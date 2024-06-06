Linearity for Startups

Multiply your productivity with the all-new Linearity suite. You already do everything else in-house—why not your creative assets?

Contact SalesGet Started
2-in-1 efficiency for your small team

Design and animate in one software suite: Two premium software products for the price of one.

Animate with a single click: AI-powered tools like Auto Animate and Background removal make it easy for anyone to create professional-looking animations.

Thousands of free templates: Hit the ground running with templates and other free assets.

Videos convert better. Put animation at the core of your creative process

ic-check icon

Boost efficiency: Increase production speed 4x

ic-check icon

Reduce costs: Cut animation/minute costs by 90%

ic-check icon

Scale production: Create animations 30% faster

Animations are the future. Don't miss out.

Animating with Linearity is so easy, you can boost conversion and increase production at the same time—all while slashing costs.

30%

CTR increase

230

Hours of design time saved per month

50%

CPC saved

80%

CVR increase

Stop outsourcing. Start inhousing

Social media assets: Use Linearity Move’s powerful Auto Animate tool to create stunning social media content faster.

Digital ads: Auto Animate makes creating YouTube pre-rolls and Instagram ads a breeze.

Branding: Customized templates and presets make it easy to create professional-looking assets quickly.

slides.png
App Store Awards Finalist

App Store Awards Finalist

G2 Reviews

G2 Reviews

App Store Reviews

App Store Reviews

Over 6 Million Designs Created

Over 6 Million Designs Created

Capterra Reviews

Capterra Reviews

Use Linearity to create

Instagram reels

Announcements

Digital ads

Tiktok videos

YouTube shorts

Animations

Illustrations

Social Media

Billboards

Logo

Hit the ground running with free tutorials

Your Linearity account gives your team access to  dozens of video tutorials. Increase your abilities and boost productivity.

Alt images

Create a stunning promotional video with Linearity Move

8 mins

Alt images

Create a dynamic animated banner in Linearity Move

8 mins

Alt images

Workflow from Figma to Linearity Move

5 mins

Alt images

Create social media animations with Linearity Move

10 mins

Coming soon Teamwork 2.0

Stay in sync on the go with Linearity’s team productivity tools. Easily switch between home and office, Macbook and iPad, online and offline.

ic-duplicate-file icon

All your assets and files in one place

ic-unlock icon

Unlimited seats for teams of any size

ic-time icon

Real-time collaboration

ic-multiselect icon

Manage multiple projects with ease

image alt

Start animating in minutes with animated templates

No learning curve here. Choose from 3k+ templates designed to supercharge your creative process. 

x
x
x

Social media templates

x
x
x

Online ads templates

x
x
x

Animations templates

x
x
x

Announcements templates

ic-quote icon

As a team, we use it as an alternative to Adobe Illustrator. We appreciate how it enables us to create content quickly and easily.

Image

Mehmet Akif Kaya

Founder of Mikroterra

ic-quote icon

We previously spent a lot of money on freelancers, with Linearity we’ve ramped up our designs and saved so much on cost.

Image

Daria

Co-founder at Salesroom

ic-quote icon

Animating in Adobe After Effects feels like maths compared to Linearity Move

Image

Cristoffer

Art Director at YadiYada

Integrations

Stick to the tools you love. Linearity is compatible with Figma, Illustrator, and any other vector design format.

illus.png

Available on AppStore

Enjoy a seamless, Apple-native experience on both iPad and Mac. Need to really get into the details? Grab your Apple Pencil for extra precision.

frame-54936

Frequently-asked questions

Have more questions? Visit our help center.

Get started with Linearity today.

illus-1