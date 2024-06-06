Linearity for Startups
Multiply your productivity with the all-new Linearity suite. You already do everything else in-house—why not your creative assets?
2-in-1 efficiency for your small team
Design and animate in one software suite: Two premium software products for the price of one.
Animate with a single click: AI-powered tools like Auto Animate and Background removal make it easy for anyone to create professional-looking animations.
Thousands of free templates: Hit the ground running with templates and other free assets.
Videos convert better. Put animation at the core of your creative process
Boost efficiency: Increase production speed 4x
Reduce costs: Cut animation/minute costs by 90%
Scale production: Create animations 30% faster
Animations are the future. Don't miss out.
Animating with Linearity is so easy, you can boost conversion and increase production at the same time—all while slashing costs.
30%
CTR increase
230
Hours of design time saved per month
50%
CPC saved
80%
CVR increase
Stop outsourcing. Start inhousing
Social media assets: Use Linearity Move’s powerful Auto Animate tool to create stunning social media content faster.
Digital ads: Auto Animate makes creating YouTube pre-rolls and Instagram ads a breeze.
Branding: Customized templates and presets make it easy to create professional-looking assets quickly.
Hit the ground running with free tutorials
Your Linearity account gives your team access to dozens of video tutorials. Increase your abilities and boost productivity.
Create a stunning promotional video with Linearity Move
8 mins
Create a dynamic animated banner in Linearity Move
8 mins
Workflow from Figma to Linearity Move
5 mins
Create social media animations with Linearity Move
10 mins
Coming soon Teamwork 2.0
Stay in sync on the go with Linearity’s team productivity tools. Easily switch between home and office, Macbook and iPad, online and offline.
All your assets and files in one place
Unlimited seats for teams of any size
Real-time collaboration
Manage multiple projects with ease
Start animating in minutes with animated templates
No learning curve here. Choose from 3k+ templates designed to supercharge your creative process.
As a team, we use it as an alternative to Adobe Illustrator. We appreciate how it enables us to create content quickly and easily.
Mehmet Akif Kaya
Founder of Mikroterra
We previously spent a lot of money on freelancers, with Linearity we’ve ramped up our designs and saved so much on cost.
Daria
Co-founder at Salesroom
Animating in Adobe After Effects feels like maths compared to Linearity Move
Cristoffer
Art Director at YadiYada
Integrations
Stick to the tools you love. Linearity is compatible with Figma, Illustrator, and any other vector design format.
Available on AppStore
Enjoy a seamless, Apple-native experience on both iPad and Mac. Need to really get into the details? Grab your Apple Pencil for extra precision.