Illustrator can handle almost anything a vector workflow requires. But "can handle almost anything" isn't the same as "is the right tool for everyone." The reasons designers look elsewhere tend to cluster around the same themes.

Cost. Illustrator alone is $22.99/month. Most users end up on the full Creative Cloud subscription at significantly more. For freelancers, students, and small studios, this is a meaningful line item — particularly when the tool is used at 20% of its capability.

Complexity. Illustrator is built for industrial-scale design production. That power comes with hundreds of tools, panels, and options that exist for use cases many designers will never encounter. For someone doing logo design, icon work, or digital illustration, the interface actively gets in the way.

iPad workflow. The iPad has become a primary design device for illustration work where Apple Pencil input matters. Illustrator on iPad exists, but it's a reduced version of the desktop application. Tools built natively for iPad feel fundamentally different to use.

Subscription fatigue. The shift toward subscription-only pricing has made designers more willing to evaluate alternatives than they might have been when one-time purchases were standard.

None of these reasons mean Illustrator is the wrong choice. For some workflows, complex print production, multi-page document systems, large plugin-dependent pipelines, it's clearly the right one. The question is whether your workflow is one of them.

Tool Linearity Curve Price Free + $79/year Platform Mac, iPad, iPhone Best for Illustration, icons, logo design, iPad workflow Vector or raster Vector Tool Affinity Designer Price Free + Canva Pro Platform Mac, Windows, iPad Best for Feature-depth alternative, print production Vector or raster Vector + raster Tool Inkscape Price Free Platform Mac, Windows, Linux Best for Cost-free SVG editing, open-source workflows Vector or raster Vector Tool Procreate Price One-time purchase Platform iPad only Best for Freehand illustration, expressive drawing Vector or raster Raster Tool Figma Price Free + subscription Platform Browser, Mac, Windows Best for UI design, prototyping, team collaboration Vector or raster Vector (limited) Tool Price Platform Best for Vector or raster Linearity Curve Free + $79/year Mac, iPad, iPhone Illustration, icons, logo design, iPad workflow Vector Affinity Designer Free + Canva Pro Mac, Windows, iPad Feature-depth alternative, print production Vector + raster Inkscape Free Mac, Windows, Linux Cost-free SVG editing, open-source workflows Vector Procreate One-time purchase iPad only Freehand illustration, expressive drawing Raster Figma Free + subscription Browser, Mac, Windows UI design, prototyping, team collaboration Vector (limited)

Linearity Curve is a vector design tool built natively for Mac and iPad. It covers the core vector workflow, pen tool, path editing, shape construction, type, colour, and export, with an interface built around Apple Pencil and touch input from the ground up.

What it does well:

Vector illustration, logo design, and icon work

Auto Trace — converting raster images to editable vector paths in one step

One-tap background removal

Cross-device workflow between Mac and iPad with full Apple Pencil pressure support

Clean SVG, PDF, PNG, and .ai export

Focused interface — fewer tools means less time learning the software and more time designing

Where it's more limited:

Apple ecosystem only — no Windows or Android version

No multi-page document support at Illustrator's level

No 3D effects or perspective tools

Fewer advanced typographic controls (OpenType features, complex text flow)

Smaller plugin ecosystem than Illustrator

Pricing: Free tier covers the core workflow. Pro plan at $79/year ($6.58/month) — significantly cheaper than Illustrator at any tier.

Best for: Designers who work primarily on Mac and iPad, do illustration, icon, or logo work, and want a focused tool without Illustrator's complexity or cost. Also a strong first tool for designers new to vector work.

Not ideal for: Windows users or teams with Illustrator-dependent plugin pipelines.

Go deep: Linearity Curve vs Adobe Illustrator: full comparison

Go deeper: How to switch from Illustrator to Curve

Affinity Designer (now part of the Canva suite) is the closest direct alternative to Illustrator in terms of feature depth. It covers vector and raster work in the same file, has strong print production capabilities, and runs on Mac, Windows, and iPad.

What it does well:

Full vector and raster editing in a single document — useful for mixed-media illustration

Advanced typographic controls including OpenType features

Strong CMYK and print production workflow

Available on Windows — the only serious Illustrator alternative that is

Cleaner pricing model than Adobe (now part of Canva's subscription)

Where it's more limited:

More complex than Linearity Curve — steeper learning curve

iPad experience is good but less natively fluid than Curve's

Smaller community and plugin ecosystem than Illustrator

Fewer AI-assisted tools than Curve (Auto Trace, background removal)

Pricing: Included in Canva Pro ($15/month or $120/year). Previously available as a one-time purchase — check current pricing on the Canva site.

Best for: Designers who need Illustrator-level feature depth without the Adobe subscription, work on Windows, or regularly produce print-ready files. Also good for designers who need both vector and raster in the same workflow.

Not ideal for: Designers who prioritise a simple interface, or those whose work is primarily iPad-based illustration.

Go deep: Affinity Designer vs Linearity Curve: direct comparison

Inkscape is free, open-source, and runs on Mac, Windows, and Linux. It's the only genuinely free vector editor with full SVG support, which makes it popular in open-source communities, education, and among developers who work with SVG files.

