So, whether you open the graphic design software on your Mac or iPad, you won't notice the difference between your macOS UI and the Curve interface. It feels like picking up your favorite pen.

Linearity Curve, with its wide range of features, is available on all of your Apple devices, including Mac, iPad, and iPhone. And we even released a collection of Apple Watch faces containing amazing artwork made with Linearity Curve - so even your Apple Watch can join the Linearity family!

We even have integrated Siri design commands with Linearity Curve! You can open or import a document by either talking directly to Siri or using Siri Shortcuts through its widget or app.

The shortcuts are synced across your devices, meaning you can create a Linearity Curve document right from your iOS home screen!

Designing for the future

n the future, we expect that the lines between the tablet device, laptop, and desktop devices will continue to blur, and design will become more and more mobile.

We built our latest iteration of Linearity Curve to take full advantage of the new M1 Silicon chip from Apple, and it paid off. Our platform is blazing-fast on M1 Macs, and we're confident that the technology will only improve from here on out.

Another future-oriented feature is the newly implemented iCloud sync (icon) feature . If you save changes in a document, iCloud will automatically sync and save all the changes on all your devices that have Linearity Curve installed.

We believe that designers should be able to work wherever they want, so we've tried to make it as easy as possible for designers to work on their designs across all their devices. Linearity Curve is available for Mac, iPad, and iPhone, and we've designed our UI so that you won't need to relearn how to use the tool when you switch platforms. Learn once, and you're set.

That’s why we've added so many supported import formats to Linearity Curve as well: We know that most designers use more than one tool to finish their projects, so we wanted to make that process as seamless and painless as possible for our users.

Intuitive accessibility without sacrificing performance

We designed Linearity Curve as software that is easy to learn and use. But you don’t have to sacrifice performance and professionality to get there.

Most other graphic design programs have an incredibly steep learning curve, and it's almost impossible to use the tool without watching hours and hours of YouTube tutorials.

But with Linearity Curve, you only need a short introduction to learn the basics. From there, the tool adapts to your skill level, offering you more options as you can understand it better.

Why not give Linearity Curve a try today?