What it does well:

Completely free — no tier, no subscription, no limitations

Strong SVG editing — direct access to SVG structure and XML

Cross-platform including Linux

Active open-source community and regular development

Where it's more limited:

The interface is significantly less polished than any commercial alternative

Learning curve is steep — not because it's powerful, but because the UX is complex

iPad support is very limited

No AI-assisted features

Performance can be sluggish with complex files

Pricing: Free.

Best for: Designers and developers who need a free vector tool, work primarily on desktop, are comfortable with a rougher interface, or specifically need Linux support. Also useful as a secondary tool for SVG inspection and editing.

Not ideal for: Anyone who values interface quality, works on iPad, or needs a polished professional workflow.

Go deep: Inkscape vs Linearity Curve: how they compare

Procreate is not an Illustrator alternative in a direct sense — it's a raster illustration tool, not a vector one. It belongs on this list because many designers who leave Illustrator for iPad-based work consider Procreate as part of their new setup.

What it does well:

The most natural drawing feel of any digital tool — brush response, pressure sensitivity, and tilt handling are class-leading

Enormous brush library and highly customisable

Excellent for expressive illustration, character design, concept art, and texture work

One-time purchase with no ongoing cost

Animation Assist for simple frame-by-frame animation

Where it's more limited:

Raster only — output doesn't scale infinitely, which matters for logos, icons, and print

iPad only — no Mac, Windows, or browser version

Not a replacement for vector work

Pricing: One-time purchase (~$12.99).

Best for: Illustrators who prioritise expressive, hand-drawn work and don't need scalable vector output. Also works well as a sketching tool alongside a vector app — sketch in Procreate, trace and refine in Linearity Curve.

Not ideal for: Logo design, icon systems, UI assets, or anything that needs to scale across sizes and formats.

The most common workflow for designers using both: sketch and develop an illustration in Procreate, export as PNG, import into Linearity Curve, use Auto Trace to vectorise, then refine the paths. The two tools complement each other rather than compete.

Go deep: Procreate vs Linearity Curve: when to use each

Figma is primarily a UI design and prototyping tool. It has vector path editing capabilities — you can draw and edit shapes in Figma — but it's not a vector illustration tool in the same category as Illustrator or Curve.

What it does well:

The industry standard for UI design, component systems, and design-to-development handoff

Real-time collaboration — multiple designers in the same file simultaneously

Runs entirely in the browser — no installation, accessible from any device

Strong component and design system features

Free tier covers most individual use cases

Where it's more limited:

Not designed for detailed illustration or complex vector artwork

Path editing is functional but lacks the precision of dedicated vector tools

No Apple Pencil pressure support

SVG export can include Figma-specific attributes that cause issues in some browser contexts

Pricing: Free tier available. Professional plans from $15/month per editor.

Best for: Product designers, UI/UX designers, and teams who need collaborative design and prototyping. Also useful for designers who need to integrate vector assets into product design files.

Not ideal for: Illustration, logo design, icon creation, or any vector work that requires fine path control.

Many designers use Figma and Linearity Curve together — Curve for creating vector assets, Figma for assembling them into product designs and sharing with developers.

Go deep: Figma vs Linearity Curve: what's the difference

The right Illustrator alternative depends on three things: what you actually make, where you work, and what you're willing to pay.

If your work is... Vector illustration, logos, icons — Mac and iPad Consider Linearity Curve If your work is... Vector illustration, logos, icons — Windows or print Consider Affinity Designer If your work is... SVG editing, open-source workflows, Linux Consider Inkscape If your work is... Expressive hand-drawn illustration, iPad Consider Procreate If your work is... UI design, prototyping, team collaboration Consider Figma If your work is... Mixed illustration + product design Consider Linearity Curve + Figma If your work is... Freehand sketch + clean vector output Consider Procreate + Linearity Curve If your work is... Consider Vector illustration, logos, icons — Mac and iPad Linearity Curve Vector illustration, logos, icons — Windows or print Affinity Designer SVG editing, open-source workflows, Linux Inkscape Expressive hand-drawn illustration, iPad Procreate UI design, prototyping, team collaboration Figma Mixed illustration + product design Linearity Curve + Figma Freehand sketch + clean vector output Procreate + Linearity Curve

A few questions that narrow it down quickly:

Do you work on Windows? Linearity Curve and Procreate are Apple-only. That leaves Affinity Designer, Inkscape, and Figma as the viable options.

Is the subscription cost the primary driver? Inkscape is free. Procreate is a one-time purchase. Linearity Curve's Pro plan is $79/year. Affinity Designer is now part of Canva's subscription.

Do you need print production? CMYK, bleed, professional prepress — Affinity Designer handles this better than the other alternatives.

Is iPad workflow important? Linearity Curve is the strongest iPad vector tool. Procreate is the strongest iPad drawing tool. The two work well together.

Is the work going into a product or design system? Figma is where that work lives for most teams.

The best way to decide is to run a real project in the tool you're considering. Most of these have free tiers or trials — evaluate on actual work, not feature lists.

If you've evaluated the options and Linearity Curve is the right fit, the switching guide covers the full migration process — keyboard shortcuts, AI file import, common task equivalents, and what to expect in the first few weeks.

How to switch from Illustrator to Linearity Curve: a complete guide

You can also compare Curve directly against Illustrator feature by feature:

Linearity Curve vs Adobe Illustrator